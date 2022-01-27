Dark fantasy strategy game Gord, from former Witcher 3 producer, gets teaser trailer

The debut game from the recently formed Polish game studio, Covenant.dev, has got its teaser trailer today. Inspired by Slavic folklore, the single-player dark fantasy strategy game is titled “Gord”.

The 24-person creative development house consists of prominent Polish developers who worked in CD Projekt RED (The Witcher 3), 11-bit studios (Frostpunk), and Flying Wild Hog (Shadow Warrior 2). Covenant.dev is headed by Chief Executive Officer Stan Just, the producer of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

The dev team’s vision is to provide players with a mature and gritty strategy experience with this game.

Gord combines elements from Frostpunk and Slavic folklore to deliver an unforgiving single-player strategy experience

In the world of Gord, players will spearhead the Tribe of the Dawn as they strive to establish new settlements and explore sinister forbidden lands while interacting with horrific creatures and deities inspired by Slavic folklore.

The dark fantasy undertone aside, the gameplay loop will seem familiar to players who have experience with Frostpunk. Players will have to advance their gord from humble settlement to formidable fortress, all the while safeguarding their citizens from invading tribes, gruesome monsters, and mysterious powers that lurk within the surrounding woods.

Frostpunk’s sanity system also makes a return in this game as “everything from illness to hunger and the death of kin can have a devastating impact on their lives and well-being.” This adds a natural human touch to an otherwise tycoon-ish strategy game.

The game will feature all hand-crafted quests and encounters, which starkly contrasts with the vision of procedurally generated game design that has emerged as a solid alternative in recent years.

The game developers have also mentioned that it will feature custom scenarios with procedurally generated levels. This will naturally bolster the replayability of the game.

Team 17, the publisher of titles like Hell Let Loose, Overcooked, Blasphemous, Neon Abyss, etc., have teamed up with Covenant.dev to publish the game. Gord is slated to be released on PC through the Steam store in 2022.

