What are The Xenomorph's perks in Dead By Daylight?

Dead By Daylight's Alien chapter is just a week away, and with it comes a swarm of players looking to learn all they can about the new killer the DLC will introduce—the Xenomorph. The iconic antagonist from the beloved Alien franchise, The Xenomorph is the killer many hardcore horror fans have been asking for since Behaviour started making these licensed DLC packs.

One of the most important aspects of these sorts of content releases is the three teachable perks that each of the new characters (both survivor and killer) brings along with them. Since the perks that come with The Xenomorph can be used on other killers, many players may want to know what each of them do, as well as what other characters can use them effectively.

Taking a closer look at The Xenomorph's perks in Dead By Daylight

The Xenomorph as seen in Dead By Daylight (Screenshot via Sportskeeda)

The Xenomorph comes with three unique augments: Rapid Brutality, Alien Instinct, and Ultimate Weapon. The first of these, Rapid Brutality, is one of the more unique perks to be introduced to Dead By Daylight.

Rapid Brutality activates after the killer hits a survivor. Instead of obtaining a speed boost in a prolonged chase, Rapid Brutality grants the killer a 5% speed boost after they hit their target with a basic attack. This perk works well on rush-down killers that take advantage of snowballing. The Blight, The Clown, The Pig, and The Wraith are all great candidates for it since they perform so well with rapid pressure.

The next perk that you can unlock from The Xenomorph is Alien Instinct. This perk reveals the aura of the furthest injured survivor once another has been hooked. This is great for very mobile killers that thrive off information. The Huntress, The Blight, and The Nurse are all great characters that can make great use of Alien Instinct's effect.

The final perk is a bit more niche compared to the others. Ultimate Weapon activates once the killer searches any locker on the map. Once done, the perk activates for 30 seconds. When active, survivors entering the killer's terror radius scream and reveal their location. Survivors under this effect are also inflicted with blindness, hiding all auras for the next 30 seconds.

Although not a strong chase or pressure perk, there are still ways for this particular bonus to gain some value. The Huntress and The Trickster are killers who need to search lockers to charge their powers. As such, giving them a slight bonus to their locker effects would greatly benefit them.

Overall, The Xenomorph's perks in Dead By Daylight have the potential to make some of the game's best killers much more viable, but it does not provide much for the slower killers that require set-ups like The Trapper or The Hag. It goes without saying that players are bound to have interesting discussions after experimenting with using the new perks on different killers.