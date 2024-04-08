Darkest Dungeon Iron Maiden explained

Iron Maiden is a curio in Darkest Dungeon 2 that players may come across while exploring the map. Curios are essentially rare and unusual items that need to be interacted with before triggering any effects. However, they are not obstacles, as players can go around ignoring them. It is often recommended to avoid curios without understanding their potential effects and lacking the ability to counteract them.

This article will take a look at one such curio called the Iron Maiden in Darkest Dungeon and understand what effects it can have.

Iron Maiden in Darkest Dungeon explained

Players can also choose to ignore the Iron Maiden on their journey. (Image via Red Hook Studios || YouTube/Noise Berry Games)

An ancient torture device inspires the Iron Maiden curio with spikes on the inside of the casket where a person is trapped. As the casket closes the spikes make the victim bleed as they die from heavy blood loss and pain.

When a party of heroes comes across a curio, they get the option to interact and activate it. The heroes can also choose to interact with one, using an item they have in their inventory that is appropriate for that specific curio.

The loot obtainable from curios is frequently drawn from a predetermined pool of items, and there is no RNG related to the activation. This implies that being unable to securely interact with a curio is not the end all be all.

On the other hand, there are certain disadvantages obtained from negative quirks. Curios, for example, can induce the addition or removal of buffs and debuffs. They can also add or remove peculiarities for individual adventurers.

The Iron Maiden curio in Darkest Dungeon has the following chances when interacted with:

There is a 40% chance to gain stashed loot.

There is a 20% chance that the maiden casket door opens to reveal only nothing but foul-smelling air.

There is a 20% chance that the maiden casket swings shut on its own, trapping the hero. This makes the hero gain a claustrophobia quirk.

There is a 20% chance that the hero inhales foul vapors. This gives the hero a further 66.7% chance to gain Tetanus or a 33.3% chance to catch a random disease.

Upon using Medicinal Herbs, the herbs will cleanse the maiden allowing the heroes to search through the casket and gain loot.

