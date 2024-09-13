Deadlock Shiv Build Guide

Making the best Deadlock Shiv Build can be extremely difficult to figure out. This hero has an interesting blend of fast movements and a high-damage close combat style. He is one of the most underrated characters in Deadlock, and has the potential to make you seemingly untouchable on the server if you can utilize all of his abilities well.

As per the in-game lore, Shiv is an ally of Grey Talon and has been working in the Baxter Society for a long time. He kills monsters all around North America for a living. However, he comes from a criminal background, making his colleagues suspicious of him.

On that note, here are The Curiosity Shop items and tactics recommended for the best Deadlock Shiv Build.

Note: This article is subjective and solely based on the writer's opinions.

How to play Shiv in Deadlock? Explained

Shiv is designed for players who enjoy a strategic approach, focusing on bleeding out foes and then going in for the kill. His weapon, "Busted Flush," is a spreadshot close-range firearm with one of the highest damage in the game.

Shiv's strength & weakness in Deadlock

Here are all of Shiv's strengths:

High burst damage potential, especially at close range.

Abilities that allow for damage deferral and instant kills under certain conditions.

Here are all of Shiv's weaknesses:

Limited range due to sp readshot weapon.

readshot weapon. Requires precise timing and positioning to maximize effectiveness.

Dependent on building rage for optimal performance.

Deadlock Shiv build: Abilities explained

Understanding Shiv's abilities is key to mastering him. Here are his abilities:

Serrated Knives: Throws a knife that damages and slows an enemy. Each additional hit adds a stack and refreshes the debuff duration, causing the damage to increase per stack. (Cooldown time is 16s)

Throws a knife that damages and slows an enemy. Each additional hit adds a stack and refreshes the debuff duration, causing the damage to increase (Cooldown time is 16s) Slice and Dice: Performs a dash forward, damaging enemies along the path. (Cooldown time is 15s)

Performs a dash forward, damaging enemies along the path. (Cooldown time is 15s) Bloodletting: Takes only a portion of incoming damage immediately and defers the rest to be taken over time. Can be activated to clear a portion of the deferred damage. (Cooldown time is 50s)

Takes only a portion of incoming damage immediately and defers the rest to be taken over time. Can be activated to clear a portion of the deferred damage. (Cooldown time is 50s) Killing Blow: Leaps towards an enemy hero and instantly kills them if their health is below the kill threshold, otherwise deals 200 damage to them. (Cooldown time is 95s)

Deadlock Shiv build: Best items

Selecting the right items from The Curiosity Shop is essential for optimizing Deadlock Shiv build. Here are the items you should buy depending on the phase of the game:

1) Best early-game items

Close Quarters: +85 Bullet Shield Health and close range Buff.

Enduring Spirit: +75 Bonus Health, +10% Spirit Lifesteal, +4 Spirit Power.

Extra Charge: +1 Bonus Ability Charge, +10% Cooldown Reduction for Charged Abilities, +6% Weapon Damage.

Extra Stamina: +1 Stamina, +10% Stamina Recovery, +7% Fire Rate.

Quicksilver Reload: 65 Spirit Damage, 15% Fire Rate Bonus, 12s Max Frequency.

2) Best mid-game items

Spirit Lifesteal: +23% Spirit Lifesteal, +75 Bonus Health.

Kinetic Dash: +100 Bonus Health, +1.5 Health Regen.

Point Blank: +15% Bullet Resist, +1 Stamina.

Improved Cooldown: +16% Cooldown Reduction, +1.5 Health Regen.

Slowing Bullets: +16% Weapon Damage, +5 Spirit Power.

Soul Shredder Bullets: +6% Weapon Damage.

Pristine Emblem: +25% Weapon Damage, +12 Spirit Power.

3) Best late-game items

Rapid Recharge: +2 Bonus Ability Charges, +55% Faster Time Between Charges, +25% Charged Ability Cooldown Reduction, +12% Weapon Damage.

Mystic Slow: +100 Bonus health, +3 Health regen, +6 Spirit Power.

Superior Cooldown: +32% Imbued Ability Cooldown Reduction, +24% Non-Imbued Ability Cooldown Reduction, +4 Health Regen.

Superior Duration: +32% Imbued Ability Duration, +26% Non-Imbued Ability Duration, +175 Bonus Health, +15% Weapon Damage+4 Health Regen.

Glass Cannon: +70% Weapon Damage, +10% Fire Rate, +1 m/s Move Speed, -15% Max Health.

Escalating Exposure: +15% Spirit Resist, +125 Bonus Health, -15% Spirit Resist on Spirit Damage.

Superior Stamina: +3 Stamina, +20% Stamina Recovery, +30% Air Jump/Dash Distance, +7% Fire Rate, +8 Spirit Power.

There are also some situational/luxury items for the Deadlock Shiv build that you can buy if you have extra Spirits or want to replace a previous item:

Bullet Armor: +20% Bullet Resist, +6% Weapon Damage.

Improved Bullet Armor: +45% Bullet Resist, +10% Weapon Damage.

Divine Barrier (Active): +1m/s Sprint Speed, +75 Health, +8% Ability Range. Upon activation, 260 Bullet Shield, 260 Spirit Shield, +2m/s Move Speed (5s Duration).

Infuser (Active): +50 Bonus Health, +10% Ammo. Upon activation, +16 Spirit Power, +20% Spirit Lifesteal (6s Duration).

Slowing Hex (Active): +1m/s Sprint Speed, +5 Spirit Power. Upon activation, 70 + (0.59 * Spirit Power) Spirit Damage, 30% Movement Slow, 25m Cast Range (3s Duration).

Best tips to remember while playing Shiv in Deadlock

Here are some tips while making the Deadlock Shiv build or playing the character:

Keep your rage meter full to enhance your abilities and maximize damage output.

Stay close enough to deal damage but be ready to retreat if necessary.

Do not opt for situational items unless you have extra Souls.

Keep selling cheaper items to make space for late-game items.

Actively look for indoor breakables and NPCs to get some extra Souls or upgrades.

FAQs about Deadlock Wraith

Q1) Can we currently play Wraith in Deadlock?

A) Yes, Shiv is a playable hero in Deadlock.

Q2) Is Wraith good for beginners?

A) Shiv can be challenging for beginners due to his reliance on positioning and rage management. However, with practice, he can be a powerful asset.

Q3) Is Wraith more focused on offense or defense?

A) Shiv is primarily an offensive character, utilizing high burst damage and mobility to eliminate enemies quickly.

Q4) How does Shiv's rage mechanic work?

A) Damaging enemies fills Shiv's rage meter. At full rage, he gains a 17% damage bonus, and his abilities receive enhanced effects.

