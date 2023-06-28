Dead by Daylight bugfix patch 7.0.2 notes: Singularity nerfs, Nemesis buffs, bug fixes, and more

Behavior Interactive has released the 7.0.2 patch for Dead by Daylight. It mainly focuses on a plethora of bug fixes that the studio was not able to introduce with the previous update due to technical reasons. The biggest highlights of this new patch are the balance changes offered to the latest killer, The Singularity, who was becoming overpowered during certain aspects of Dead by Daylight.

This article offers insights into the 7.0.2 update. Players may visit the official website for more detailed information.

Official bugfix update 7.0.2 patch notes for Dead by Daylight

Killer Add-ons

The Singularity

Kid's Ball Glove - Decreased Overclock duration time to 15% (was 25%).

Foreign Plant Fibres - changed Rarity rating to Very Rare (was Rare).

Cremated Remains - changed to "Survivors afflicted with Temporal Slipstream suffer from Blindness." (was Killer Instinct before).

Nanomachine Gel - changed Rarity rating to Rare (was Very Rare), decreased Broken Status Effect to 30 seconds (was 40 seconds).

Denied Requisition Form - changed Rarity rating to Ultra Rare (was Very Rare).

Soma Family Photo - changed Rarity rating to Very Rare (was Ultra Rare), reduction effect of Overclock Mode is now -20% (was -50%).

Iridescent Crystal Shard - changed to "When a Biopod is created the auras of all Survivors within 6 meters of that Biopod are revealed to you for 6 seconds." (was applied when within the zone of a Biopod).

The Nemesis

Damaged Syringe - increases time it takes Survivors to use a Vaccine by 5 seconds (used to be 2 seconds, and increased Killer Instinct by 1.5 seconds).

Bug Fixes

Dead by Daylight @DeadbyDaylight



Patch Notes dbd.game/46uJz59 The 7.0.2 Update goes live today with changes to some Killer Add-ons, and a number of bug fixes.Patch Notes The 7.0.2 Update goes live today with changes to some Killer Add-ons, and a number of bug fixes. Patch Notes 👉 dbd.game/46uJz59 https://t.co/0Q5WM8gU7w

Bots

Fixed additional rare issues with Survivor and Special Items in Dead by Daylight.

Tentatively fixed an issue that bots are unable to use the Scavenger Perk correctly.

Characters

Fixed an issue that caused Survivors who walk or crouch while standing in the Torment Trail to remain in the standing position animation during a trial against The Executioner.

The Nightmare is now able to correctly place Dream Pallets on a location previously holding a Fragile Pallet.

Platforms

Fixed a crash on PlayStation 5 when browsing the Store in Dead by Daylight.

Fixed a crash on Steam when joining a party.

Fixed an error that would occur when loading into an Autohaven Wreckers map on the Epic Games Store version of the game.

Twisted Masquerade

When a Masquerade Pillar disappears after the Exit Gate or the Hatch opens, the proper disappearance VFX is now correctly played.

Masquerade Pillar is now despawned when the Hatch or an Exit Gate is opened.

When the Killer interacts with the Invitation Pillar, the regular interaction icon is now displayed.

As The Twins, the Masquerade Invitation charge UI now updates correctly when switching from Victor to Charlotte.

Survivors downed while interacting with the Pillar can now correctly be picked up by the Killer.

UI

Fixed the HUD invitation icon reward state opacity to be independent of the chase state when gaining the reward.

Fixed an issue that caused an SFX loop when using a controller in the Archive Tier purchase popup.

Miscellaneous

The Adept Singularity achievement is now correctly unlocked when completing a trial inside a Biopod.

The Game Afoot Perk now correctly activates the Nemesis Perk.

The Survivor perk 'Made For This' endurance effect no longer triggers after using an Anti-Hemorrhagic Syringe on another Survivor.

Level Design

Fixed an issue where the Hook could be blocked by the Killer in Toba Landing

Fixed an issue where Wesker could slide on top of crates in Shelter Woods near The Skull Merchant base.

Fixed an issue where the stairs in the back of the main building in Eirye of Crows didn't feel smooth.

Fixed an issue where The Nurse could get stuck in the west wing basement of the Raccoon City Police Station.

Pass on Toba Landing to Improve the navigation.

Added Lockers in Toba Landing.

Fixed an issue where the Killer could get stuck on the Temple of Purgation map.

Known Problems

The Singularity's add-on "Nanomachine Gel" still has the old text description in Dead by Daylight.

The Singularity's add-on "Kid's Ball Glove" still has the old text description.

The Singularity's add-on "Soma Family Photo" still has the old text description.

The Singularity's add-on "Soma Family Photo" has an incorrect time value for the Overclock Mode. (-80% instead of -20%)

These were the patch notes for the 7.0.2 update for Dead by Daylight.

Poll : 0 votes