Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition: Price, release date, what’s included, and more

Everyone enjoys a good comeback story, and 2023's tale unquestionably belongs to Cyberpunk 2077. CD Projekt Red made it their mission to improve the game after its disastrous 2020 debut, and it's here after three years. The game's Ultimate Edition, only announced last month, will bring everything together in one bundle.

So, everything you need to know about Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition is covered in this article.

When does Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition release?

Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition is now available for purchase across multiple platforms such as PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5. The official announcement stated that the release date would be today, December 5, 2023.

How much will the Ultimate Edition cost?

The official announcement for the Ultimate Edition

The Ultimate Edition costs approximately $79.99, but the Standard Edition costs $42.99. The latter includes every update and content available for the game, including the Phantom Liberty DLC.

For a limited time, stores like GOG and Steam are giving various discounts to commemorate the Ultimate Edition's arrival. Purchasing links are provided in the next section.

Where can you purchase Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition?

The Ultimate Edition is available for purchase from several online retailers and marketplaces. The digital edition can be purchased from various websites. Check out the game at your preferred store through the links below.

For Xbox Seriex X

For Xbox Series S

For PlayStation 5

For PC

Alternatively, you can head to the official Cyberpunk website and check out the game there.

What's included in the Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition package?

The Ultimate Edition brings all the available content released for the game together. This includes the base version, the Phantom Liberty expansion, and all the quality-of-life changes and gameplay features included in the various updates, with the latest one being version 2.1. The newest patch added many gameplay features, such as a working transit system, on-person radio, and new car races.

Update 2.1, which came out earlier today, on December 5, 2023, is reportedly CD Projekt Red's final update to the game, as the studio is focusing on new projects.

Click here to read our review of the game's expansion, Phantom Liberty. This DLC adds a new location called Dog Town to Night City's already expansive map.

