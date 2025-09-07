Daemon X Machina: Titanic Scion combat explained

Daemon X Machina: Titanic Scion exposes you to a dark sci-fi world with hostile entities, where fighting is the only means to survive. Thankfully, you play as an Outer who pilots powerful mechs called Arsenals. These mechs are completely customizable and are tailored to the game's fast-paced battles.

This article further discusses the ins and outs of Daemon X Machina: Titanic Scion's combat.

Daemon X Machina: Titanic Scion's combat explored

Most beginners in Daemon X Machina: Titanic Scion will find it challenging to get used to the combat system, which favors swift movement and meticulous setups. You can either lunge at the targets with blades during close-quarter battles or engage in ranged battles with an assortment of rifles. Regardless, most encounters will be fast-paced, requiring you to unleash your mech’s true potential.

Try to make multiple loadouts (Image via Marvelous)

Always rely on your boosters to dodge the incoming attacks or swiftly catch up with a moving target. Try to change your approach and loadout depending on your opponent. But most importantly, use every weapon in your arsenal.

You can carry up to four weapons at a time. The extras remain in the reserved slot and can be swapped with just a click of a button. The armor also features a shoulder weapon slot for missiles, railguns, and more. Just remember to switch on auto-lock for whichever option you use to maximize hit chances.

Exploring the weapon type

Melee weapons in Daemon X Machina: Titanic Scion leave you vulnerable, given that you have to close in on an enemy while avoiding their attacks. The risk pays off, as they typically deal more damage and can stagger the targets. Using ranged weapons, on the other hand, is safe, but their damage falls off heavily the further you move away from the opponent.

You would ideally want to switch between them during combat to get the best results. Melees are effective in finishing targets. Titanic Scion lets you choose from the following types:

Blade

Laser Blade

Tachi

Lance

Knife

Mace

Two-Handed Blade

Knuckles

Shield

Here are the different types of ranged weapons available in Daemon X Machina: Titanic Scion:

Assault Rifle

Laser Rifle

Machine Gun

Handgun

Laser Shotgun

Shotgun

Sniper Rifle

Bazooka

Minigun

Charged Laser Rifle

Longbow

Flamethrower

Arc Gun

Missiles

Cannon

Railgun

Laser Blitz

Grenades

Analyze enemy weakness

In Search Mode, you can lock onto an enemy to analyze their weakness. Immortals with a hard shell are susceptible to laser weapons, while those with a soft carapace will receive bonus damage from Physical weapons.

In the case of humanoids, their mech will determine the type of attribute they are resistant to. You can easily find it with a quick scan. The red hue is for the Physical damage type, while the blue denotes weakness for the Laser attribute.

Grab knocked-down enemies

Arsenals are powerful enough to grab the enemy (Image via Marvelous)

Arsenals in Daemon X Machina: Titanic Scion are powerful enough to grab large creatures, provided they are docile. As such, the target must be staggered before you close in. Grabbing also lets you tear off certain parts of their body. Those who’ve played titles like Monster Hunter Wilds will find it satisfying to turn exposed wounds into weak spots.

Some of the torn parts can be salvaged and turned into new weapons. You can also pick up and throw immortals with the grab feature to deal additional damage.

