Darkest Dungeon Curios are interactive objects that may give you an advantage on your journey but can also set you back. They are unpredictable, and you must take advantage of the right opportunities to interact with the Darkest Dungeon Curio to survive for longer periods.
There are several types of Curio in Darkest Dungeon, including Common Curio, Ruins Curio, Warren Curio, Weald Curio, Cove Curio, Courtyard Curio, Farmstead Curio, and Special Curio. This article lists the objects found in the game's dungeons and discusses the odds of getting buffs or curses from interacting with them.
Darkest Dungeon Curio guide
Curios can be found in different places in the dungeons. These include library books, fountains, altars, bone piles, rooms, hallways, and other areas. Each dungeon contains a unique Curio though certain objects are commonly found in all of them.
The list of Curios in Darkest Dungeon is divided into eight sections to help you understand which ones you should look for during explorations.
Common Curio
Curio Method to cleanse Curio Cleansed Reward Non-Cleansed Reward (Chance %) Crate N/A N/A
Heirloom (75%)
Nothing (25%)
Discarded Pack N/A N/A
Loot (60%)
Scouting (20%)
Nothing (20%)
Eldritch Altar Use Holy Water Will remove negative quirk
+25 Stress (40%)
Remove negative quirk (10%)
Nothing (50%)
Heirloom Chest Use Skeleton Key Heirloom
Heirloom (75%)
Bleed (12.5%)
Blight (12.5%)
Sack N/A N/A
Loot (75%)
Nothing (25%)
Sconce N/A N/A
Torch (100%)
Shambler’s Altar Use Torch Will Summon Shambler
Nothing (100%)
Stack of Books Use Torch Buffs +100 Stress
+25 Stress (22.2%)
Positive quirk (22.2%)
Negative quirk (11.1%)
-25 Light (11.1%)
Journal entry (16.7%)
Nothing (16.7%)
Unlocked Strongbox N/A N/A
Loot (75%)
Blight (25%)
Ruins Curio
Non-Cleansed Reward (Chance %) Use Torch or Medicinal Herbs Blight (50%) Loot (25%) Nothing (25%) Adds +30% damage until camp Scouting (20%) +15 Stress (20%) +15 Stress (50%) Loot (25%) Remove negative quirk (25%) Get Loot Negative quirk ‘Guilty Conscience’ Loot (44.4%) Blight (22.2%) Disease ‘Creeping Cough’ (7.4%) Random disease (3.7%) Nothing (22.2%) -20 Stress, cure status effects and +12 HP heal -10 Stress, cure status effects and +5 HP heal (50%) Loot (50%) Loot (40%) Negative quirk ‘Claustrophobia’ (20%) Disease ‘Tetanus’ (66.7%) Random disease (6.7%) Nothing (20%) Use Skeleton Key or Shovel Use Skeleton Key or Shovel Loot (60%) Negative quirk ‘Thanatophobia’ (20%) Nothing (20%) +15% Protection and +10 dodge until camp (75%) Positive quirk ‘Ruins Adventurer’ (12.5%) Positive quirk ‘Ruins Tactician’ (12.5%) Weald Curio
Non-Cleansed Reward (Chance %) Loot (50%) Positive quirk ‘Weald Adventurer’ (8.3%) Positive quirk ‘Weald Explorer’ (8.3%) Nothing (33%) Loot (42.9%) Disease ‘Rabies’ (25%) Random disease (19%) Negative quirk ‘Zoophobia’ (14.3%) Nothing (14.3%) Loot (40%) Negative quirk ‘Slow Reflexes’ (10%) Negative quirk ‘ Slowdraw ’ (10%) Nothing (40%) Use Skeleton Key or Antivenom Loot (40%) Blight (40%) Nothing (20%) Loot (50%) Blight (25%) Nothing (25%) Blight (50%) Random disease (50%) Loot (37.5%) Scout (37.5%) +25 Stress (12.5%) Nothing (12.5%) Random positive quirk (18.8%) Random negative quirk (18.8%) Bleed (18.8%) Blight (9.4%) +15 Stress (9.4%) Nothing (25%)
