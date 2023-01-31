Best Dead Space remake graphics settings for Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080

Nvidia's GeForce RTX 4080 is one of the fastest GPUs in the market. The processing speed may not be as much as the flagship 4090, but it beats the greatest entries from the last generation, including the 3090 and the AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT.

Multiple gamers have bought this graphics card despite its hefty $1,200 price tag. But they will not be disappointed while playing the latest AAA titles, such as the Dead Space remake.

This survival horror game has multiple video settings that can make tuning for optimal performance and visual fidelity a bit of a chore. So, this guide will provide the best selections for the RTX 4080.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 runs Dead Space remake without hiccups

Players can max out the Dead Space remake at 4K to enjoy crisp graphics and gameplay. Here are the ideal performance and visual settings for this GPU.

Dead Space remake optimal settings for Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080

The 4080 can hit over 30 FPS by applying the following settings in the Dead Space remake:

Video Options:

Full Screen Mode : Full Screen

: Full Screen Full Screen Device : Monitor 1

: Monitor 1 Full Screen Resolution: 3840x2160

3840x2160 Refresh Rate: As per your preference

As per your preference Vertical Sync: Off

Off High Dynamic Range : As per your preference

: As per your preference Brightness: As per your preference

As per your preference Motion Blur : As per your preference

: As per your preference Film Grain : As per your preference

: As per your preference Color Blind Mode : None

: None Color Blind Contrast : N/A

: N/A Dynamic Resolution Scale : Off

: Off Dynamic Resolution Scale Refresh Rate Target : N/A

: N/A Anti-Aliasing: TAA

TAA TAA Quality: High

High Graphics Quality : Custom

: Custom Light Quality : Ultra

: Ultra Shadow Quality: Ultra

Ultra Reflection Quality: Ultra

Ultra Volumetric Resolution : Ultra

: Ultra Ambient Occlusion : RTAO

: RTAO Depth of Field Quality: High

Buy the RTX 4080 from Amazon (for the US and internationally).

Optimal RTX 4080 high-framerate graphics settings for Dead Space remake

Some gamers might want to utilize displays with a high refresh rate to get over 60 FPS in the game. With the improved processing power of the RTX 40 series cards, the DLSS technology can add a bunch of new frames to the title.

Here are the best settings for gaming at a high refresh rate in the Dead Space remake:

As far as GPSs are concerned, the RTX 4080 currently leads the market in its class. PC owners with this graphics card can enjoy a seamless experience while playing the Dead Space remake.

