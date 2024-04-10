Darkest Dungeon Curios are interactive objects that may give you an advantage on your journey but can also set you back. They are unpredictable, and you must take advantage of the right opportunities to interact with the Darkest Dungeon Curio to survive for longer periods.

There are several types of Curio in Darkest Dungeon, including Common Curio, Ruins Curio, Warren Curio, Weald Curio, Cove Curio, Courtyard Curio, Farmstead Curio, and Special Curio. This article lists the objects found in the game's dungeons and discusses the odds of getting buffs or curses from interacting with them.

Darkest Dungeon Curio guide

Curios can be found in different places in the dungeons. These include library books, fountains, altars, bone piles, rooms, hallways, and other areas. Each dungeon contains a unique Curio though certain objects are commonly found in all of them.

The list of Curios in Darkest Dungeon is divided into eight sections to help you understand which ones you should look for during explorations.

Common Curio

Curio







Method to cleanse Curio







Cleansed Reward







Non-Cleansed Reward (Chance %)







Crate







N/A







N/A



Heirloom (75%) Nothing (25%)







Discarded Pack







N/A







N/A



Loot (60%) Scouting (20%) Nothing (20%)







Eldritch Altar







Use Holy Water







Will remove negative quirk



+25 Stress (40%) Remove negative quirk (10%) Nothing (50%)







Heirloom Chest







Use Skeleton Key







Heirloom



Heirloom (75%) Bleed (12.5%) Blight (12.5%)







Sack







N/A







N/A



Loot (75%) Nothing (25%)







Sconce







N/A







N/A



Torch (100%)







Shambler’s Altar







Use Torch







Will Summon Shambler



Nothing (100%)







Stack of Books







Use Torch







Buffs +100 Stress



+25 Stress (22.2%) Positive quirk (22.2%) Negative quirk (11.1%) -25 Light (11.1%) Journal entry (16.7%) Nothing (16.7%)







Unlocked Strongbox







N/A







N/A



Loot (75%) Blight (25%)



Ruins Curio

Curio Method to cleanse Curio Cleansed Reward Non-Cleansed Reward (Chance %) Alchemy Table Use Torch or Medicinal Herbs 100 Light Get Loot Blight (50%) Loot (25%) Nothing (25%) Altar of Light Use Holy Water Adds +30% damage until camp +20 damage until camp Bookshelf N/A N/A Scouting (20%) +15 Stress (20%) Confession Booth Use Holy Water -30 Stress +15 Stress (50%) Loot (25%) Remove negative quirk (25%) Decorative Urn Use Holy Water or Shovel Get Loot Negative quirk ‘Guilty Conscience’ Loot (44.4%) Blight (22.2%) Disease ‘Creeping Cough’ (7.4%) Random disease (3.7%) Nothing (22.2%) Holy Fountain Use Holy Water -20 Stress, cure status effects and +12 HP heal -10 Stress, cure status effects and +5 HP heal (50%) Loot (50%) Iron Maiden Use Medicinal Herbs Get Loot Loot (40%) Negative quirk ‘Claustrophobia’ (20%) Disease ‘Tetanus’ (66.7%) Random disease (6.7%) Nothing (20%) Locked Display Cabinet Use Skeleton Key or Shovel Get Loot Bleed (50%) Blight (50%) Locked Sarcophagus Use Skeleton Key or Shovel Get Loot Bleed (50%) Blight (50%) Sarcophagus N/A N/A Loot (60%) Negative quirk ‘Thanatophobia’ (20%) Nothing (20%) Suit of Armor N/A N/A +15% Protection and +10 dodge until camp (75%) Positive quirk ‘Ruins Adventurer’ (12.5%) Positive quirk ‘Ruins Tactician’ (12.5%)

Weald Curio

Curio Method to cleanse Curio Cleansed Reward Non-Cleansed Reward (Chance %) Ancient Coffin N/A N/A Loot (50%) Positive quirk ‘Weald Adventurer’ (8.3%) Positive quirk ‘Weald Explorer’ (8.3%) Nothing (33%) Beast Carcass Use Medicinal Herbs Loot Loot (42.9%) Disease ‘Rabies’ (25%) Random disease (19%) Negative quirk ‘Zoophobia’ (14.3%) Nothing (14.3%) Eerie Spiderweb Use Bandage Loot Loot (40%) Negative quirk ‘Slow Reflexes’ (10%) Negative quirk ‘Slowdraw’ (10%) Nothing (40%) Left Luggage Use Skeleton Key or Antivenom Loot Loot (50%) Blight (50%) Mummified Remains Use Bandage Loot Loot (40%) Blight (40%) Nothing (20%) Old Tree Use Antivenom Loot Loot (50%) Blight (25%) Nothing (25%) Pristine Fountain Use Holy Water -30 Stress -20 Stress (100%) Shallow Grave Use Shovel Loot Blight (50%) Random disease (50%) Traveller’s Tent N/A N/A Loot (37.5%) Scout (37.5%) +25 Stress (12.5%) Nothing (12.5%) Troubling Effigy Holy Water Random positive quirk Random positive quirk (18.8%) Random negative quirk (18.8%) Bleed (18.8%) Blight (9.4%) +15 Stress (9.4%) Nothing (25%)

Warren Curio

Curio Method to cleanse Curio Cleansed Reward Non-Cleansed Reward (Chance %) Bone Altar N/A N/A +15% Damage, +10 accuracy, and 5% critical until camp Dinner Cart Use Medicinal Herbs Get Loot Loot (37.5%) Blight (25%) Disease ‘Black Plague’ (12.5%) Nothing (20%) Makeshift Dining Table Use Medicinal Herbs Get Loot Loot (25%) Blight (25%) Disease ‘Tapeworm’ (25%) Nothing (25%) Moonshine Barrel Use Medicinal Herbs Adds +30% Damage until camp Loot (33.3%) Blight (33.3%) Negative quirk ‘Tippler’ (11.1%) Nothing (22.2%) Occult Scrawlings Use Holy Water Decreases -20% Dodge Random positive quirk (33.3%) +25 Stress (25%) Random negative quirk (16.7%) Nothing (25%) Pile of Bones Use Holy Water Get Loot Loot (25%) Random disease (25%) Negative quirk ‘Bloodthirsty’ (25%) Pile of Scrolls Use Torch Remove negative quirk Scout (26.8%) +15 Stress (14.3%) Journal entry (14.3%) Random positive quirk (9.5%) Random negative quirk (4.8%) Nothing (28.6%) Rack of Blades Use Bandage Get Loot Loot (40%) Bleed (40%) Nothing (20%) Sacrificial Stone N/A N/A +50 Stress (50%) Remove negative quirk (25%) Positive quirk ‘Warrens Explorer’ (12.5%) Positive quirk ‘Warrens Scrounger’ (12.5%)

Cove Curio

Curio Method to cleanse Curio Cleansed Reward Non-Cleansed Reward (Chance %) Barnacle Crusted Chest Use Shovel Get Loot Loot (50%) Bleed (25%) Nothing (25%) Bas-Relief Use Shovel Adds +100 Stress Random positive quirk (66.7%) Random negative quirk (33.3%) Brackish Tide Pool Use Antivenom Adds +5 HP heal (50%) Decreases -6 Stress (50%) +33% Debuff resistances (75%) Random disease (25%) Eerie Coral Use Medicinal Herbs Remove negative quirk -10 Stress (50%) +25 Stress (25%) Nothing (25%) Fish Idol Use Holy Water Adds +18% Damage until camp -25% Damage and -10 accuracy until camp (50%) -12 Dodge until camp (50%) Fish Carcass Use Medicinal Herbs Get Loot Loot (16.7%) Disease ‘Red Plague’ (16.7%) Blight (11.1%) Bleed (5.6%) Nothing (50%) Giant Oyster Use Shovel or Dog Treats Get Loot Adds +25 Dodge Loot (40%) Bleed (40%) Nothing (20%) Ship’s Figurehead N/A N/A -25-30 Stress (66.7%) +20% Damage and 4 speed until camp (33.3%)

Courtyard Curio

Curio Method to cleanse Curio Cleansed Reward Non-Cleansed Reward (Chance %) Gleaming Shards N/A N/A Shards Fresh Harvest N/A N/A +90% HP heal Stockpile Use Skeleton Key Get Loot Loot (66%) Nothing (33%) Rotted Fare N/A N/A -100 Stress Miller’s Hearth N/A N/A Activate camping Corrupted Harvest N/A N/A -60 Stress (party) Plentiful Bounty N/A N/A +65% HP heal (party) Mildred N/A N/A Mildred’s Locket trinket or trinket/shards after initial encounter

Farmstead Curio

Curio Method to cleanse Curio Cleansed Reward Non-Cleansed Reward (Chance %) Bloodflowers Use The Blood or Holy Water or Shovel Nothing +15 Stress Loot +15 Stress (38.5%) Scout (23.1%) Loot (15.3%) Disease ‘Tetanus’ (5.3%) Random disease (2.5%) Nothing (15.3%) Damned Fountain Use Holy Water Torch -30 Stress +5 Stress Bleed (60%) Disease ‘Crimson Curse’ (20%) Loot (20%) Disturbing Diversion Use Shovel Loot +25 Stress (40%) Random positive quirk (15%) Random negative quirk (15%) Loot (10%) Nothing (20%) Forgotten Delicacies Use Medicinal Herbs Loot Loot (20%) Negative quirk ‘Stress Eater’ (20%) Blight (20%) Disease ‘Crimson Curse’ (13.3%) Random disease (6.7%) Nothing (20%) Hooded Shrew Use The Blood Loot +15 Stress (42.8%) Loot (28.5%) Random disease (7.6% Nothing (14.2%) Wizened Shrew Use The Blood Loot Random disease (7.6%) Scout (50%) Nothing (58.3%) Pile of Strange Bones Use Bandage The Blood Loot (50%) / The Blood (50%) Summon a Supplicant, Sycophant and Esquire Bleed (50%) Loot (20%) Disease ‘Crimson Curse’ (10%) Nothing (20%) Throbbing Cocoons Use Torch -30 Stress (Courtyard only) Summon a Supplicant, Sycophant and Esquire (75%) Loot (12.5%) Nothing (12.5%) Thronging Hive Use Torch Loot Loot (75%) Blood (25%) Wine Crate Use Antivenom Shovel -30 Stress Firewood Loot (41.7%) Negative quirk ‘Tippler’ (16.7%) Disease ‘Crimson Curse’ (16.7%) Scout (8.3%) Bleed (8.3%) Nothing (8.3%)

Special Curio

Curio Method to cleanse Curio Cleansed Reward Non-Cleansed Reward (Chance %) Ancestor’s Knapsack (Darkest Dungeon or Wolves at the Door) N/A N/A Loot Trinket Chest (Boss Quest Courtyard) Use Skeleton Key Loot Loot Forgotten Strongbox (Boss Quest Courtyard) N/A N/A Coloured key Ancient Artefact (Secret Rooms) Use Skeleton Key Loot Loot

That concludes this Darkest Dungeon Curios guide. You can also check out our other guides:

