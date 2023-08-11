Is Dwight Fairfield a good survivor in Dead By Daylight 7.1.1?

With new players coming to Dead By Daylight daily, some may wonder how to get the best possible start on their adventures in The Entity's realm. Old videos site Dwight Fairfield as one of the best survivors to start grinding to level 50 immediately. However, these videos have significantly aged, leading many to wonder about the validity of the points commonly made regarding Dwight and how good he can be.

As such, it may be helpful to see a more modern and analytical deconstruction of the character, as well as the unlockable perks on offer for those who do grind him up to Prestige 1. However, the grind to such a level can be tedious, leading many to wonder if Dwight is worth the effort.

Who is Dwight Fairfield in Dead By Daylight?

Aside from being seen as the resident meme character, Dwight is one of the main cast of survivors that every player has access to once they start up Dead By Daylight. From his depiction in various trailers and promotional videos, it would not be too farfetched to claim that Dwight is seen as the game's "main character."

Fairfield used to be a coward who would suck up to anybody to avoid conflict. This ultimately landed the young man in a job where his boss often took advantage of him and other employees. Finally, getting tired of his and his coworkers' mistreatment, Dwight decided to take matters into his own hands. This resulted in him accidentally drugging his boss, causing him to assault some of his employees during a staff meeting.

After this event, a few of his coworkers decided it would be a fun idea to go camping for team bonding. Happily agreeing, Dwight went with his work friends to a campground in the middle of the woods. Sadly, due to negligence or malice, Dwight would be left behind by his coworkers and taken into The Entity's realm.

Are Dwight's perks in Dead By Daylight good?

Dwight comes with three perks that are unlocked for every other survivor once he reaches Prestige 1. These three perks are: Prove Thyself, Leader, and Bond. All three tie into enhancing teamwork, as they involve either keeping track of other survivors or increasing action speed when a few are working on a task together.

All three perks can be useful in Dead By Daylight solo queue, but Leader and Prove Thyself both require coordination that is much easier to come by when playing with friends. Prove Thyself activates to increase generator repair progress by 10% when working with other survivors, while Leader does the same, but for other actions like healing and unlocking chests. Bond lets the player see the aura of every other survivor within 36 meters of their vicinity.

Overall, Dwight's perks are excellent for a beginner who may have a more experienced friend playing with them to explain the basics of Dead By Daylight. However, following recent nerfs to Prove Thyself, solo players would be better off maximizing the levels of other starting survivors like Bill Overbeck and Meg Thomas.