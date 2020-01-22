Dragon Ball Z Kakarot: How to find Z Orbs fast

What are Z Orbs?

Z Orbs are collectable orbs that you can find throughout the game world in Dragon Ball Z Kakarot. You can find them in abundance since they are pretty much everywhere but you'll quickly find that even if you have a lot, they are not enough.

Z Orbs are used to upgrade your Super Attacks for each character. You start Super Attacks with Level 1 (such as Kamehameha with Goku) but with enough Z Orbs, you can upgrade them. Go to the characters skill tree and it will show you how many Z Orbs you need to upgrade the skill you have chosen.

You cannot upgrade Super Attacks all at once even if you collect them all. Certain Super Attacks are locked until you get to a certain point in the story. Others are upgraded from Training Rooms which you unlock during the Android saga.

Vegeta's Skill Tree showing how many Z Orbs are needed to upgrade a move

Types of Z Orbs

There are six different collectable Z Orbs you can find in DBZ Kakarot. They are colour coded as follows:

Red

Blue

Green

Rainbow

Silver

Gold

All moves in the skill tree will require the different types of Z Orbs so make sure you have enough Z Orbs collected.

Where to find Red Z Orbs

Red Z Orbs

Red Z Orbs can be found in terrains such as mountains, deserts and cities. They are one of the most commonly demanding Z Orbs to upgrade your Super Attacks. Look out for Red Z Orbs in Gizard Wasteland, West City, Yamcha's Hideout or Darlinge Polynya.

Where to find Blue Z Orbs

Blue Z Orbs

You can get Blue Z Orbs near or inside water bodies. You won't find it so easily in deserts or forest areas unless there is a water body nearby but some locations don't have it either. You can find them in abundance near Goku's house, Blake Bog, Kodaiho Lands, Lacco and Kame House.

Where to find Green Z Orbs

Green Z Orbs

Green Z Orbs can be found in abundance near grasslands areas. You don't find them a lot in the mountains or deserts. They are also the most common Z Orbs you can find in the game and chances you are, you'll find them in every location possible in the game.

Areas such as Goku's House, Sacred Land of Korin, Kodaiho Lands and even cities such as West City or Orange City will have a huge amount of Green Z Orbs available throughout.

Where to find Rainbow Z Orbs

Rainbow Z Orbs in Kami's Lookout

Rainbow Z Orbs are not as common as Green, Red or Blue. You will find them in random areas and it is not dependent on terrain unlike the other three. You will find them hidden in caves or structures where you least expect. There are also giant Rainbow Z Orbs which are worth about 50 Z Orbs.

Although Rainbow Z Orbs are not used heavily for levelling Super Attack Moves, be sure to spend them wisely. They are available in every location on the map but you just need to look a little harder than usual.

Getting Z Orbs from Battles

Gaining Z Orbs after a battle

Other than exploration, you can also get Z Orbs via battle. You will get all the colours of Z Orbs when finishing off any kind of battle, even if it is not part of the main story. This saves you some effort from exploring the world to grind out Z Orbs. It's also a lot faster to get Rainbow Z Orbs this way.

It is only possible to get Gold and Silver Z Orbs from Villain Battles. You cannot find them in the game world as you did with other Z Orbs. They do appear sometimes but in extremely rare instances. When doing the main story or substories, look out for enemies that have a glowing red aura around them.

These enemies are usually very strong and much stronger than normal enemies, so proceed with caution. But with the hard battle also comes great rewards, where you can get Gold and Silver Z Orbs as well as others.

It is worth noting that the better your rank in the Battle, the more EXP and Z Orbs you will get. Getting an S Rank will give you the highest possible amount of EXP and Z Orbs. Getting an A Rank will give you slightly lesser and it goes down with worse rankings.

Get Z Orbs from the Dragon Balls

Making a wish

You can find the Dragon Balls randomly scattered around the game world. If you collect all 7 of them, you can access "Dragon Balls" from the pause menu which will allow you to grant a wish. This can be resurrecting old enemies to fight them, getting money, rare items or Z Orbs.

If you find yourself lacking Z Orbs, simply use Shenron and he will give you all types of Z Orbs. It should be noted that Dragon Balls will not be available in certain points of the story such as after the Saiyan Saga or during the beginning of the Android Saga.

