Cyberpunk 2077 Treating Symptoms Side Gig walkthrough

Cyberpunk 2077’s Mr. Hands has several side gigs, including Treating Symptoms. In this case, one of his clients is being blackmailed by the Voodoo Boys and is being threatened with their lungs being hacked and shut down. This cannot stand, so it’s up to V to head to their nearby base and eliminate the ones doing the blackmailing: Milko Alexis.

Milko himself is not a threat, but there are plenty of Voodoo Boys to neutralize on the way through the base. It's worth noting that this is only one way to complete the side gig. Other options may also be available.

Players will also have to deal with a miniboss here in the form of a robot. Other than that, Cyberpunk 2077’s Treating Symptoms side gig is relatively simple to complete.

It’s easy to get lost in the base if you aren’t paying attention, though. Here’s what you need to know.

Mission objectives for Cyberpunk 2077 Treating Symptoms side gig

Objectives

Get inside the Voodoo Boys' base

Find Milko Alexis (Talk to the Supplier: Optional), Neutralize the Robots

Talk to the Netrunner (Optional), Neutralize Milko Alexis

Rewards

8,000 Eddies

1,355 XP

1) Get inside the Voodoo Boys’ base

This Cyberpunk 2077 side gig will necessitate some fighting (Image via CDPR)

This part is simple enough. Either stealth kill the Voodoo Boys' guards and sneak in, or go guns blazing. The enemies aren’t clumped up together, so you could easily quickhack your way through them and get out relatively unscathed.

Sadly, there’s no fun in doing Cyberpunk 2077’s Treating Symptoms mission like that. Instead, I killed a few quietly and then began neutralizing them with bullets.

2) Find Milko Alexis (Talk to the Supplier: Optional), Neutralize the Robots

In theory, you can stealth - but where's the fun in that? (Image via CDPR)

It’s likely that you will have to kill every member of the Vooodoo Boys to progress anywhere in this part of Treating Symptoms. There are guards, turrets, and cameras, so take your time and get them all.

This was one of the longest parts of the mission for me because there are a lot of these villains in Cyberpunk 2077’s current mission - preferably with ranged weapons.

Head up the stairs in the main plaza of the base and go right into the complex proper. The first room on the right will have an optional objective - talk to the Voodoo Boys’ supplier. You can threaten, kill, or try and reason with him - but bribery works best as it only costs 500 Eddies.

You can skip him and just go down the hall if you want (Image via CDPR)

He’ll tell you that the server room has a wealth of robots they’re working on, and you’re going to need to terminate them before you progress any further into the base.

I really ran in circles for this, trying to find the right room for Treating Symptoms in Cyberpunk 2077. However, it’s right down the hallway you just entered.

Open the double doors, and you’ll be quickly set upon by robots for this phase of Treating Symptoms. Most are regular foes, but the Robot R Mk.2 is a bit tougher.

Unlike the others, it has a boss health bar. While it’s not super challenging, it has a lot of bullets. Defeat all the robots in the room, and then you can progress to the next phase of this mission.

Terminate the robots and move into the next room (Image via CDPR)

Off to the side of this room, you’ll see an open doorway that leads down a hall. Taking this route will get you to Milko Alexis and the Netrunner that is overseeing him. Milko Alexis is hooked up to a powerful computer, but now you have a choice to make.

4) Neutralize Milko Alexis (Talk to the Netrunner: Optional)

Don't let this scumbag get away with blackmail (Image via CDPR)

It turns out this Netrunner is a government official. They’re trying to set up a sting to deal with the Voodoo Boys, and he’s been undercover. That means you can agree to cooperate on this mission for Cyberpunk 2077’s Treating Symptoms.

However, if you want to satisfy Mr. Hands and complete this mission, thus saving an innocent life, you need to kill the Netrunner. Deal with him with a single shot, and then eliminate Milko Alexis as well. Leaving the base will see you called by Mr. Hands to thank you for your hard work.

This is one of several side gigs you can take for Mr. Hands. For guides similar to this, you can find our walkthrough on Waiting for Dodger right here.