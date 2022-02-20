Cyberpunk 2077 technical update fixes disc issue on PS4

Released in 2020, Cyberpunk 2077 had a rough start due to its complicated launch, persistent issues and bugs. However, CD Projekt has successfully managed to address most of the issues in the game by continuously pushing new updates and patch fixes. CD Projekt recently released the 1.5 patch update to optimize the game for next-gen consoles, but unsurprisingly, introduced a fresh issue, this time for PS4 players.

Cyberpunk 2077 @CyberpunkGame There's a software update for PS4 live now. It addresses the issue with the disc version of Cyberpunk 2077 not launching on PS4 after installing the latest game patch. Please make sure to update your system. There's a software update for PS4 live now. It addresses the issue with the disc version of Cyberpunk 2077 not launching on PS4 after installing the latest game patch. Please make sure to update your system. https://t.co/3EYJNGjRKp

Players attempting to play the disc version of the game on their PS4 will be shown an error message by their system, stating that the game has been corrupted and cannot be launched. Due to this, PS4 players were unable to play Cyberpunk 2077 after installing the 1.5 patch update.

Sony releasing system update on PS4 to fix Cyberpunk 2077 technical issue

After receiving numerous complaints from the gaming community regarding the game’s unplayable state, CD Projekt and Sony have launched a technical update which aims to fix the launch issue of Cyberpunk 2077 on PS4. PlayStation revealed via Twitter that they will be releasing a new system update for PS4 consoles to address the issue.

Ask PlayStation @AskPlayStation We are aware of an issue with the disc version of Cyberpunk 2077 not launching on PS4 after installing the latest game patch. We plan to release a system update for PS4 tomorrow, Feb 19th (PST) to address the issue. We thank you for your patience. We are aware of an issue with the disc version of Cyberpunk 2077 not launching on PS4 after installing the latest game patch. We plan to release a system update for PS4 tomorrow, Feb 19th (PST) to address the issue. We thank you for your patience.

Cyberpunk’s massive 50 GB 1.5 patch update introduced plenty of new content along with a handful of bug fixes.The latest update also added support for next-gen consoles, including the PS5 and Xbox Series S/X. After successfully installing the technical update, players will be able to enjoy the game in a much better state and free from buggy gameplay.

List of all features that are available in 1.5 patch update for next-gen consoles (Image via CD Projekt)

The sizable 1.5 patch update brought about a major overhaul to the game, from including a ray-tracing mode (Playstation 5 and Xbox Series X only) to mid-game appearance customization. Also, players will now be able to rent new apartments, customize their character's hair, piercings and makeup during the game, and use new weapons like the Darra Polytechnic Umbra, Budget Arms Guillotine, and more. CD Projekt has also made some major changes to the gameplay by introducing a new Combat AI for NPCs, as well as changes in the vehicles' driving models and player mechanics.

