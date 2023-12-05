Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition vs Standard Edition: Price, features, and more

Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition is finally out, giving players access to the game's definitive experience. This version comes packed with the base game, the recently released and critically acclaimed Phantom Liberty expansion, and a host of additional features from the latest title update.

The Ultimate Edition comes alongside one of the biggest title updates in the game: version 2.1. It features a host of quality-of-life improvements and features highly requested by fans since the original release in December 2020.

With the new edition's release, players might wonder how it differs from the Standard Edition and whether the newest revision is worth buying. Here's a comprehensive look at both editions, comparing their prices, features, and more.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author's opinions.

Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition vs Standard Edition price comparison

Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition is priced at $70.99 on all current-generation platforms, i.e., PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PC. While the price of the latest iteration is a tad bit higher than its original release, it comes bundled with the Phantom Liberty expansion that retails for $29.99 alone.

Here's a price comparison of both editions:

Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition

$70.99

Cyberpunk 2077 Standard Edition

$49.99

Phantom Liberty ($29.99)

Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition vs Standard Edition features comparison

Despite the name, the Ultimate Edition is essentially the same game as the Standard Edition of Cyberpunk 2077. The only difference between them is the inclusion of the Phantom Liberty DLC in the former.

However, if you own the previous generation of consoles, i.e., PS4 or Xbox One, you won't have access to the last few title updates as well as the Phantom Liberty expansion. For PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S players, both the Ultimate and the Standard Edition provide an identical experience.

Considering which version to buy entirely depends on how much time you're willing to spend with Cyberpunk 2077. If you don't prefer to play the DLC right off the bat and simply want access to the base game, the Standard Edition is a great option, especially due to its reduced price.

However, to access all the content Cyberpunk 2077 has to offer, the Ultimate Edition is the way to go.