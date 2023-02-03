Dead Space remake PS5 performance vs quality mode: Differences and which one should you play on?

The Dead Space remake experience on the PS5 is pushing boundaries, thanks to all the hardware available on Sony's current-gen console. It upholds the quality of all the enhancements Motive Studio has introduced to the classic 2008 release. Moreover, the developers have also introduced two separate modes for players to choose from based on their individual preferences.

It's widely accepted that a console's hardware doesn't offer complete performance freedom compared to the premium gaming rigs of PC users. Naturally, there has to be some form of balance that ensures that performance doesn't drop. However, players will want to enjoy the all-around immersiveness of the ISS Ishimura.

The Dead Space remake offers two distinct choices thanks to the facilities the PS5's hardware provides. One focuses on the quality side of things, whereas the other targets the device's performance.

The Dead Space remake's choice of two game modes on the PS5 offers a great choice to users

It's worth noting that quality and performance modes have their respective advantages and disadvantages. To gain something in one area, users will have to sacrifice it in another. This is where the selection aspect comes in for PS5 users.

Performance Mode

30 FPS

2K (QHD) resolution

No Ray Tracing.

Quality Mode

60 FPS

4K (UHD) resolution

Ray Tracing

The distinction is quite clear - the Quality mode enhances resolution and features like Ray Tracing, which noticeably improves the lighting effects for starters. It leads to greater immersiveness, and the bump in the render quality will be noticeable.

The Performance mode doesn't have such facilities and is capped at 2K resolution. However, it doubles the FPS at which the game will run, going up to 60 FPS. Based on tests done by multiple outlets, there's no drop-off from this stated number, and the Dead Space remake will indeed run at 60 FPS.

Which one to choose?

This is an interesting question whose ultimate answer will depend on individual preferences. For starters, it's worth running on the quality mode if someone has an applicable output device. If the display doesn't have 4K capabilities, the result will likely be an upscale and not a native output.

However, Ray Tracing is something that players might enjoy. The Dead Space remake is one of the few games on the PS5 which comes with the benefit of this technology, which is usually available exclusively on high-end PCs.

Naturally, it creates a different level of immersiveness and amplifies the game's overall atmosphere. It adds to the surreal feeling for players as they witness the horrors aboard the ship.

Running the Dead Space remake at 60 FPS will be a smoother experience than at 30 FPS. It's essentially a shooter and will allow players to react faster. Yet, it's not a competitive shooter where the timing is critical. Although 30 FPS will be less smooth, there won't be lags or anything of that nature.

Hence, the quality mode on PS5 will seem to be a more exciting option. After all, Ray Tracing is unique and can otherwise be enjoyed only on high-end PCs. This is perhaps the biggest reason the quality mode has been capped at 30 FPS.

Not taking the benefit of it will seem silly in a game where players can play at their own pace. A considerable part of the franchise has always been about enjoying the horror-filled environment of the game. There's a threat hiding in every corner, and the Ray Tracing element is noticeable. However, the performance mode is always there if someone prefers smoothness.

