Dead by Daylight PTB patch 7.4.0 notes: The Good Guy added, Memento blade buffs, bug fixes, and more

Behavior Interactive has released the contents of the PTB patch 7.4.0 for Dead by Daylight. With this testing update, Chucky, the famous killer from the Child's Play franchise, joins the roster. The Trickster's Memento blade receives several enhancements during the testing phase. The purpose of this change is to observe the effectiveness of the items before implementing them in live servers.

This article will cover patch 7.4.0 for Dead by Daylight. Detailed notes can be accessed from the official website.

Official PTB patch 7.4.0 notes of Dead by Daylight

Killer: The Good Guy

Specials

The ability stays active for 14 seconds. While in this mode, the Killer has no Terror Radius, and "distraction" footprints and audio are spawned all across the map. Slice & Dice: While in Hidey-Ho Mode, press and hold the Special Attack button to charge up a Slice & Dice Attack. When charged, sprint forward at high speed, triggering an attack at the end (or whenever the Special Attack button is released).

While in Hidey-Ho Mode, press and hold the Special Attack button to charge up a Slice & Dice Attack. When charged, sprint forward at high speed, triggering an attack at the end (or whenever the Special Attack button is released). Scamper: While in Hidey-Ho Mode, when you are near a vault or pallet, press the Interaction button to scamper through it quickly without breaking it.

Perks

Two Can Play (Hex): Anytime you are stunned or blinded by a Survivor 4/3/2 times, if there is no Hex Totem associated with this Perk, a Dull Totem becomes a Hex Totem. While the Hex Totem stands, Survivors who stun or blind you get blinded for 1.5 seconds.

Friends 'Til the End: When you hook a Survivor that is not the Obsession, the Obsession becomes exposed for 20 seconds and reveals their aura for 6/8/10 seconds. When you hook the Obsession, another random Survivor screams and reveals their position and becomes the Obsession.

Batteries Included: When within 12 meters of a completed Generator, you have 5% Haste. The movement speed bonus lingers for 1/3/5 seconds when you are no longer in range.

The Trickster Tweaks

Movement speed increased from 4.4 m/s to 4.6 m/s.

Removed recoil for throwing knives in Dead by Daylight.

Blade-ready movement speed: removed per-throw movement speed reduction.

Increase the blade throw speed.

Increase laceration meter from 6 to 8.

Main event updates

Decrease the number of Blades required to access Main Event from 30 to 6 Blades.

Decrease Main Event duration from 10 sec to 5 sec in Dead by Daylight.

Pressing Active Ability button within 0.3 seconds of activating the Main Event does not cancel it.

Add 0.5 seconds to the next Main Event for each combo score level reached.

Combo Score Levels (consecutive hits with thrown blades increase the combo):

E: base time + 0.5 sec

D: base time + 1 sec

C: base time + 1.5 sec

B: base time + 2 sec

A: base time + 2.5 sec

S: base time + 3 sec

Add-on changes

Memento Blades

Increases throw speed by 5% (new)

Inferno Wires

Increases the duration of Main Event by 40% (was 25%)

Ji-Woon's Autograph

Decreases the number of Blades required to reach Main Event by 1 (new)

Tequila Moonrock

Increases the duration of Main Event by 60% (was 50%)

Fiz-Spin Soda

Decreases the number of Blades required to reach Main Event by 2 (new functionality)

Waiting for You to Watch

Increases the duration of Main Event by 0.25 seconds for each Blade hit while it is active (was 0.4 seconds)

Iridescent Photo Card

For each consecutive Blade hit, gain a stackable 1% Haste status effect, up to a maximum of 7%. This bonus is lost when missing a Blade or putting a Survivor into the dying state. (new)

Perk overhauls

Made for This

This perk activates while you are in the injured state. after you finish healing another Survivor, gain the endurance status effect for 6/8/10 seconds. While affected by Deep Wound, you run three percent faster.

Added Deep Wound condition for haste effect in Dead by Daylight.

Bug fixes

Audio

Specific voice lines' subtitles should now match the audio more accurately.

Fixed an issue that caused the sound to be missing when switching back in a disabled pod as The Singularity.

Survivor's screams are now properly being stopped during The Knight's Mori.

Bots

Bots are better at handling the Undetectable status of a Killer.

Bots no longer struggle to repair a Generator on a specific tile in Dead by Daylight.

Fixed multiple crashes that could occur when playing with Bots.

Bots in the Tutorials have been slightly nerfed to improve new player experience.

Bots have figured out how to access a particular corridor of the Hawking National Laboratory.

Bots have figured out how to access a particular corridor of the Raccoon City Police Station.

Bots have figured out how to fall off a specific ledge on Lampkin Lane.

When a Killer approaches while being healed by another player, Bots are now more willing to run away.

Characters

Fixed an issue that caused the animation for grabbing a Survivor from a Locker not to play properly when playing as The Nurse in a Trial.

Fixed an issue that caused Mikaela Reid's book to appear broken during menu idle animation.

The Undetectable icon is now correctly displayed when Micheal Myers is in Tier 1 of Evil Within.

When The Singularity switches back to a disabled pod, the residual sounds now play correctly.

VFX for The Knight's power is now no longer spawned in the corner of certain maps.

The survivor activity HUD now correctly shows a survivor has escaped when escaping after having been marked by Ghost Face.

Pools of blood hidden when The Spirit begins charging a Phase Walk will reappear if canceling or exiting the Phase Walk.

The Doctor's Illusionary Red Stain is no longer visible on a survivor after being Mori'd.

The Xenomorph's Control Stations no longer incorrectly block flashlight beams in Dead by Daylight.

The Cenobite cannot target a Survivor with more chains once they have started solving the Lament Configuration.

The Cenobite's Chain Hunt is no longer reset when Survivors are interrupted during certain actions.

The Ghost Face and The Pig can now remain crouched when activating Hex: Pentimento.

The Nightmare is no longer able to set Dream Snares across walls or out of bounds.

As The Clown, swapping bottles while one is thrown no longer changes the type of the thrown bottle.

The effects of the Unicorn Block and Sheep Block are no longer exclusive to one affected Survivor in Dead by Daylight.

Environment/Maps

Fixed an issue where players would not be able to interact with one side of a Generator in the Hawkins National Laboratory.

Fixed an issue where The Hag could place her traps in illegal areas of the Suffocation Pit main building in Dead by Daylight.

Fixed an issue where the Killer's navigation would get blocked on the Suffocation Pit map.

Fixed an issue where The Nightmare was not able to place Dream Snares in a section of the Suffocation Pit main building.

Fixed an issue where the dark mist would not appear properly in the Raccoon City Police Department.

Fixed an issue in Eyrie of Crows where an extended collision would block the player's navigation in Dead by Daylight.

Fixed an issue where The Pig could not pick up a Survivor near a Jigsaw Box in Midwich Elementary School.

Perks

The Hooked Survivor is now correctly able to see the aura of the Killer when the Kindred Perk is equipped.

The Dramaturgy Perk is no longer incorrectly displayed as available when vaulting a window with the Sprint Burst Perk equipped.

When a Survivor breaks a Pallet due to the Dissolution Perk, the Thwack! Perk is no longer triggered.

The Blast Mine Perk's explosion now correctly deafens the Killer who triggers it, instead of the Survivor who installed it.

The Perks Ultimate Weapon and Darkness Revealed are no longer incorrectly activated when a Survivor interacts with a Locker that has a Survivor in it.

UI

Buying a node on the Bloodweb for an "item" that is part of the active preset right before the beginning of a match will lead to that "item" being correctly consumed and shown on the Tally screen.

Legendary Cosmetics Killers with a unique name (such as The Trapper's Naughty Bear) will now have that name correctly display across all menus.

Players can switch between Archive's visual lore entries while in fullscreen in Dead by Daylight.

Miscellaneous

Killswitched Cosmetics can no longer be brought into a Trial.

Fixed a crash that could occur when starting a Trial with an empty loadout.

After the Pocket Mirror disappears upon crossing the Exit Gates, an item taken from a chest during the Trial now correctly appears in the Survivor’s hand.

Hooks previously shown in a loud noise notification bubble no longer appear in subsequent loud noise notifications.

A recently hooked Survivor will no longer see their Hook obscuring a completed Generator's loud noise notification in Dead by Daylight.

Survivors now receive Bloodpoints when being interrupted from searching a chest.

Survivors can no longer activate the Glass Bead map Add-on without cooldown.

Dismantle achievement now correctly gains progress with Breakdown's trigger in Dead by Daylight.

Performing a fast vault immediately after falling from an elevated footing will no longer cancel the fall stagger.

When carrying a Survivor as any Killer, the "Carrying Survivor" icon no longer blocks the button prompt for the drop action.

A Pallet's break animation is now correctly in sync when broken by a Killer having the Orange Glyph status effect.

The Green Glyph now spawns correctly after the requirements for the "Glyph Pursuer" Challenge are completed

A Survivor's right arm no longer appears unnaturally bent when performing a self-unhook while holding certain items in Dead by Daylight.

When the Killer disconnects, Survivors no longer start running in place before reaching the tally screen.

This summarizes the list of changes implemented with PTB patch 7.4.0 of Dead by Daylight.