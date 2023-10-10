Dead by Daylight patch 7.3.0 official notes: Killer updates, new features, map improvements, and more

Behaviour Interactive has released patch 7.3.0 for Dead by Daylight. It contains many killer features, map improvement, and quality of life changes. The major highlight of this update is the introduction of Anti Face-Camp. It allows Survivors to escape the hook when the killer is nearby, eliminating the latter's chances of camping and making the gameplay more balanced.

This article covers every change included in patch 7.3.0 of Dead by Daylight.

Official Dead by Daylight patch 7.3.0 notes

Killer Perk updates

Furtive Chase

You become obsessed with one Survivor. You lurk in the shadows, eliminating your victims one by one. When your Obsession is hooked, gain Undetectable and a 5% Haste status effect for 14/16/18 seconds. (new functionality)

Survivor Perk updates

Background Player

When the Killer picks up another Survivor, the Background Player activates for 10 seconds. When you start running, break into a sprint at 200% of your normal Running Movement speed for five seconds. (was 150% for four seconds)

This perk cannot be used while suffering from Exhaustion. This perk causes exhaustion for 60/50/40 seconds.

Killer Changes

The Skull Merchant Changes

Eyes in the Sky

Removed the Active Zone (cylinder).

Removed remote Activation of Drones.

The Killer now starts with six drones.

The minimum distance between drones is now 16 meters.

The Drone radius is now 10 meters.

Radar

Press the Ability Button to open a Radar to see the locations of Survivors detected by Drones or those with Claw Traps.

Each Survivor detected on the Radar increases The Skull Merchant’s movement speed.

The Radar can also recall drones or change the direction of their scan rotation.

Lock On

Removed the Exposed status effect from Lock On.

Add-ons

Adi Valente #1: Effects last until the Claw Trap is removed.

High-Power Floodlight: Blindness status applied when receiving a Claw Trap. Effects last until the Claw Trap is removed.

Geographical Readout: Increased action speed bonus while breaking pallets and breakable walls, damaging generators, and vaulting to 20% (up from 15%). The effect is now applied for eight seconds after deploying a drone.

High Current Upgrade: Increases the time Survivors appear on the radar when detected.

Adaptive Lighting: Reduced the bonus granted to Undetectable status to 20% (down from 50%).

Stereo Remote Mic: Decreases the Disabled State duration of drones.

Supercharge: Increased battery life of Claw Traps to 15% (up from 12%).

Shotgun Speakers: Survivors with a Claw Trap have no skill check warning. Effects last until the Claw Trap is removed.

Low-Power Mode: Decreases Drone Spawn Cooldown.

Vital Targeting Processor: Increases Hindered status by 3% when a Survivor is detected by a drone.

Brown Noise Generator: Oblivious status applied when receiving a Claw Trap. Effects last until the Claw Trap is removed.

Loose Screw: Exhausted status applied when receiving a Claw Trap. Effects last six seconds (up from three seconds).

Randomized Strobes: Increases Hindered status by one second when a Survivor is detected by a drone.

Advanced Movement Prediction: Reveals Survivor’s aura when they receive a Claw Trap.

Ultrasonic Speaker (formerly “Ultrasonic Trap Speaker”): Decreases scan immunity duration.

Expired Batteries: Decreases Claw Trap battery life (50% instead of 60%). Increases Haste status granted when Survivors are detected on the radar.

Prototype Rotor: Increases drone rotation speed.

Iridescent Unpublished Manuscript: When a drone is disabled, the drone gains a 32m terror radius for 15 seconds. During this time, The Skull Merchant gains the Undetectable status effect.

Other

Daily rituals, Achievements, Loading Tips, and Score Events have been updated accordingly.

The Trapper

When setting a Bear-Trap, The Trapper gets a Haste effect of 7.5% for five seconds (new effect).

The Coffee Grounds Addon has been updated to indicate it is an additional Haste effect.

When the Trial begins, eight Bear-Traps spawn on the map (was 6).

Huntress

Reloading hatchets takes three seconds (was four seconds).

Deathslinger

Reloading takes 2.6 seconds (was 2.75 seconds)

Addon: Warden's Keys - Decreases the Speargun's reload time by 0.35 seconds (was 0.5 seconds)

Addon: Jaw Smasher - Increases movement speed by 1.5% while aiming down the Speargun's sights (was 1%).

Addon: Wanted Poster - Increases movement speed by 3% while aiming down the Speargun's sights (was 2.5%).

Legion

Addon: BFFs - Earn tokens for hitting Survivors during Feral Frenzy:

Second chained hit: Two tokens.

Third chained hit: Three tokens.

Fourth chained hit: Four tokens.

Fifth chained hit: Five tokens.

Once the gates are powered, if more than 15 tokens have been collected, gain a 6% movement speed boost when not using Feral Frenzy (was 4%).

Trickster

Reloading knives takes three seconds (was four seconds).

