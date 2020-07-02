Cypher in Valorant: Spycam placement spots in Bind

Cypher is one of the most effective Agents in Bind and can single-handedly hold down plant sites.

Some unique Spycam placements on this map can allow for some amazing strats and clutch plays.

Image Courtesy: RockPaperShotgun

Bind is one of the best maps for Cypher mains in Valorant, as with good Spycam and Trapwire placement they will be able to single-handedly hold off aggressive enemy pushes from both the A and B plant sites in Valorant.

Valorant, like CS: GO, is all about information. Knowing where your enemy is hiding or coming from will allow your team to react better and make round wins a lot more easier in Valorant.

So, in our guide, we will introduce you to some amazing Spycam planting spots in the map Bind in Valorant which your enemies will never expect.

Bind Map Callouts for Cypher mains in Valorant

Image Courtesy: RockPaperShotgun

However, before we get going with the guide, here is a quick overview of the different map callouts in Valorant.

During Defense or Post-Plant Scenarios

1. B Site

A. Above B-Hookah Window

The cam site above the Hookah window will allow you to have clear vision access of all the entry points onto the B plant site.

You are able to spot out B-Hall, B-Elbow, B-Garden, and B-Window all from one position.

B. Atop the building near B-hall

This is an unusual position to place your camera which the enemies will hardly ever look to check. You will be able to clearly see inside B-Hookah with this along with the B-Long to gardens connector and B-Elbow.

C. On the building overseeing the Teleporter

If you wish to have an aggressive vision over B-long, this spot is going to be perfect.

You will be able to have a clear view of B-Long and B-Teleporter, in addition to B-Window and B-Hall as well.

2. When Covering Vision in Mid

A. In B-Hookah

The ceiling in B-Hookah is an amazing spot to place your Spycam at. It will cover the B-Short to the Hookah entrance view, as well as the view of the Window, giving you a prompt heads up if enemies are planning a fast plant in B.

B. B-Short, beside the Teleporter Gate

This is another unique spot to place your camera in. It grants a complete vision of the B-Short to B-Hookah entrance, which attacking teams generally like to rush and exploit, especially if they have a lot of entry fraggers like Breach and Phoenix.

3. A Site

A. At the back of A-Site near Tower

If you’re in A guarding duty, then try this amazing spot out. It will give full vision access to A-Short and A-Cubby along with A-Bath and A-Lamps entrance.

This is one spot that you can look to exploit in every game in Valorant.

B. On A-Towers entrance

Although this cam spot is very well hidden, you will still be able to get a lot of valuable information out of it.

It covers both the Bath entrance and A-Cubby and you will still be having a lot of vision control.

During Attack

A. Between A-Short and A-Cubby

This spot will give you a clear vision of A-Site, along with the A-Tower, and the A-Bath entrance. It’s a good position to place your camera in if you are looking to take control of the site aggressively.

B. Just outside A-Bath

The A-Site has a lot of corners where the defending teams playing Valorant can sit and camp. So if you don’t have a Breach or Phoenix in your team, you can use this simple camera placement trick to spot out all the corners.