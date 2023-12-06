Cyberpunk 2077 update 2.1: All Tarot Card locations, rewards, and more

Cyberpunk 2077's update 2.1 comes packed with a host of new features and changes. Among the many things added to the game are Tarot Cards that you can find as you explore Night City. These are essentially collectibles you can grab organically while exploring, which unlocks new dialogue for V and Johnny.

Tarot Cards in Cyberpunk 2077 refer to graffiti that you can find painted across the walls of Night City. Scanning these unlocks optional dialogue for Johnny, giving V (and the player, by extension) an insight into Silverhand's backstory and oftentimes, his thoughts on certain plot-related scenarios.

Finding Tarot Cards in Cyberpunk 2077 is entirely optional and isn't necessary for any of the game's main endings. However, if you're planning to get the Platinum trophy, you must hunt down all these collectibles spread across Night City. Here's a comprehensive guide on all Tarot Card locations in Cyberpunk 2077.

All Tarot Card locations in Cyberpunk 2077 (including Phantom Liberty)

There are a total of 20 Tarot Cards in the base game of Cyberpunk 2077. However, if you have the Ultimate Edition of the title or the Phantom Liberty DLC installed, you can find four more in the Dog Town area of Night City. Once you get to a Tarot Card location, simply scan it to register it in V's inventory.

Here are all the 24 Tarot Card locations in Cyberpunk 2077 update 2.1:

Tarot Card locations in the base game

The Hanged Man: On the side of a mounted silver container in the oil fields location.

On the side of a mounted silver container in the oil fields location. The Emperor: On a display to the left side of the Konpeki Plaza.

On a display to the left side of the Konpeki Plaza. The Magician: On one of the support beams near the highway at Lizzie's bar.

On one of the support beams near the highway at Lizzie's bar. The Fool: Next to the door near your first (default) apartment.

Next to the door near your first (default) apartment. The World: On the wall near the elevator at Misty's Esoterica.

On the wall near the elevator at Misty's Esoterica. The Chariot: On a wall near Tom's Diner.

On a wall near Tom's Diner. The Sun: On a wall to the right side of the stairs, near the elevator going to your apartment.

On a wall to the right side of the stairs, near the elevator going to your apartment. The Empress: At the bottom of the stairs at The Empress.

At the bottom of the stairs at The Empress. The Lovers: Behind the screen at Silver Pixel Cloud.

Behind the screen at Silver Pixel Cloud. The Hierophant: Below the Japantown West fast travel point.

Below the Japantown West fast travel point. The Moon: On the wall near the Arasaka residence entrance.

On the wall near the Arasaka residence entrance. Temperance: On one of the columns near the Columbarium entrance.

On one of the columns near the Columbarium entrance. The Tower: Inside the Arasaka Tower lobby.

Inside the Arasaka Tower lobby. The High Priestess: On the fourth floor of an apartment building, which you get access to during the Search and Destroy mission.

On the fourth floor of an apartment building, which you get access to during the Search and Destroy mission. Death: On a billboard on the side of the Embers restaurant.

On a billboard on the side of the Embers restaurant. Justice: Underneath the highway, the graffiti can be found on the wall adjacent to a container.

Underneath the highway, the graffiti can be found on the wall adjacent to a container. Strength: Inside a guard's office near the entrance to the shipyard.

Inside a guard's office near the entrance to the shipyard. Wheel of Fortune: Underneath the sign for the Sunset Motel.

Underneath the sign for the Sunset Motel. The Hermit: Underneath the scaffoldings at El Dorado pawn shop.

Underneath the scaffoldings at El Dorado pawn shop. The Star: On a small building near the huge antenna at the solar farm.

Tarot Cards in Phantom Liberty

King of Pentacles: On the wall next to the first apartment that you unlock with President Myers.

On the wall next to the first apartment that you unlock with President Myers. King of Wands: On a wall near the basketball court, where you meet Reed for the first time.

On a wall near the basketball court, where you meet Reed for the first time. King of Swords: Next to the side entrance to Alex's secret base.

Next to the side entrance to Alex's secret base. King of Cups: On a wall next to the stadium parking lot.

Collecting all the Tarot Cards rewards you with the "Wandering Fool" trophy, as well as a special Dreamcatcher charm from Misty. The latter is a gift that Misty gives V for collecting all the Tarot Card glyphs and is placed at the default apartment near the bed.

It should be mentioned that the Wandering Fool trophy does not require you to collect the 4 Tarot Cards in the Phantom Liberty expansion.