Dazzling Golden Watch in Honkai Star Rail - How to use, where to get, and more

Honkai Star Rail features impressive narrative elements and offers an excellent turn-based combat system, which is a huge departure from the previous hit title Genshin Impact. You are guaranteed to come across several vibrant characters in this title, along with many mini-quests that are going to reward you will unique items. One such trinket is the Dazzling Golden Watch.

You can use this item to acquire a total of 5,000 Credits by handing it over to a character named Wallace, who is also located in the aforementioned place. This watch, however, will be tucked away in a suitcase.

Finding the Dazzling Golden Watch in Honkai Star Rail

Honkai Star Rail comprises a vast array of characters that keep the gameplay fresh and engaging. Unique items like the Dazzling Golden Watch incentivize exploration. You can locate this trinket in the B1 level of the Administrative District on the planet named Jarilo-VI.

You will come across this location during the mission called No Time for Me, My Friend. You are free to access this place whenever you want hereafter. You will spot a brown suitcase situated on a bridge near the cable car station area. You are free to interact with it, upon which you will notice a search icon on your screen's right side, with the case being referred to as the Luggage Pile.

You can find the watch in the B1 level of the Administrative District (Image via HoYoverse)

These options will be displayed when the above interaction happens:

I have to open this suitcase!

It’s still risky. Perhaps I should just leave.

Choose the first option to progress in the quest. Feel free to opt for the second alternative if you wish to come back to this mini-quest later. After selecting the first option, you'll be greeted with a new set of dialogs. The following options will flash on your screen:

Of course, I have!

We don’t have time for this!

You can either select the first option, but that will require you to spend one Praise of High Moral. Or, you can select the second one repeatedly to obtain the Dazzling Golden Watch without handing over anything to the suitcase. You will secure an achievement named Hurt Locker upon acquiring the item.

Using the Dazzling Golden Watch

Hand over the watch to Wallace to acquire 5000 Credits (Image via HoYoverse)

You can then head to the F1 level of the Administrative District to encounter a man named Wallace near a huge statue. You must speak with him and progress the interaction until you get this option: “Is this watch yours?” This is when you have the option to give Wallace that trinklet. In exchange for handing over the Dazzling Golden Watch, you will receive a total of 5,000 Credits.

Honkai Star Rail has many intricate gameplay elements that present a cohesive experience. Despite being a free-to-play title, there is a significant amount of content you can partake in without spending money. Feel free to check out Sportskeeda's in-depth review of Honkai Star Rail.

