Darkest Dungeon Curio guide

By Nillohit Bagchi
Modified Apr 10, 2024 17:44 GMT
Darkest Dungeon Curio guide
Check out the Darkest Dungeon Curio guide (Image via Steam)

Darkest Dungeon Curios are interactive objects that may give you an advantage on your journey but can also set you back. They are unpredictable, and you must take advantage of the right opportunities to interact with the Darkest Dungeon Curio to survive for longer periods.

There are several types of Curio in Darkest Dungeon, including Common Curio, Ruins Curio, Warren Curio, Weald Curio, Cove Curio, Courtyard Curio, Farmstead Curio, and Special Curio. This article lists the objects found in the game's dungeons and discusses the odds of getting buffs or curses from interacting with them.

Items in Darkest Dungeon (Image via Steam)
Curios can be found in different places in the dungeons. These include library books, fountains, altars, bone piles, rooms, hallways, and other areas. Each dungeon contains a unique Curio though certain objects are commonly found in all of them.

The list of Curios in Darkest Dungeon is divided into eight sections to help you understand which ones you should look for during explorations.

Common Curio

Curio





Method to cleanse Curio





Cleansed Reward





Non-Cleansed Reward (Chance %)





Crate





N/A





N/A



Heirloom (75%)

Nothing (25%)





Discarded Pack





N/A





N/A



Loot (60%)

Scouting (20%)

Nothing (20%)





Eldritch Altar





Use Holy Water





Will remove negative quirk



+25 Stress (40%)

Remove negative quirk (10%)

Nothing (50%)





Heirloom Chest





Use Skeleton Key





Heirloom



Heirloom (75%)

Bleed (12.5%)

Blight (12.5%)





Sack





N/A





N/A



Loot (75%)

Nothing (25%)





Sconce





N/A





N/A



Torch (100%)





Shambler’s Altar





Use Torch





Will Summon Shambler



Nothing (100%)





Stack of Books





Use Torch





Buffs +100 Stress



+25 Stress (22.2%)

Positive quirk (22.2%)

Negative quirk (11.1%)

-25 Light (11.1%)

Journal entry (16.7%)

Nothing (16.7%)





Unlocked Strongbox





N/A





N/A



Loot (75%)

Blight (25%)


Ruins Curio

Curio

Method to cleanse Curio

Cleansed Reward

Non-Cleansed Reward (Chance %)

Alchemy Table

Use Torch or Medicinal Herbs

100 Light Get Loot

Blight (50%) Loot (25%) Nothing (25%)

Altar of Light

Use Holy Water

Adds +30% damage until camp

+20 damage until camp

Bookshelf

N/A

N/A

Scouting (20%) +15 Stress (20%)

Confession Booth

Use Holy Water

-30 Stress

+15 Stress (50%) Loot (25%) Remove negative quirk (25%)

Decorative Urn

Use Holy Water or Shovel

Get Loot Negative quirk ‘Guilty Conscience’

Loot (44.4%) Blight (22.2%) Disease ‘Creeping Cough’ (7.4%) Random disease (3.7%) Nothing (22.2%)

Holy Fountain

Use Holy Water

-20 Stress, cure status effects and +12 HP heal

-10 Stress, cure status effects and +5 HP heal (50%) Loot (50%)

Iron Maiden

Use Medicinal Herbs

Get Loot

Loot (40%) Negative quirk ‘Claustrophobia’ (20%) Disease ‘Tetanus’ (66.7%) Random disease (6.7%) Nothing (20%)

Locked Display Cabinet

Use Skeleton Key or Shovel

Get Loot

Bleed (50%) Blight (50%)

Locked Sarcophagus

Use Skeleton Key or Shovel

Get Loot

Bleed (50%) Blight (50%)

Sarcophagus

N/A

N/A

Loot (60%) Negative quirk ‘Thanatophobia’ (20%) Nothing (20%)

Suit of Armor

N/A

N/A

+15% Protection and +10 dodge until camp (75%) Positive quirk ‘Ruins Adventurer’ (12.5%) Positive quirk ‘Ruins Tactician’ (12.5%)

