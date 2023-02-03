Dead Space Extraction: Why this underrated spin-off prequel deserves a remake

The iconic Survivor Horror franchise from EA has again made headlines with the recent Dead Space remake. Built from the ground up for the current generation of consoles and PC, the latest rendition from Motive Studio brings the USG Ishimura into a brand new, cutting-edge light.

The impactful atmosphere, chilling sound design, nerve-wracking gameplay, and engaging combat have made the Dead Space remake a hit among gamers and critics alike.

However, another entry deserves a similar reimagining - Dead Space Extraction. This spin-off prequel is often forgotten by fans and flew under the radar for most gamers back during its 2009 launch. With modern gaming embracing remakes of older titles, here's why this underrated game deserves the same treatment.

Dead Space Extraction brings a classical on-rails take to the iconic survival horror formula

For the uninitiated, Dead Space Extraction is an on-rails shooter. In other words, it will appeal immensely to players who love games like House of the Dead. Developed by EA Redwood Shores (also more popularly known as Visceral Games) and Eurocom, it was first released in 2009 as a Nintendo Wii exclusive.

Extraction is the only entry in the Dead Space series to be released on a Nintendo platform. Narratively, it covers the events leading up to the original game. The discovery of the first Marker on the colony of the planet Aegis VII and the massacre at the USG Ishimura before Isaac Clarke's debut.

Throughout the narrative, players will control different personnel on the colony and the ship, with each possibly being led to their demise. These include investigator Nathan McNeill, colony resident Lexine Murdoch, soldier Gabe Weller, and even Aegis VII miner Sam Caldwell - the latter of whom is one of the first points of contact for the madness introduced by the Marker.

V-Limit @vlimit_11 I don't believe this was in the original game



It looks like they might be hinting at remaking Dead Space: Extraction (the 2009 Wii game) I don't believe this was in the original gameIt looks like they might be hinting at remaking Dead Space: Extraction (the 2009 Wii game) https://t.co/FcuLgYiE7O

This offers a brand new perspective outside of what players have come to expect from the mainline series and an unprecedented sense of urgency, as players never know what's coming.

As with Motive's latest offering, a possible remake could further refresh the characters - especially since some loose ends are tied up in the Dead Space 2 DLC. However, this focus on narrative also makes it stand out amidst other genres' games.

Looking at the Extraction graphics, the game shows its age and roots as a Wii title. However, it is very much a Dead Space game as far as cinematics, narrative design, and, yes, even gore and executions go.

The staff of the original game worked on it after all, with writer Anthony Johnston and composer Jason Graves being involved. Speaking of the music, the eerie and tense score helps give this game that authentic Dead Space feel.

Gameplay

Thankfully, gameplay reigns supreme in Dead Space Extraction. The entire experience is scripted as players navigate various locales around Aegis VII and even familiar spots aboard the USG Ishimura. As is the norm for the genre, all cutscenes and combat are in first-person, with players controlling the cursor as the primary and only means of interaction.

With each scenario divided into levels, the narrative, and gameplay intertwine. Character interactions progress the set-pieces, ranging from Necromorph encounters to puzzles.

Given Dead Space's focus on dismemberment, the formula lends very well to an on-rails and light-gun design. Despite being first-person and a lot less dynamic than the mainline series, the gameplay stays true to the series.

The shambling Necromorphs must be slowed down using Stasis and dismembered by targeting their limbs. The enemy design and behavior are straight out of the original game but include foes removed from the 2008 debut.

Many iconic weapons make it in, like the Pulse Rifle, Flamethrower, and even the Arc Welder, which would later make its way into Dead Space 3. There are minor on-rails exploration segments, too, allowing players to grab upgrades and consumables using kinesis - but in keeping with the core fundamentals, players will have to be quick to pick them up before the scene moves on.

The puzzles, in particular, are fascinating. While some will see players use weapons (like the Rivet Gun) to operate machinery and perform other environmental tasks, other pipe-based puzzles are thrown in during combat segments - raising the stakes further by forcing players to multitask.

Keen-eyed players will be delighted to spot many references and events that foreshadow what's to come. Case in point, one of the "puzzles" is about welding a barricade, which Isaac later pulls apart in the first game. this attention to detail pushed Extraction above its peers, making it worthy of a modern revival.

Since the latest remake has skipped the Nintendo Switch, a remake could be an excellent option for owners of the handheld system. Alternately, it would scale well to a VR format, unlike Half-Life Alyx. A remake is up to EA as a publisher, but enough fan interest might draw their attention.

Poll : 0 votes