Anti Face-Camp feature

Survivors on the hook have an internal "camp meter," which fills when the Killer is nearby. The meter fills faster the closer the Killer is but is slower when other Survivors are near (never becomes negative).

Once the meter is full, the Survivor gets a prompt allowing them to escape the hook with 100% probability. Survivors who take this action gain Endurance for 15 seconds.

This feature shuts off entirely once the Exit Gates are powered.

As part of this system, the Cannibal can no longer hit a Survivor who has Endurance twice in the same 0.5-second timespan.

Map updates

Shattered Square Map

Some objects and assets have been balanced to match the collisions.

The size of the Map was large, and we decided to reduce the size to encourage encounters, make it more dynamic, and reduce the time to find interactables (generators, hooks, totems, chest, etc.)

MacMillan Estate Realm

Bots improvements

Reworked the Bots Skill Check system.

Success rates now correlate with Skill Check size.

Skill Check debuffs, such as The Doctor's Madness or Hex: Huntress Lullaby, reduce the odds of hitting the Skill Check.

Bug fixes

Archives

Fixed an issue that prevented several challenges that have to be completed in the Basement from gaining progress.

Fixed an issue that allowed the Deadly Senses and You Can’t Hide Challenges to gain progress when hitting a survivor with a Killer’s Special Attack.

Fixed an issue where the "Destructive Investigation" Master Challenge from Tome 16 - EXISTENCE was awarding the incorrect amount of Bloodpoints.

Updated the description of the "I Want It, I Got It" Master Challenge from Tome 15 - ASCENSION to reflect the update to The Skull Merchant's gameplay changes.

Updated the "Outplayed" challenge from Tome 16 - EXISTENCE to allow progress from The Dredge to grab a Survivor from a locker they just teleported to.

Fixed an issue where the "Job Well Done" challenge from Tome 15 - ASCENSION erroneously awarded progress from another Survivor's finished generator repair action.

Fixed an issue where the "Back Off!" Master Challenge and other similar challenges did not award progress from the stun inflicted after successfully wiggling out of the Killer's grasp.

Fixed an issue where the "Back Off!" Master Challenge did not correctly display the Player's progress.

Fixed an issue where the "Swarm of Darkness" Master Challenge did not correctly display the Player's progress.

Fixed an issue where the "Cellar Search" Master Challenge did not award progress from the chest in the Killer's basement.

"Remix" challenges no longer prevent the selection of random Perks on consecutive Trials on the same character.

Audio

Fixed an issue that caused the Hooked On You music not to be played on Trickster's Paradise Beatdown outfit.

Fixed an issue where the French voice didn't match the text in Tome 15, "The Absolutely Horrifying Maniacal Puppet Show. Guest Starring, Ashy Slashy. 2." Entry.

Fixed an issue that prevented The Xenomorph from hearing Generators while in Tunnels.

Bots

Bots can now attempt to self-unhook.

Bots now break a stare-down with the Killer earlier when standing still on opposite sides of a Remote Flame Turret.

Bots now try to look for potential Killer approach paths when doing long interactions, taking breaks from turning the camera slowly around.

Characters

Fixed an issue that caused any Survivors grabbed by the Trapper while vaulting towards him to be seen clipping into the ground.

Fixed an issue that caused The Doctor to be able to see inside of Lockers by walking into them.

Fixed an issue that caused survivor Yun-Jin Lee's Tome 17 'Smart Outfit' arm to break when using a flashlight.

Fixed an issue that caused the Camera to clip through Wraith's 'Saber-Toothed' weapon after hitting a survivor.

Fixed an issue that caused the camera not to transition properly when using the Cenobite’s Summons of Pain.

Fixed an issue causing The Xenomorph's tail attack to be able to hit Survivors behind it

Fixed an issue causing The Xenomorph's tail attack animation not to match the collision

Environment

Fixed an issue in Lery's Hospital where the side of a generator was blocked by assets

Fixed an issue in Pale Rose where a group of blockers were too close and prevented possible navigation between them

Perks

Fixed an issue that caused the Territorial Imperative perk not to activate when a Survivor enters the basement.

Fixed an issue that caused the Pain Resonance Perk to be able to explode a Generator blocked by the Deadlock Perk.

Fixed an issue that caused the Blood Pact Perk’s icon to appear dimmed when the Haste effect is active.

Platforms

Fixed a crash on Nintendo Switch that could happen when interacting with the Friends menu.

UI

For consoles, the Loadout search bar virtual keyboard now appears in the player's selected language rather than English.

In the Store UI, exclamation marks for content in a new DLC will now correctly disappear on viewing that content.

The name of the character properly changes when changing to a preset with a Legendary outfit equipped.

Wait for the mystery box animation to complete before advancing Bloodweb to the next level.

Misc

Equipped Charms are now always visible on the displayed character in the Store.

Fixed an issue that caused the Flame Turret’s light to remain visible while vaulting.

This summarizes the list of every change included in patch 7.3.0 of Dead by Daylight.