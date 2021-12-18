Datamining suggest a Steam port of Final Fantasy VII Remake might be released in the future

Final Fantasy VII Remake has finally been released on PC within the exclusive domains of the Epic Games Store and carries a price tag of $70. This was announced at the recently concluded The Game Awards 2021.

Even if the exclusivity is disregarded, Final Fantasy VII Remake's port has found itself in hot waters soon after release. The port has received mixed reviews and is reportedly causing bugs and glitches for some users.

The Final Fantasy VII remake was released in 2020 by Square Enix for PlayStation 4. Reviewers praised its graphics, gameplay, narrative, and use of music. Players loved how the developers expanded on 1997 original while remaining faithful to it. It became one of the fastest-selling games for PlayStation 4.

Now it seems that PC players can expect to find a Steam port for their beloved game within some time.

Datamined configuration file of Final Fantasy VII Remake PC version points towards a Steam version

Redditor u/hzy980512 posted about the possible Steam port of the Final Fantasy VII Remake. According to the post, data extracted from the game's Unreal Engine apk files showed that the game was originally planned for Steam. Final Fantasy VII Remake PC version was first added to Steam's backend (October 28, 2020) and then to Epic's backend (November 30, 2020).

The post further notes that the Steam app ID has also been found. u/hzy980512 states that since "the app on Steam had been actively updated until recently, which would mean the Steam version isn't canceled." However, the game is yet to be listed on Steam.

On Twitter, @AtelierTool confirmed that the game "is planned to release on Steam after Epic Games exclusive contract end."

Epic Games Store's exclusive tag has not been well-received by players. Thus, the game's eventual release on Steam will be welcomed wholeheartedly. Players are also hoping that the later Steam version will contain more graphic options. Time will tell how it all turns out.

