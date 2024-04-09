Leper in Darkest Dungeon: Stats, skills and value analyzed

The Leper in Darkest Dungeon is one of the 17 playable hero characters. This Class possesses low Accuracy, but more than makes up for it with a high DPS output. The Leper can be built to be a potentially amazing DPS, provided you invest in the said character, as well as form a proper team to fight alongside them.

A breakdown of the Leper in Darkest Dungeon can be found below, detailing their best Skills, stats, and overall value.

Recommended Skills for the Leper in Darkest Dungeon

The official in-game description for the Leper via the Darkest Dungeon’s Guild goes as follows:

"A ruined man, a warrior, and a poet. The Leper is most effective when given a turn to focus himself before raising his massive blade. When he swings, it is all or nothing - crushing blows and massive damage or the empty whistling of a glancing blow. He is entirely self-sufficient, drawing strength from his life of trauma, and able to channel it into healing, protection, or unrelenting fury."

Keep the above excerpt in mind, here are the Leper’s best Skills:

Chop : Hits enemies in the first and second positions. This melee attack has a base Accuracy of 65 with no additional modifiers.

: Hits enemies in the first and second positions. This melee attack has a base Accuracy of 65 with no additional modifiers. Hew : A melee attack that targets enemies in the first two positions. He possesses a -40% damage mod that is effective against low-level enemies.

: A melee attack that targets enemies in the first two positions. He possesses a -40% damage mod that is effective against low-level enemies. Solemnity : A heal spell that can be used to recover 6 HP for the Leper.

: A heal spell that can be used to recover 6 HP for the Leper. Intimidate: A melee attack that targets enemies at the first two positions. Adds additional DMG and SPD debuffs to an enemy, making it incredibly effective for dealing with stronger foes as a debuff spell.

In-game stats for the Leper in Darkest Dungeon

Following are the in-game stats for the Leper in Darkest Dungeon, taking into consideration their base levels:

Maximum HP : 35

: 35 Dodge : 0

: 0 PROT : 0%

: 0% Speed : 2

: 2 Accuracy : +0

: +0 Crit : 1%

: 1% Average DMG: 8-16

Is it worth investing in the Leper?

The Leper needs a proper team to back him up (Image via YouTube/Throneful)

Unlike most units, the Leper in Darkest Dungeon focuses on high-risk, high-reward-oriented gameplay. They can dish out massive amounts of damage to foes, while simultaneously being able to self-heal and debuff themselves during combat. However, the Leper possesses rather low Accuracy and range, making them limited to the frontlines of combat.

Regardless, with an investment towards certain Trinkets and Focus, the Leper can be made into a formidable force, serving as a core member of your team.

Darkest Dungeon is a gothic roguelike RPG that involves players leading a team of heroes against the horrors of the world. The game is entirely turn-based and was released on January 19, 2016, to an incredibly positive reception from players and critics alike.