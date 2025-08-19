What's new in Deadlock Aug 18 update? Hideout, new hero, and more

Deadlock's August 18 update has introduced major changes to the game. Valve announced six new heroes (with one already added) scheduled for staggered release and introduced the new pre-game lobby called 'The Hideout'. The patch also tweaked the map and the Character Select Screen with various updates.
Deadlock has been available for players to try out since August 2024, although with some caveats. The invite-only playtest phase of the game means not everyone can access it. The upcoming third-person shooter and multiplayer online battle arena game from Valve, nevertheless, has remained popular and has gotten regular patches.
Deadlock August 18, 2025 update explored
New Deadlock heroes are coming: Release dates and hero voting
There are six new heroes that Valve announced for Deadlock:
"Mina the vampire, Billy the demonic goat, Paige who can bring books to life, The Doorman who's always at your service, Victor the monster who can't be stopped, and Drifter who terrorizes the city."
Mina is already available in Deadlock, while the rest are scheduled for staggered release over this and the next week. The release dates for the new heroes will be:
- August 18 - Monday (Mina)
- August 20 - Wednesday
- August 22 - Friday
- August 25 - Monday
- August 27 - Wednesday
- August 29 - Friday
Players will be able to vote which hero gets released next through hero voting in the Hideout. You will earn a vote every time you complete a game. It will be intresting to see how the new heroes add to Deadlock's lore.
What's the Hideout in Deadlock?
Valve has done away with the existing dashboard UI for the game and introduced the Hideout as the new pre-game lobby. The space can be explored while you wait for a match. The Hideout allows you to invite friends or join friends in theirs. Valve mentions the following:
"We hope it will be a fun place to spend time as well as provide future opportunities for personalization, achievements, and events. Interact with the terminals located throughout the Hideout to access various functions like Play, Watch, and Learn. The Hideout features a practice range where you can quickly test movement and abilities without needing to load into the Sandbox. Don't worry, the legacy sandbox is still available via a teleporter in the practice range, or through the Play Menu."
Map and Character Select Screen updates
Deadlock's map has been tweaked with visual improvements and lightning changes. The Character Select Screen also received a major visual overhaul. Valve also promised further improvements for both in the near future.
