5 major announcements at The Game Awards 2021

The Game Awards 2021 has finally concluded and it was filled with fun and excitement.

The best games of 2021 were awarded, while several major announcements regarding games were made official. Some of those announcements were expected, while others came as a complete surprise.

Overall, 2021 was a tough year for gaming due to the worldwide pandemic. However, this did not stop the developers and creators as they managed to bring the best experience for players all across the globe.

Every big reveal at The Game Awards 2021 that is bound to excite players

Amongst the various announcements made during The Game Awards 2021, five of them caught the attention of fans across the world. They are not just new games, but old titles as well that are going to provide a much deeper and enhanced experience to players.

1) Final Fantasy VII Remake PC

The Final Fantasy VII Remake has been a PlayStation exclusive since its release. However, after months of speculation, the game has been officially announced for PC. This was undoubtedly one of the biggest reveals at The Game Awards 2021 as it was a complete surprise.

Final Fantasy VII Remake is a reprised version of the classic Final Fantasy VII that was released in 1997. It dives into the lives of Cloud Strife, Tifa Lockhard and Aerith Gainsborough in a world that is filled with adventures and mysteries.

The game is filled with thrilling combat alongside other features like magic and special moves. Apart from that, the narrative of Final Fantasy VII Remake is quite gripping and PC players are excited to finally experience this masterpiece.

2) Alan Wake 2

Alan Wake 2 got officially announced at The Game Awards 2021 (Image via Alan Wake 2)

Alan Wake is by far one of the most popular names in the gaming world. The original Alan Wake was released 11 years back and is still one of the best experiences out there.

The developers, in a surprising move, announced a highly-anticipated sequel to the game at The Game Awards 2021, driving fans crazy. The game is currently set for a 2023 release date across multiple platforms.

The developers also provided further insight at The Game Awards 2021. The original Alan Wake was mostly an action game with elements of horror mixed into it. However, Alan Wake 2 is expected to be a survival-horror game which is going to be very different from the first one in the franchise.

3) PUBG is going to become free to play

Xbox Studio @XboxStudio PUBG se convierte en Free to play el 12 de Enero PUBG se convierte en Free to play el 12 de Enero https://t.co/sfmaVmPzd5

PUBG is undoubtedly the good old godfather in the field of the battle royale games. However, the game lost popularity after other titles like Call of Duty: Warzone and Apex Legends took over the market.

PUBG seems to be finally stepping things up as the game is set to become free-to-play on January 12, 2022. This was also announced at The Game Awards 2021 and was one of the biggest ones at that.

PUBG is a well-known battle royale game where 100 players are dropped in an open field and the last person surviving, wins. It's a fun idea that encapsulated players all across the world and inspired several other games.

However, the excess number of cheaters and out-dated gameplay pushed the PC version of the game away from players. Going free to play might encourage players to jump back and give it a try once again.

4) Hellblade II Gameplay

The first ever gameplay trailer to Hellblade 2 was showcased at The Game Awards 2021 (Image via Hellblade 2)

Hellblade II was originally revealed back in 2019. However, that was just a small announcement that was done only to get the fans hyped up.

The developers finally broke their silence at The Game Awards 2021 with a full-fledged gameplay trailer. The release date for the game has still not been announced, but the reveal is definite proof of things moving forward.

The original Hellblade primarily focused on a girl named Senua who had voices within her speaking to her at all times. The combat usually revolved around using weapons as well psychological tools to manipulate things. Hellblade II's trailer during The Game Awards 2021 does not show much about that, but hints at the existence of similar ideas.

For instance, voices inside Senua's head consistently screaming at her is a major proof of that. The gameplay trailer was mostly a mix of a few instances of cinematics and very basic gameplay mixed together, thus not a lot can be deciphered from the same.

5) A Plague Tale: Requiem Gameplay

A gameplay trailer for A Plague Tale: Requiem was revealed at The Game Awards 2021 (Image via A Plague Tale: Requiem)

A Plague Tale: Requiem was another game that got announced some time back and then there was no further follow up. At The Game Awards 2021, the developers showcased the first ever gameplay trailer for A Plague Tale: Requiem and it was exquisite.

A Plague Tale: Innonence, the first game of the series, was a surprise success. Thus, the potential of that game shot the demand for its sequel through the roofs.

Plague Tale is primarily a story about a sister and her brother (Amicia and Hugo) who fight to survive against the Black plague and a war. It was a lifelike depiction of how people suffer during plagues and how it can destroy society.

The sequel, Plague Tale: Requiem, as showcased during The Game Awards 2021 expands on that story with new views and locations. Some of the most prominent locations were flower beds and ships which definitely look breathtaking.

Also Read Article Continues below

Apart from that, Amicia was shown to be using her crossbow which was also a great detail to introduce. Finally, the trailer showcased rats infesting major areas, which is again a depiction of the primary idea behind the story.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan