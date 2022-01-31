Dead by Daylight: February 2022 codes for free Bloodpoints and how to redeem them

Dead by Daylight, the popular asymmetric co-op survival horror title, has garnered a strong fanbase over the last half-decade. Over the years, the developers have collaborated with many well-known horror franchises such as The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, A Nightmare on Elm Street, Halloween, Saw, Resident Evil, Silent Hill, and Netflix’s Stranger Things to bring the iconic characters to the title.

Dead by Daylight often giveaways limited time codes, which players can often use to redeem in-game items and resources, such as Bloodpoint and Charms. Let’s take a look at some of the codes for February 2022.

It should be mentioned that the codes may expire before the end of February 2022, as it is dependent on the developer.

What are the codes for February 2022 in Dead by Daylight 2022?

Dead by Deadlight follows a straightforward asymmetric co-op survival horror gameplay loop. Four players, who take the role of survivors, are tasked with repairing generators and escaping, while another player takes on the killer's part and hunts down the survivors.

One of the main resources in the game is Bloodpoints, which are used to upgrade the survivors and the killers. Besides earning in-game, players can redeem Bloodpoints and other items with codes. Currently, there are a few active codes, which are as follows,

NICE - 69 Bloodpoints

- 69 Bloodpoints VK130UP - 130,000 Bloodpoints

- 130,000 Bloodpoints PRIDE - Pride Сharm

Aside from the codes, players will also earn 50,000 Bloodpoints daily just by logging in during the Lunar New Year event, Lurking Stripes, from January 25, 2022, to February 8, 2022.

Dead by Daylight @DeadByBHVR A formidable hunter lurks beneath the moonlight. Celebrate the Year of the Tiger with Dead by Daylight’s Lunar Event!

Event starts tomorrow, January 25th A formidable hunter lurks beneath the moonlight. Celebrate the Year of the Tiger with Dead by Daylight’s Lunar Event!Event starts tomorrow, January 25th https://t.co/M8lFIflgbx

How to redeem Dead by Daylight codes

The Dead by Daylight codes can be redeemed from the store in-game by following the steps below.

Also Read Article Continues below

Launch the game select ‘Store‘ at the bottom right of the screen, in the main menu.

On the Store page. Towards the top right of the screen, an option called ‘Redeem Code‘ is there. Click on that.

A new UI window will open. Where the player needs to enter his code in the text field.

Click on ‘Redeem‘, and if successful, the item claimed will be displayed at the bottom-centre of the player’s screen for a few seconds.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar