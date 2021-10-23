Damwon KIA vs MAD Lions League of Legends Worlds 2021 quarter-finals: Predictions, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The quarterfinal round of the League of Legends 2021 Worlds tournament continues between the LCK and LEC Summer champions with Damwon Gaming and MAD Lions. Damwon surged through their group, finishing with a perfect 6-0 record in Group A and knocking out favorite FunPlus Phoenix. MAD Lions battled through their group and beat out LNG Esports in a tie-breaker game that sealed their ticket to the next round.

DeficioEgo @DeficioEgo MAD Lions will win Worlds MAD Lions will win Worlds https://t.co/uAkRhFbSMu

Damwon is a heavy favorite among the eight teams remaining in the Worlds tournament. They dominated the LCK, beating out powerful League of Legends teams like T1 and others, and showed very few mistakes in the Group stage. While Cloud9 gave them a challenging game, DK has the poise to close out any match and weather any storm.

Overview of DK vs MAD at League of Legends Worlds 2021

Prediction

LEC fans may have been able to cheer for their home team so far in the tournament, but the odds look grim for MAD Lions here. DK is a powerhouse and likely won't be stopped until they reach the League of Legends Worlds finals. Expect Damwon KIA to win this series in a quick, 3-game sweep. MAD Lions struggled against the other teams in their group in the previous round, and they don't nearly stack up against DK and their absolute dominance.

ilias💫 @moonboynihat also my brain says DK win worlds but like i want NA vs EU finals with mad taking it so...what do i do 😬 also my brain says DK win worlds but like i want NA vs EU finals with mad taking it so...what do i do 😬

If MAD can win a good draft and win the early game, they may be able to take one match against their League of Legends opponent, but they won't be able to repeat the same magic three times in a row.

MAD Lions faltered in their group to the point where they barely survived against Gen.G (a team labeled as a weak LCK team) and TL (an LCS team that very few people gave credit to).

ShowMaker in DK's mid-lane might be the best League of Legends player active right now. He's known for snowballing champions like Kassadin and Leblanc and will nuke MAD's roster over and over again. MAD doesn't possess the weapons and the composure to meet DK's level of prowess. However, their mid laner, Humanoid, may put up a fight as one of the best still around.

Head-to-head

MAD and DK have met on several occasions earlier this year in the League of Legends 2021 MSI. They played twice against each other in the Rumble stage, where Damwon handily beat their opponent in both games. Later, they met in the Quarterfinals of the MSI in a best of 5 series.

This time around, MAD managed to survive to Game 5 but eventually fell to Damwon. If MAD wants any shot at beating the LCK champion at this point, they need to resort back to the MSI, as this series is practically the same but for higher stakes.

Asher @KurzIsAWord

-Battle as old as time(EDG vs RNG)

-Will GenG get revenge against Perkz or will they falter like last worlds

-Will Chovy be able to overcome Faker or choke under the pressure like previous times

-Spicy MSI rematch(DK vs MAD) @ClementKChu The storylines also write themselves.-Battle as old as time(EDG vs RNG)-Will GenG get revenge against Perkz or will they falter like last worlds-Will Chovy be able to overcome Faker or choke under the pressure like previous times-Spicy MSI rematch(DK vs MAD) @ClementKChu The storylines also write themselves.

-Battle as old as time(EDG vs RNG)

-Will GenG get revenge against Perkz or will they falter like last worlds

-Will Chovy be able to overcome Faker or choke under the pressure like previous times

-Spicy MSI rematch(DK vs MAD)

DK was a younger League of Legends team several months ago, so they've had plenty of times to regroup and mend their cracks. However, MAD has had the same amount of time to strengthen its tactics. This best of 5 series should display how each team prepared over the regular season's second half.

When and where to watch

League of Legends fans and players can watch this best of 5 series on the official Twitch page of Riot and their LoL Esports page. Game 1 kicks off at 8 AM Eastern Standard Time on October 24.

Roster for both teams

Damwon KIA

Kim “Khan” Dong-ha

Kim “Canyon” Geon-bu

Heo “ShowMaker” Su

Jang “Ghost” Yong-jun

Cho “BeryL” Geon-hee

Also Read

MAD Lions

İrfan "Armut" Berk Tükek

Javier "Elyoya" Prades Batalla

Marek "Humanoid" Brázda

Matyáš “Carzzy” Orság

Norman “Kaiser” Kaiser

Edited by Yasho Amonkar

LIVE POLL Q. Can MAD Lions pull off an upset of the tournament 3 times against Damwon KIA? Not possible, DK is too good Miracles have already happened, MAD will find one of their own 0 votes so far