Weald Curio

Curio

Method to cleanse Curio

Cleansed Reward

Non-Cleansed Reward (Chance %)

Ancient Coffin

N/A

N/A

Loot (50%) Positive quirk ‘Weald Adventurer’ (8.3%) Positive quirk ‘Weald Explorer’ (8.3%) Nothing (33%)

Beast Carcass

Use Medicinal Herbs

Loot

Loot (42.9%) Disease ‘Rabies’ (25%) Random disease (19%) Negative quirk ‘Zoophobia’ (14.3%) Nothing (14.3%)

Eerie Spiderweb

Use Bandage

Loot

Loot (40%) Negative quirk ‘Slow Reflexes’ (10%) Negative quirk ‘Slowdraw’ (10%) Nothing (40%)

Left Luggage

Use Skeleton Key or Antivenom

Loot

Loot (50%) Blight (50%)

Mummified Remains

Use Bandage

Loot

Loot (40%) Blight (40%) Nothing (20%)

Old Tree

Use Antivenom

Loot

Loot (50%) Blight (25%) Nothing (25%)

Pristine Fountain

Use Holy Water

-30 Stress

-20 Stress (100%)

Shallow Grave

Use Shovel

Loot

Blight (50%) Random disease (50%)

Traveller’s Tent

N/A

N/A

Loot (37.5%) Scout (37.5%) +25 Stress (12.5%) Nothing (12.5%)

Troubling Effigy

Holy Water

Random positive quirk

Random positive quirk (18.8%) Random negative quirk (18.8%) Bleed (18.8%) Blight (9.4%) +15 Stress (9.4%) Nothing (25%)

Warren Curio

Curio

Method to cleanse Curio

Cleansed Reward

Non-Cleansed Reward (Chance %)

Bone Altar

N/A

N/A

+15% Damage, +10 accuracy, and 5% critical until camp

Dinner Cart

Use Medicinal Herbs

Get Loot

Loot (37.5%) Blight (25%) Disease ‘Black Plague’ (12.5%) Nothing (20%)

Makeshift Dining Table

Use Medicinal Herbs

Get Loot

Loot (25%) Blight (25%) Disease ‘Tapeworm’ (25%) Nothing (25%)

Moonshine Barrel

Use Medicinal Herbs

Adds +30% Damage until camp

Loot (33.3%) Blight (33.3%) Negative quirk ‘Tippler’ (11.1%) Nothing (22.2%)

Occult Scrawlings

Use Holy Water

Decreases

-20% Dodge

Random positive quirk (33.3%) +25 Stress (25%) Random negative quirk (16.7%) Nothing (25%)

Pile of Bones

Use Holy Water

Get Loot

Loot (25%) Random disease (25%) Negative quirk ‘Bloodthirsty’ (25%)

Pile of Scrolls

Use Torch

Remove negative quirk

Scout (26.8%) +15 Stress (14.3%) Journal entry (14.3%) Random positive quirk (9.5%) Random negative quirk (4.8%) Nothing (28.6%)

Rack of Blades

Use Bandage

Get Loot

Loot (40%) Bleed (40%) Nothing (20%)

Sacrificial Stone

N/A

N/A

+50 Stress (50%) Remove negative quirk (25%) Positive quirk ‘Warrens Explorer’ (12.5%) Positive quirk ‘Warrens Scrounger’ (12.5%)

Cove Curio

Curio

Method to cleanse Curio

Cleansed Reward

Non-Cleansed Reward (Chance %)

Barnacle Crusted Chest

Use Shovel

Get Loot

Loot (50%) Bleed (25%) Nothing (25%)

Bas-Relief

Use Shovel

Adds +100 Stress

Random positive quirk (66.7%) Random negative quirk (33.3%)

Brackish Tide Pool

Use Antivenom

Adds +5 HP heal (50%) Decreases -6 Stress (50%)

+33% Debuff resistances (75%) Random disease (25%)

Eerie Coral

Use Medicinal Herbs

Remove negative quirk

-10 Stress (50%) +25 Stress (25%) Nothing (25%)

