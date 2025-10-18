  • home icon
  Deadlock will reportedly feature major base design overhaul: Everything we know

Deadlock will reportedly feature major base design overhaul: Everything we know

By Jay Sarma
Modified Oct 18, 2025 02:16 GMT
Deadlock leaks
Deadlock gameplay (Image via Valve)

The latest Deadlock leaks showcased by a reputable source on X, @deadlock, indicate that the title will feature a major base-design overhaul in future updates. The leaks suggest that we are going to see quite an interesting wave of changes coming to how the base functions, starting from the separation of the shop from the spawn area, and much more.

In this article, we will explore all the new leaked changes that might possibly come to Valve's first-person MOBA in an upcoming patch. Read below to know more.

Everything we know about the leaked base changes coming to Deadlock

As we stated above, the leaked image showcased by the above-mentioned X user indicates quite a few major changes coming to the title. First and foremost, we can see a brand-new design being implemented for the patron. We can identify them as the tall figure, shadowing over the entire base within the image.

The leaks also suggest that a brand-new Shrine model is under development, and we speculate that it will be released alongside the newer generation patron in-game.

The creator has further gone on to state that the base will now feature two separate spawn rooms instead of one. That would be a major quality of life update, allowing players to engage in better base defence when getting pressured by the enemy team.

Furthermore, the 'Fountain', a hotspot to dump enemies when they pressure your home base, has seemingly been removed from the new base design. We speculate that, if the upcoming patch does incorporate these changes, we expect some major meta changes coming to the title.

Last but not least, similar to the spawn, we are reportedly going to see the introduction of a second shop within the home base in Valve's first-person MOBA. We are unsure where and how players will be able to access this. But, considering how the layout is undergoing a major overhaul, it does seem fit to have the shop placed at a different location.

That's everything that you need to know about the leaked changes coming to Valve's title.

