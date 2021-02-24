Dainsleif in Genshin Impact: Everything we know about the mysterious character so far

Dainsleif in Genshin Impact is an upcoming playable character whose origin and life story remain a mystery so far. miHoYo had announced Dainsleif during the Genshin Impact's global release celebration live stream, assuring he will be a playable character in the future. With the 1.3 patch, Dainsleif has been introduced into the main storyline with glimpses of his strict personality and a shady past.

Dainsleif was introduced in Genshin Impact for the first time in Chapter I: Act IV - Bough Keeper: Dainsleif. In this quest, he offers his help to the protagonist in the commission related to the Abyss Order. Together with Paimon and the Traveler, he proceeds to track down the Abyss Herald, the commander of Abyss Mages from Abyss Order, who inherits the ability to manipulate Abyssal energy.

Dainsleif claims to have knowledge regarding the fall of Khaenri'ah's entire civilization. He also claims to know thousands of years of Mondstadt history, including the legacy of the Wolf-King of the North and Stormterror / Dvalinn. Dainsleif refers to the departure of Mondstadt's Anemo Archon, Barbatos, as a recent event, whereas the commoners believe that the event happened thousands of years ago.

Dainsleif holds immense respect towards hard-workers like Ganyu and Diluc, who dedicate their life serving their lands. In contrast, he hates the Adepti for accepting contracts from the Geo Archon- Rex Lapis. In Albedo's story quest, "The chalk prince and dust," players must have seen Albedo mumbling about his hidden powers and asking the traveler if he would be able to stop Albedo if he awakened his hidden power and turned against Mondstadt.

Dainsleif also refers to this possibility, saying that he would take action if Albedo betrays Mondstadt by using the Art of Khemia, an alchemy product that originates from Khaenri’ah. Considering all this combined information, it is safe to assume that Dainsleif might have a dark past but good intentions. Although his philosophies do not match with many people in power, his goals are for the good of the People of Teyvat.

