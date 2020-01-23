Dragon Ball Z Kakarot: Full Guide on Community Boards

DBZ Kakarot is not just the story of Dragon Ball Z. There have been many elements added to the game to give it a true RPG feel. One of these new features in the game is the "Community" feature which has a "Community Board".

A Community Board are a list of boards that will allow you to gain buffs and bonuses as you progress through the story. While you can skip it entirely, it is not really recommended because it will make the game a lot harder and bosses much more difficult.

In order to activate the bonuses of the many Community Boards, you will need to collect Soul Emblems. Soul Emblems are "medals" or "emblems" of different characters who have their own strengths and weaknesses in a Community Board.

Every Soul Emblem buffs all the Community Boards but some less than others. It is worth noting that there are different combinations with Soul Emblems which give increased bonuses. Check out our full guide on Soul Emblems and where to find them as well as the bonuses.

There are 7 different Community Boards available:

Z Warrior

Cooking

Training

Development

Community of the Gods

Adult

Adventure

In this guide, we'll be going through all 7 different Community Boards in DBZ Kakarot, the buffs they provide and how they are useful.

Z Warrior

Z Warrior Community Board

The Z Warrior Community has 11 slots for Soul Emblems. The Community Board's "Leader" is Goku and will always be present in the center of the board. Goku's Soul Emblem cannot be removed. You can move and adjust everyone else as you wish.

There are bonuses available such as Goku + Gohan (Father-Son Combo) which gives better bonuses. You need a total of 275 overall Level to reach Max Rank.

There are 10 Ranks you can advance in the Z Warrior Community Board which will give the following buffs:

Rank 1: Support Gauge Initial Value +5%

Rank 2: Melee ATK + 1%

Rank 3: Ki ATK +1%

Rank 4: Support Gauge Initial Value +10%

Rank 5: Melee ATK +4%

Rank 6: Ki ATK +4%

Rank 7: Support Gauge Initial Value +15%

Rank 8: Melee ATK +7%

Rank 9: Ki ATK +7%

MAX Rank: Support Gauge Initial Value +50%

Cooking

Cooking Community Board

The Cooking Community Board has 15 slots available. The "leader" of the Board is Chi-Chi and her Soul Emblem cannot be removed. Meals are used to give your characters permanent buffs to Ki, Health and other stats.

You need a total of 375 overall Level to reach Max Rank for Cooking. The buffs for the Cooking Community Board are as follows:

Rank 1: Meal Success Rate +10%

Rank 2: Meal Effect Duration +25%

Rank 3: Status Boost Effect +5%

Rank 4: Meal Success Rate +20%

Rank 5: Meal Effect Duration +50%

Rank 6: Status Boost Effect +10%

Rank 7: Meal Success Rate +30%

Rank 8: Meal Effect Duration + 20%

Rank 9: Status Boost Effect +20%

Max Rank: Cooking will always be a huge success

Training

Training Community Board

The Training Community Board has 23 available slots. The "leader" of the Board is King Kai's Soul Emblem and it cannot be removed. You need an overall level of 575 in order to reach Max Rank. The buffs from the Training Community Board are as follows:

Rank 1: Battle EXP +10%

Rank 2: Melee DEF +1%

Rank 3: Ki DEF +1%

Rank 4: Battle EXP +15%

Rank 5: Melee DEF +4%

Rank 6: Ki DEF +4%

Rank 7: Battle EXP +20%

Rank 8: Melee DEF +7%

Rank 9: Ki DEF +7%

Max Rank: Battle EXP +100%

Development

Development Community Board

The Development Community Board has 12 Soul Emblem slots. The "leader" of the Board is Bulma who cannot be removed. This Community Board helps you develop Cars and Robo Walkers easier. The buffs from the Development Community Board are as follows:

Rank 1: Max Machine Level +5

Rank 2: Build Success Rate +10%

Rank 3: Build Zeni Cost -10%

Rank 4: Max Machine Level +10%

Rank 5: Build Success Rate +20%

Rank 6: Build Zeni Cost -20%

Rank 7: Max Machine Level +15

Rank 8: Build Success Rate +30%

Rank 9 Build Zeni Cost -30%

Max Rank: Max Machine Level +30

Gods

Community of the Gods

The Community of the Gods has 14 Soul Emblem slots. The "leader" is Mr. Popo who cannot be removed. An overall level of 350 is required to reach Max Rank. The Gods Community Board is best for farming Z Orbs and items earned from battles. The buffs from the Community of the Gods are as follows:

Rank 1: Items Earned in Battle +5%

Rank 2: Z Orbs Earned in Battle +10%

Rank 3: Villainous Z orbs Earned in Battle +10%

Rank 4: Items Earned in Battle +10%

Rank 5: Z Orbs Earned in Battle +15%

Rank 6: Villainous Z Orbs Earned in Battle +15%

Rank 7: Items Earned in Battle +15%

Rank 8: Z Orbs Earned in Battle +20%

Rank 9: Villainous Z Orbs Earned in Battle +20%

Max Rank: Items Earned in Battle +50%

Adult

Adult Community Board

The Adult Community Board has 9 Soul Emblem slots. The "leader" is Master Roshi who cannot be removed. An overall level of 225 is required to reach Max Rank. This board is useful for cheaper items, getting better selling price on items and gaining "Frenzy" during battles.

The buffs from the Adult Community Board are as follows:

Rank 1: Chance of Frenzy +5%

Rank 2: Item Selling Price +5%

Rank 3: Item Purchase Price -5%

Rank 4: Chance of Frenzy +10%

Rank 5: Item Selling Price +10%

Rank 6: Item Purchase Price -10%

Rank 7: Chance of Frenzy +15%

Rank 8: Item Selling Price +20%

Rank 9: Item Purchase Price -20%

Max Rank: Chance of Frenzy +50%

Adventure

Adventure Community Board

The Adventure Community Board has 12 Soul Emblem slots. The "leader" is Yajirobe who cannot be removed. An overall level of 300 is required to reach Max Rank. The buffs from the Adventure Community Board are as follows:

Rank 1: Recovery Item Effect +10%

Rank 2: HP +1%

Rank 3: Ki +1%

Rank 4: Recovery Item Effect +15%

Rank 5: HP +4%

Rank 6: Ki +4%

Rank 7: Recovery Item Effect +20%

Rank 8: HP +7%

Rank 9: Ki +7%

Max Rank: Recovery Item Effect +100%