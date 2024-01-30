Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae vs Black Swan: Which 5-star should you pick in Honkai Star Rail 2.0?

Black Swan and Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae will have limited banners during the first phase of Honkai Star Rail 2.0. The first 5-star Wind Nihility character in this game, Black Swan, is skilled at inflicting damage via Damage over Time. Players may wonder which 5-star character to select and summon in the upcoming Honkai Star Rail 2.0 since they are both excellent in different areas because of their Paths.

The skills of each character are described in the following section to help you choose the best character in Honkai Star Rail 2.0.

Abilities of Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae and Black Swan in Honkai Star Rail 2.0

Abilities of Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae in Honkai Star Rail 2.0

Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae is getting a re-run banner in Honkai Star Rail 2.0 (Image via HoYoverse)

The skills of Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae in Honkai Star Rail are as follows:

Basic ATK: Three iterations upon skill activation. One target will be damaged by the first variant. The second variant will hit a single enemy with a three-hit combo. In the third version, an adversary is hit five times in a row, and the fourth hit inflicts damage on nearby targets.

Skill: By repeatedly engaging his skill, Imbibitor Lunae can increase the power of his basic assault. When the enhancement is applied once, Transcendence is granted. In the second and third enhancement cycles, Divine Spear and Furgurant Leap, respectively, are granted.

A stack of "Outroar" can be obtained in both Divine Spear and Fulgurant Leap forms. It increases critical damage up to four stacks in total.

Ultimate: Inflicts damage on both single and numerous targets, earning two skill points (known as "Squama Sacrosancta").

Inflicts damage on both single and numerous targets, earning two skill points (known as "Squama Sacrosancta"). Passive talent: After striking an enemy, Dan Heng receives a damage boost that stacks up to six times.

Abilities of Black Swan in Honkai Star Rail 2.0

Black Swan, an upcoming 5-star Wind element character in Honkai Star Rail 2.0 (Image via HoYoverse)

The following are the talents of Black Swan in Honkai Star Rail:

Basic ATK: Deals Wind damage to one opponent and has a chance to apply Arcana to that opponent. Each debuff, Wind Shear, Bleed, Shock, and Burn, has an additional stack of Arcana that it may inflict if the opponent is already under their effect.

Skill: Unleashes an attack that places a stack of Arcana on three nearby opponents and deals Wind damage to them. Their DEF is lowered for three turns by this ability.

Ultimate: Upon activation, all enemies suffer Epiphany, and all opponents take Wind damage. The opponents this effect affects will count as Wind Shear, Bleed, Burn, and Shock on their Arcana stack, and they will be vulnerable during their turn. It won't reset when their Arcana stacks are activated at the beginning of the next turn. While Epiphany is active, only one trigger-occurrence of this non-reset effect is possible.

Upon activation, all enemies suffer Epiphany, and all opponents take Wind damage. The opponents this effect affects will count as Wind Shear, Bleed, Burn, and Shock on their Arcana stack, and they will be vulnerable during their turn. It won't reset when their Arcana stacks are activated at the beginning of the next turn. While Epiphany is active, only one trigger-occurrence of this non-reset effect is possible. Talent: An enemy can be affected by Arcana each time they are dealt DoT (Damage over Time) at the beginning of a turn. An enemy exposed to Arcana gets dealt Wind DoT, which increases proportionately to Black Swan's ATK stat. Arcana can be stacked up to 50 times and increases the DoT damage multiplier with each stack.

When an opponent possesses a particular amount of Arcana stacks, Black Swan can initiate extra effects: Black Swan launches an attack that deals Wind damage to nearby foes with a chance to inflict Arcana on them when the opponent possesses three stacks of Arcana. Permit the current DoT to ignore 20% of the target's and surrounding foes' DEF when the opponent has seven stacks.

Technique: At the beginning of the subsequent battle, each adversary will have a stack of Arcana inflicted upon them upon activation. An adversary will acquire an extra stack of Arcana if it is successfully applied to them. Until Black Swan is unable to inflict Arcana on the same target, this process is repeated.

Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae vs Black Swan: Speculating which 5-star to pick in Honkai Star Rail 2.0

Trailblazers should summon Imbibitor Lunae, a 5-star Destruction unit, in Honkai Star Rail version 2.0. He is a remarkable character who can cause enormous damage using several versions of his skill. He can also be used in a variety of team configurations because of his damage-dealing ability, which can help a team prevail in any challenging circumstance. Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae is a recommended pull for players who don't have a powerful Destruction character like Jingliu or Blade.

In Honkai Star Rail 2.0, Black Swan is also an excellent Nihility unit, but she needs certain characters to work well with DoT to be used in tandem with her. Thus, in Honkai Star Rail, Black Swan can work well with characters like Sampo, Guinaifen, Luka, and Kafka. Black Swan may be additionally summoned by those with Bronya, Ruan Mei, or Kafka to obtain a significant advantage.