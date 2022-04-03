Dead by Daylight's most popular feature has been nerfed again

This week, Behaviour Interactive, the creator of Dead by Daylight, revealed that a Boon: Circle of Healing nerf will be included in the 5.7.0 test server patch. According to the developer, the modification was done due to popular demand, with the nerf lowering the perk's healing speeds among all tiers.

There is no specific timetable for when this modification will go live, but if it's already on its way to the Public Test Build (PTB) for testing, it shouldn't be long until it's launched to the rest of the world.

The perk in question was established with the introduction of Survivor Mikaela Reid in the Hour of the Witch DLC. Its capabilities enable users to bestow an aura on a Dull or Hex Totem that does not cure Survivors on its own but accelerates their healing up to 75%.

Dead by Daylight @DeadByBHVR Due to popular demand, we’ve moved a Circle of Healing change forward to the 5.7.0 PTB. Due to popular demand, we’ve moved a Circle of Healing change forward to the 5.7.0 PTB. https://t.co/AwPnn02ilI

Due to popular demand, Dead by Daylight gets an update

While these kinds of adjustments are generally only mentioned in the patch notes for test server updates, the company tweeted about this specific nerf. Due to how extensively this change has been discussed to highlight what Circle of Healing would look like before and after, the developers have acknowledged it.

Dead by Daylight's latest update also offers the ability to heal oneself without the need for a Med-Kit, making it a standard in many Survivor players' loadouts.

Players recommended eliminating the capacity to heal without a Med Kit or more radical reworks as alternatives to just nerfing the healing speed bonus. These might be tried in the future, but for now, this is the suggested modification that will be tested on the beta version of Dead by Daylight before potentially going live in the future.

People have previously expressed dissatisfaction with the perk, prompting the company to nerf it after its first release. The prior version could improve healing speeds by 100% for people inside its range. Even Survivor players aren't always happy with it since it's frequently viewed as a required perk that renders Self Care useless.

Dead by Daylight is a one vs. four game in which one player assumes the character of a ruthless assassin. The murderer must capture each survivor and impale them on hooks to sacrifice them to a malicious power known as the Entity. Meanwhile, the survivors must escape being caught and fix five generators to unlock the exit gates.

Edited by Danyal Arabi