Warren Curio
Non-Cleansed Reward (Chance %) +15% Damage, +10 accuracy , and 5% critical until camp Loot (37.5%) Blight (25%) Disease ‘Black Plague’ (12.5%) Nothing (20%) Loot (25%) Blight (25%) Disease ‘Tapeworm’ (25%) Nothing (25%) Adds +30% Damage until camp Loot (33.3%) Blight (33.3%) Negative quirk ‘Tippler’ (11.1%) Nothing (22.2%) Random positive quirk (33.3%) +25 Stress (25%) Random negative quirk (16.7%) Nothing (25%) Loot (25%) Random disease (25%) Negative quirk ‘Bloodthirsty’ (25%) Scout (26.8%) +15 Stress (14.3%) Journal entry (14.3%) Random positive quirk (9.5%) Random negative quirk (4.8%) Nothing (28.6%) Loot (40%) Bleed (40%) Nothing (20%) +50 Stress (50%) Remove negative quirk (25%) Positive quirk ‘Warrens Explorer’ (12.5%) Positive quirk ‘Warrens Scrounger’ (12.5%)
Cove Curio
Non-Cleansed Reward (Chance %) Loot (50%) Bleed (25%) Nothing (25%) Random positive quirk (66.7%) Random negative quirk (33.3%) Adds +5 HP heal (50%) Decreases -6 Stress (50%) +33% Debuff resistances (75%) Random disease (25%) -10 Stress (50%) +25 Stress (25%) Nothing (25%) Adds +18% Damage until camp -25% Damage and -10 accuracy until camp (50%) -12 Dodge until camp (50%) Loot (16.7%) Disease ‘Red Plague’ (16.7%) Blight (11.1%) Bleed (5.6%) Nothing (50%) Loot (40%) Bleed (40%) Nothing (20%) -25-30 Stress (66.7%) +20% Damage and 4 speed until camp (33.3%)
Courtyard Curio
Non-Cleansed Reward (Chance %) Mildred’s Locket trinket or trinket/shards after initial encounter
Farmstead Curio
Non-Cleansed Reward (Chance %) Use The Blood or Holy Water or Shovel +15 Stress (38.5%) Scout (23.1%) Loot (15.3%) Disease ‘Tetanus’ (5.3%) Random disease (2.5%) Nothing (15.3%) Bleed (60%) Disease ‘Crimson Curse’ (20%) Loot (20%) +25 Stress (40%) Random positive quirk (15%) Random negative quirk (15%) Loot (10%) Nothing (20%) Loot (20%) Negative quirk ‘Stress Eater’ (20%) Blight (20%) Disease ‘Crimson Curse’ (13.3%) Random disease (6.7%) Nothing (20%) +15 Stress (42.8%) Loot (28.5%) Random disease (7.6% Nothing (14.2%) Random disease (7.6%) Scout (50%) Nothing (58.3%) Loot (50%) / The Blood (50%) Summon a Supplicant, Sycophant and Esquire Bleed (50%) Loot (20%) Disease ‘Crimson Curse’ (10%) Nothing (20%) -30 Stress (Courtyard only) Summon a Supplicant, Sycophant and Esquire (75%) Loot (12.5%) Nothing (12.5%) Loot (41.7%) Negative quirk ‘Tippler’ (16.7%) Disease ‘Crimson Curse’ (16.7%) Scout (8.3%) Bleed (8.3%) Nothing (8.3%) Special Curio
Non-Cleansed Reward (Chance %) Ancestor’s Knapsack (Darkest Dungeon or Wolves at the Door) Trinket Chest (Boss Quest Courtyard) Forgotten Strongbox (Boss Quest Courtyard) Ancient Artefact (Secret Rooms)
That concludes this Darkest Dungeon Curios guide. You can also check out our other guides:
Darkest Dungeon Decorative Urn explained II Leper in Darkest Dungeon