Fish Idol

Use Holy Water

Adds +18% Damage until camp

-25% Damage and -10 accuracy until camp (50%) -12 Dodge until camp (50%)

Fish Carcass

Use Medicinal Herbs

Get Loot

Loot (16.7%) Disease ‘Red Plague’ (16.7%) Blight (11.1%) Bleed (5.6%) Nothing (50%)

Giant Oyster

Use Shovel or Dog Treats

Get Loot Adds +25 Dodge

Loot (40%) Bleed (40%) Nothing (20%)

Ship’s Figurehead

N/A

N/A

-25-30 Stress (66.7%) +20% Damage and 4 speed until camp (33.3%)

Courtyard Curio

Curio

Method to cleanse Curio

Cleansed Reward

Non-Cleansed Reward (Chance %)

Gleaming Shards

N/A

N/A

Shards

Fresh Harvest

N/A

N/A

+90% HP heal

Stockpile

Use Skeleton Key

Get Loot

Loot (66%) Nothing (33%)

Rotted Fare

N/A

N/A

-100 Stress

Miller’s Hearth

N/A

N/A

Activate camping

Corrupted Harvest

N/A

N/A

-60 Stress (party)

Plentiful Bounty

N/A

N/A

+65% HP heal (party)

Mildred

N/A

N/A

Mildred’s Locket trinket or trinket/shards after initial encounter

Farmstead Curio

Curio

Method to cleanse Curio

Cleansed Reward

Non-Cleansed Reward (Chance %)

Bloodflowers

Use The Blood or Holy Water or Shovel

Nothing +15 Stress Loot

+15 Stress (38.5%) Scout (23.1%) Loot (15.3%) Disease ‘Tetanus’ (5.3%) Random disease (2.5%) Nothing (15.3%)

Damned Fountain

Use Holy Water Torch

-30 Stress +5 Stress

Bleed (60%) Disease ‘Crimson Curse’ (20%) Loot (20%)

Disturbing Diversion

Use Shovel

Loot

+25 Stress (40%) Random positive quirk (15%) Random negative quirk (15%) Loot (10%) Nothing (20%)

Forgotten Delicacies

Use Medicinal Herbs

Loot

Loot (20%) Negative quirk ‘Stress Eater’ (20%) Blight (20%) Disease ‘Crimson Curse’ (13.3%) Random disease (6.7%) Nothing (20%)

Hooded Shrew

Use The Blood

Loot

+15 Stress (42.8%) Loot (28.5%) Random disease (7.6% Nothing (14.2%)

Wizened Shrew

Use The Blood

Loot

Random disease (7.6%) Scout (50%) Nothing (58.3%)

Pile of Strange Bones

Use Bandage The Blood

Loot (50%) / The Blood (50%) Summon a Supplicant, Sycophant and Esquire

Bleed (50%) Loot (20%) Disease ‘Crimson Curse’ (10%) Nothing (20%)

Throbbing Cocoons

Use Torch

-30 Stress (Courtyard only)

Summon a Supplicant, Sycophant and Esquire (75%) Loot (12.5%) Nothing (12.5%)

Thronging Hive

Use Torch

Loot

Loot (75%) Blood (25%)

Wine Crate

Use Antivenom Shovel

-30 Stress Firewood

Loot (41.7%) Negative quirk ‘Tippler’ (16.7%) Disease ‘Crimson Curse’ (16.7%) Scout (8.3%) Bleed (8.3%) Nothing (8.3%)

Special Curio

Curio

Method to cleanse Curio

Cleansed Reward

Non-Cleansed Reward (Chance %)

Ancestor’s Knapsack (Darkest Dungeon or Wolves at the Door)

N/A

N/A

Loot

Trinket Chest (Boss Quest Courtyard)

Use Skeleton Key

Loot

Loot

Forgotten Strongbox (Boss Quest Courtyard)

N/A

N/A

Coloured key

Ancient Artefact (Secret Rooms)

Use Skeleton Key

Loot

Loot

That concludes this Darkest Dungeon Curios guide. You can also check out our other guides:

