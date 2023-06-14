Dead by Daylight patch 7.0.0 official notes: New Killer and Survivor, Perk balances, bug fixes, and more

Dead by Daylight patch 7.0.0 is currently live, featuring a series of balancing changes and additions. The latest update, also known as the End Transmission Chapter, introduces The Singularity, the latest addition to the team of Killers. Gabriel Soma also makes his way into the opposing team, who has been destined to escape the trials of the Entity and the horrific world.

The 28th Chapter also inaugurates Dvarka Deepwood, the newest game map, situated on an alien planet called Dvarka with a fresh set of hiding locations and horror elements.

This article will cover the major changes coming along with patch 7.0.0 in Dead by Daylight.

Official Dead by Daylight patch 7.0.0 notes

Killer: The Singularity in Dead by Daylight

Power: Quantum Instantiation

Special State: Overclock Mode - After a successful Slipstream teleport, the Singularity enters Overclock Mode. In this state, walls, and pallets can be destroyed faster, vaulting speed is faster, and he cannot be stunned by pallets. Attempts to stun by pallet merely remove Overlock Mode and momentarily slow the Singularity.

- After a successful Slipstream teleport, the Singularity enters Overclock Mode. In this state, walls, and pallets can be destroyed faster, vaulting speed is faster, and he cannot be stunned by pallets. Attempts to stun by pallet merely remove Overlock Mode and momentarily slow the Singularity. Special Interaction: Electromagnetic Pulse - At the beginning of each Trial, several Supply Cases spawn, each containing an EMP. Survivors can use these EMPs to remove the Slipstream from themselves or others or to destroy a Biopod. Once used, the EMP is destroyed.

Perks

Genetic Limits : When a Survivor finishes the healing action, they suffer the Exhausted status effect for 24/28/32 seconds.

: When a Survivor finishes the healing action, they suffer the Exhausted status effect for 24/28/32 seconds. Forced Hesitation : When a Survivor is put into the dying state by any means, all other Survivors standing within 16/16/16 meters around them suffer the hindered Status effect for 10/10/10 seconds, reducing their Movement speed by 20%. This perk goes on cooldown for 40/35/30 seconds.

: When a Survivor is put into the dying state by any means, all other Survivors standing within 16/16/16 meters around them suffer the hindered Status effect for 10/10/10 seconds, reducing their Movement speed by 20%. This perk goes on cooldown for 40/35/30 seconds. Machine Learning: After performing the damage generator action, Machine Learning activates. While this perk is active, the next generator you damage will be compromised until it is completed. The generator is highlighted in Yellow. When the compromised generator is completed, you become undetectable and gain 10% Haste for 20/25/30 seconds. Then, Machine Learning deactivates. If you break a generator while another generator is compromised, the compromised generator moves to the latest one kicked.

Survivor: Gabriel Soma in Dead by Daylight

Perks

Troubleshooter : When you are chased by the Killer, this perk activates. You see the aura of the Generator with the most progress. You see the aura of the Killer for 4/5/6 seconds after dropping a Pallet. The effect lasts for 6/8/10 seconds after being in a chase, then deactivates.

: When you are chased by the Killer, this perk activates. You see the aura of the Generator with the most progress. You see the aura of the Killer for 4/5/6 seconds after dropping a Pallet. The effect lasts for 6/8/10 seconds after being in a chase, then deactivates. Made for This : This perk activates while you are in the injured state. You run 1/2/3% faster. After you finish healing another Survivor, gain the endurance status effect for 6/8/10 seconds. Made for This cannot be used when suffering from Exhaustion but does not cause the Exhausted Status Effect.

: This perk activates while you are in the injured state. You run 1/2/3% faster. After you finish healing another Survivor, gain the endurance status effect for 6/8/10 seconds. Made for This cannot be used when suffering from Exhaustion but does not cause the Exhausted Status Effect. Scavenger: While you are holding an empty toolbox, this perk activates. Succeeding a great skill check while repairing gives the perk 1 token, up to 5. Once you have maximum tokens, lose all tokens and recharge the toolbox to full. Then, your generator repair speed is 50% slower for 40/35/30 seconds. This perk grants the ability to rummage through an opened chest once per Trial and will guarantee a basic Toolbox.

Killer tweaks in Dead by Daylight

The Artist

Ink Egg

Increase the maximum capacity of Dire Crows by 1. Decreases the time Dire Crows stay idle before disintegrating by 2 seconds (was 4 seconds).

Vibrant Obituary

Increases the length of time a Dire Crow’s Killer Instinct reveals Survivors by 3 seconds (was 1.5 seconds).

The Nemesis

Damaged Syringe: Increases time it takes Survivors to use a Vaccine by 3 seconds (was 2 seconds). Increases length of Killer Instinct when Survivors use a Vaccine by 3 seconds (was 2 seconds).

Increases time it takes Survivors to use a Vaccine by 3 seconds (was 2 seconds). Increases length of Killer Instinct when Survivors use a Vaccine by 3 seconds (was 2 seconds). Tyrant Gore: Increases mutation rate when destroying zombies with Tentacle Strike by 75% (was 50%). Decreases zombie respawn time by 7.5 seconds (was 5 seconds).

Increases mutation rate when destroying zombies with Tentacle Strike by 75% (was 50%). Decreases zombie respawn time by 7.5 seconds (was 5 seconds). Zombie Heart: Increases mutation rate when destroying zombies with Tentacle Strike by 75% (was 50%).

The Trickster

Lucky Blade: Increase the duration of Main Event by 0.3 seconds (was 0.2 seconds) for each Blade hit while it is active.

Increase the duration of Main Event by 0.3 seconds (was 0.2 seconds) for each Blade hit while it is active. Waiting For You Watch: Increases the duration of Main Event by 0.4 seconds (was 0.3 seconds) for each Blade hit while it is active.

The Ghost Face

Power

Movement speed while crouched: 3.8 m/s (was 3.6 m/s).

Night Shroud recharge time: 20 seconds (was 24 seconds).

Killer Instinct duration after being revealed: 4 seconds (was 2 seconds).

Knife Belt Clip: Reduces the Terror Radius by 12 meters (was 8 meters) while crouching.

Reduces the Terror Radius by 12 meters (was 8 meters) while crouching. Night Vision Monocular: A Survivor that reveals The Ghost Face is inflicted with Exhausted for 10 seconds (was 5 seconds)

Perk Updates in Dead by Daylight

Pop Goes the Weasel: After hooking a Survivor, the next generator you damage instantly loses 30% (was 20%) of its current progress. Normal generator regression applies after the Damage Generator action. Pop Goes the Weasel is active for 35/40/45 seconds after the Survivor is hooked.

After hooking a Survivor, the next generator you damage instantly loses 30% (was 20%) of its current progress. Normal generator regression applies after the Damage Generator action. Pop Goes the Weasel is active for 35/40/45 seconds after the Survivor is hooked. Déjà Vu: The perk will now reveal the auras of three generators that are in close proximity to one another indefinitely (previously for 30/45/60 seconds at the start of the trial and every time a generator was completed) and grant a 4%/5%/6% repair speed bonus on the revealed generators (previously 3%/4%/5%).

The perk will now reveal the auras of three generators that are in close proximity to one another indefinitely (previously for 30/45/60 seconds at the start of the trial and every time a generator was completed) and grant a 4%/5%/6% repair speed bonus on the revealed generators (previously 3%/4%/5%). Flashbang: After completing 70%/60%/50% progress on any generator, Flashbang activates. Enter a locker and press the Active Ability Button 1 to craft a flash grenade. (No longer requires being empty-handed)

New feature in Dead by Daylight

Search bar

The loadout and customization screens will now have a search bar. Using this textbox, players can now filter their Items, Add-ons, Offerings, Perks, Cosmetics, Outfits, and Charms.

The following text parts can be searched for:

Name

Description/flavor text

Rarity

The Collection name of a Cosmetic

The Outfit name of a Cosmetic

The Item that an Add-on attaches to

For teachable Perks, the name of the character that unlocks it

Item rules rework

Items are now divided into categories:

Survivor Item: These can return to a player's inventory at the end of a match, e.g., Toolbox, Firecracker, etc

These can return to a player's inventory at the end of a match, e.g., Toolbox, Firecracker, etc Special Item: Items related to playing against specific Killers, e.g., Lament Configuration, VHS Tape, etc

Items related to playing against specific Killers, e.g., Lament Configuration, VHS Tape, etc Temporary Item: Items that do not return to a player's inventory at the end of a match, e.g., the White Glyph's Pocket Mirror, Flashbang

Miscellaneous

Added an update popup requiring players to back out to the splash screen when a backend update is deployed. This may happen with a Kill Switch change, the release of new store items, or other similar changes. This popup will only appear in the Main Menu, in the Store, or before queueing as a Killer.

Added protection against hackers using characters they do not own.

Error messages produced by a disconnection, a timeout from the server, or a kick are now distinct and clearer.

Bug Fixes in Dead by Daylight

Audio

Fixed an issue where The Nurse's chase music was louder than the other themes.

Fixed an issue where the Skull Merchant's Body Cleaver customization weapon SFX was missing.

