Garena Free Fire has become one of the most popular mobile battle royale games in the industry. The game has won several laurels, with the latest one being the Mobile Game of the Year in the Esports Awards 2020.

Characters with special abilities are one of the unique aspects of Garena Free Fire. In total, there are 34 characters in the game, with the recent addition being Dasha.

Today, i.e., 22nd November, Dasha and her Party Girl bundle have been made available in the in-game store.

In this article, we take a look at her ability, special bundle, cost and more.

Dasha character in Free Fire: Ability, special bundle, cost and more details

Dasha in Free Fire

In-game description: ‘Dasha is a prankster and rebel.’

Dasha's ability ‘Partying On’ helps players:

Reduce damage taken from falls by 30% (50% at the maximum level).

Reduce recover time from falls by 60% (80% at the maximum level).

Reduce the rate of recoil buildup by 6% (10% at the maximum level).

Reduce the maximum recoil by 6% (10% at the maximum level).

Players can acquire Dasha and her Party Girl bundle from the in-game shop for 499 and 899 diamonds, respectively.

How to avail Dasha in Free Fire

Players can purchase Dasha from the in-game shop by following the steps given below:

Step 1: Open Garena Free Fire, and click on the ‘Store’ icon located on the left side of the lobby screen.

Step 2: The in-game shop opens up. Click on the ‘Character’ option, as shown in the picture below:

Press on the 'Character' option

Step 3: Select ‘Dasha’, and click on the ‘Purchase’ option. A dialog box will appear, prompting you to confirm the purchase.

Click on the purchase button

Step 4: After making a successful purchase, diamonds will be deducted from your account.

