Cyberpunk 2077: What is overheating and how can players stop it?

Overheating in Cyberpunk 2077 is a mechanic that can cause some serious damage if players don't react fast enough.

Hacking from enemies is what causes overheating. It causes a lot of damage that tends to happen over time and can be a bad status effect in combat. The mechanic itself is fairly simple, and line of sight is what allows overheating to happen. If players are in the line of sight of an enemy or even a camera, there is a chance for overheating to begin.

In order to stop overheating, players can do two things. The easier of the two is to simply break the line of sight, and the damage will shortly stop. Otherwise, they need to kill the enemy or the camera that is causing the overheating. Before overheating starts, there is a load bar that gives players a chance to react and stop the progress. Killing the enemy is harder but more effective.

Other options allow players to prevent hacking or to overheat to a much better degree. For example, hacking cameras or taking them out before a fight can be one way to prevent a lot of overheat. Another way is to acquire perks such as I Spy that give players vision or information on their potential hackers.

Cyberpunk 2077 launch week

Cyberpunk 2077 has had a long launch week that started with the embargos being lifted for the game. On December 7, reviews from all kinds of outlets were released. Opinions were mixed, but very high for the most part, which left its Metacritic score at 90.

The game itself launched officially on December 10 for all platforms, and fans were both pleased and let down. The let down stems from the rampant bugs that have plagued Cyberpunk 2077. Reviewers reported that bugs were a big problem, even in favorable reviews. CD Projekt Red promised that the game would be far different after launch day.

Though PC has fared better as a platform for Cyberpunk 2077, the console has had far more problems and fans are not happy. CD Projekt Red reportedly didn't allow any information about console performance to come out, and now console players are shocked at the amount of problems on the previous and next-gen platforms.

While Cyberpunk 2077 as a game is proving to be a fantastic creation, the bugs continue to hold it back. When those bugs are addressed, especially for consoles, is the next question.