Killer - The Singularity

Fixed an issue causing pallets broken by The Singularity to occasionally remain visible.

The Singularity's Hologram Generator Add-on no longer shows a Placeholder icon to affected Survivors.

The Singularity can no longer slipstream to the wrong Survivor.

The Singularity's Power UI no longer appears enabled during the wake-up sequence.

The Singularity can no longer place Biopods where Survivors stand to interact with generators.

The Singularity's Biopods are no longer missing their Killer Item Aura when spotted by the Map.

Slipstream Pods on Survivors self-destruct before The Singularity's Mori is confirmed and begins.

When The Singularity performs a Slipstream Teleportation, the POV now correctly starts at ground level.

The Singularity no longer gets stuck in the ground or level objects after Teleporting to a Survivor.

Slipstream pods on Survivors no longer stretch when the Survivor is placed on a hook.

The Singularity, while in shutdown mode, can no longer interrupt Survivors.

The Singularity's Add-ons are now correctly affected by the Vigil perk.

The Terror-Radius caused by the Hyperawareness Spray Add-On is now correctly blocked when affected by the Oblivious status effect.

The Killer now teleports instead of slides when performing a Slipstream Teleport to an already-assimilated Survivor.

When playing as or against The Singularity, EMP Crates are correctly spawned on both floors of Gideon Meat Plant.

The Slipstream Slime Overlay VFX is no longer visible during the Mori, when bleeding out, escaping the exit gates, or dying in the end-game scenario.

Slipstream Pods are now removed when Survivors leave the Trial.

There is no more choppiness apparent when The Singularity walks into a still Survivor after teleporting to them.

The description of the Forced Hesitation perk has been corrected.

The Blood Pact external perk icon is no longer visible to the Survivor, with it equipped while affected by the Haste status effect.

The Auras effect of Perks and Add-ons are no longer visible when controlling a Biopod as The Singularity.

Bots

Bots can now use the following Perks:

Background Player

Blood Rush

Potential Energy

Power Struggle

Reassurance

Urban Evasion

Bots are more likely to run out of the Basement after wiggling off the Killer while in the Basement or on its stairs.

Bots no longer attempt to use Dead Hard when the Killer is unable to hit them (for example, when chased by a Demanifsted Onryo).

Bots no longer drop held Items after wiping The Hag's Phantasm Trap.

Bots no longer have trouble with one window on the Rancid Abattoir Map.

Bots no longer make the horror trope decision to run away from a chasing Killer into the Basement.

Bots no longer stubbornly stay in a flee loop when there are important goals available (e.g., escape through opened gates).

Bots now avoid dropping an unsafe pallet when separated from the Killer by a small wall.

Bots playing against Freddy Krueger can now use Alarm Clocks.

Bots playing against Pyramid Head can now attempt to cross a Trail of Torment while crouching.

Bots playing against The Dredge now lock Lockers near the Generators they work on.

Bots playing against The Knight no longer consider a loop to be safe if a Guard is chasing alongside the Killer.

Bots playing against The Trapper have learned to avoid Bear Traps set at pallets.

Bots playing against The Twins are likelier to run up to and kick Victor.

Bots playing against The Twins can now use the Shove Door or Push interaction to remove Victor from a locker.

Multiple Bots no longer attempt to sabotage the same hook simultaneously.

Characters

The Frumious Jabberwock skin for The Artist no longer causes FPS spikes after completing a game.

Fixed an issue where, when playing as The Executioner, Survivors who were rescued from a Cage of Atonement while the Killer was looking away from their location resulted in the rescued Survivor being displayed in their caged animation for the remainder of the Trial, but only for the Killer.

Fixed an issue where The Pig's hand would move unnaturally when mainly moving sideways to the left.

Fixed an issue where The Cenobite appeared to be sliding around instead of walking.

Fixed an issue where breakables interactions would appear misaligned when playing as The Huntress in a Trial and having the Torso cosmetics Chain Mail (Blue Rift) or Sand Flower Dress equipped.

Fixed an issue that caused Victor of The Twin's arms to disappear behind the camera during the running animation.

Fixed an issue that caused The Skull Merchant's kick animation of breaking pallets to be off-set when wearing the 'Cyber Assassin' customization.

Fixed an issue that caused The Legion to experience a small animation hitch when strafing to the sides from the Killer's point of view.

Fixed an issue that caused The Artist to go into A-Pose instead of playing her wipe animation.

Fixed an issue that caused Ashley Williams to no longer have an idle animation when Ashy Slashy or Maniac Puppet Hand customizations were equipped.

Fixed an issue that caused The Mastermind's trench coat to fail to unravel in order to properly cover his legs in the main menu.

Fixed an issue that caused the Survivors to die during the Mastermind's Mori to return to the crawling position and jitter.

Fixed an issue that caused The Spirit, when carrying a Survivor, to have the ability to see through walls and objects.

The Skull Merchant Add-on Prototype Rotor now properly gives haste.

The same T-Virus vaccine can no longer be picked up at the same time by two Survivors.

Chain Hunt is no longer reset when Survivors are interrupted during certain actions.

The Wraith's lunge attack, when uncloaking, now correctly benefits from the extra distance and speed.

The Onryo's Tape Editing Deck Add-on now correctly causes Survivors to start with a Tape in hand

The Add-on "The Serpent - Soot" now correctly causes The Wraith to uncloak when performing a break action.

Environment

Fixed a texture issue on a sign at the exit gate of Silent Hill - Midwich Elementary School.

Fixed an issue with a window on the roof of Léry's Memorial Institute.

Maps

Fixed an issue that prevented players from reaching Victor in the Toba Landing Map.

Updated the placement of the Generators in the corridors of Midwich Elementary School to avoid three generators spawning in the same corridor.

Fixed an issue that was preventing Killers from going down the stairs in Toba Landing's basement.

Fixed an issue preventing The Mastermind from pushing Survivors and getting them stuck in collisions on the Gas Haven maps.

Fixed issues in maps where the Biopods were placed in areas that could not be deactivated.

Fixed an issue in Toba Landing where one side of the generator was not accessible.

Fixed an issue in Haddonfield where Killers could land on top of Hedges.

Fixed an issue in Crotus Prenn's shack, the placement of a locker where Survivors were clipping through the doors.

Fixed an issue in Toba Landing where The Nurse could blink out of the walls.

Triggering The Hag's Phantasm Trap when specific cosmetics are equipped no longer causes a crash.

Fixed an invisible collision on a staircase in the Eyrie of Crows Map.

Events and Archives

Fixed an issue where Survivors could collect memory fragments while on a hook.

Fixed an issue where memory fragments were still visible after their respective challenge had been completed.

Fixed an issue where the Survivor's held Item would disappear when they collected the fragile mirror from the White Glyph "Glyph Caretaker" challenge.

Perks

Using For the People to heal a Survivor to healthy no longer triggers the Endurance effect from Made for This.

The Hex: The Third Seal perk now correctly applies the Blindness status effect to the last Survivors hit rather than the first Survivors hit.

The Perk Quick and Quiet no longer goes into cooldown if the perk is activated during an interaction that already has started and notified the Killer.

Fixed an issue that could allow Survivors to reach unintended places by using the perk Any Means Necessary.

UI

Disconnecting a controller while transitioning to the Tally Screen no longer hard-locks the UI.

Disconnecting and quickly reconnecting a controller while transitioning to a lobby no longer soft-locks the UI.

Fixed a soft lock that could occur when changing roles while in the Characters menu.

Fixed a potential crash when quitting the Game.

Fixed an issue in the Settings menu where some settings were not reset properly after selecting the "Reset to Default" option.

Fixed an issue where the Character name could sometimes overlap with the preset buttons in the Lobby.

Fixed an issue in the Bloodweb where players' Bloodpoints show 0 when pressing the prestige button while having fewer Bloodpoints than the required amount.

Trimmed extraneous space entered in the Promo Code input text.

Fixed a navigation issue in the Onboarding Menu when switching Tabs with a Gamepad.

Fixed an issue in the Promo Code popup where the player could not reselect the text field to try entering another code after inputting an invalid code.

Fixed an issue in the Bot Loadout popup where the pagination can sometimes be unsynced with the actual displayed page.

Fixed Score Events that do not appear in the HUD when Spectating a Custom Game.

Misc

Black bars around the screen no longer appear in the Main Menu when using an unexpected aspect ratio.

Cosmetics accessories such as hair and clothes should now be correctly in sync.

Multiple players with the same display name within the same lobby no longer body-swap to each other's characters.

Outlines now correctly display when playing the Tutorials on a "Core Chunk"/"Ready to Play" partial installation on consoles.

The loadout is correctly reloaded after re-enabling parts of it in the Custom Game match settings.

Fixed multiple issues with VFX when changing characters or Cosmetics.

Fast vaulting no longer causes survivors to briefly snap back to before the vault point.

Dead Survivors no longer stay in the crawling pose after bleeding out.

When escaping, a Survivor will no longer disappear before the end of the fade out.

Players are now able to exit through the Hatch in the Survivor Tutorial.

Regular items are no longer lost when escaping with a special item.

The camera no longer jitters when picking up a Survivor from a locker.

That concludes our foray into the latest Dead by Daylight patch 7.0.0.

