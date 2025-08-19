What's new in Deadlock Aug 18 update? Hideout, new hero, and more

Deadlock's August 18 update has introduced major changes to the game. Valve announced six new heroes (with one already added) scheduled for staggered release and introduced the new pre-game lobby called 'The Hideout'. The patch also tweaked the map and the Character Select Screen with various updates.

Ad

Deadlock has been available for players to try out since August 2024, although with some caveats. The invite-only playtest phase of the game means not everyone can access it. The upcoming third-person shooter and multiplayer online battle arena game from Valve, nevertheless, has remained popular and has gotten regular patches.

Also Read: How to get access to Deadlock?

Deadlock August 18, 2025 update explored

New Deadlock heroes are coming: Release dates and hero voting

Ad

Trending

There are six new heroes that Valve announced for Deadlock:

"Mina the vampire, Billy the demonic goat, Paige who can bring books to life, The Doorman who's always at your service, Victor the monster who can't be stopped, and Drifter who terrorizes the city."

Mina the Vampire (Image via Valve)

Mina is already available in Deadlock, while the rest are scheduled for staggered release over this and the next week. The release dates for the new heroes will be:

Ad

August 18 - Monday (Mina)

August 20 - Wednesday

August 22 - Friday

August 25 - Monday

August 27 - Wednesday

August 29 - Friday

Players will be able to vote which hero gets released next through hero voting in the Hideout. You will earn a vote every time you complete a game. It will be intresting to see how the new heroes add to Deadlock's lore.

What's the Hideout in Deadlock?

The Hideout (Image via Valve)

Valve has done away with the existing dashboard UI for the game and introduced the Hideout as the new pre-game lobby. The space can be explored while you wait for a match. The Hideout allows you to invite friends or join friends in theirs. Valve mentions the following:

Ad

"We hope it will be a fun place to spend time as well as provide future opportunities for personalization, achievements, and events. Interact with the terminals located throughout the Hideout to access various functions like Play, Watch, and Learn. The Hideout features a practice range where you can quickly test movement and abilities without needing to load into the Sandbox. Don't worry, the legacy sandbox is still available via a teleporter in the practice range, or through the Play Menu."

Ad

Map and Character Select Screen updates

Character Select Screen (Image via Valve)

Deadlock's map has been tweaked with visual improvements and lightning changes. The Character Select Screen also received a major visual overhaul. Valve also promised further improvements for both in the near future.

Ad

Also Read: All Deadlock Heroes and their abilities

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Angshuman Dutta Angshuman is an Assistant Content Manager, Gaming, at Sportskeeda with a specialized focus on Pokemon. While completing his Master's degree in English Literature, Angshuman's research topics primarily included the many facets of game studies. That, along with his love for the medium which he believes to be the pinnacle of storytelling, led him to become a writer in the genre.



Angshuman prefers both solo and multiplayer titles on PC and PS5. His love for gaming stemmed from playing Bounce and God of War on mobile phones, and on to Age of Empires and Zoo Tycoon on PC. If he ever wished to convert a gaming cynic into a admirer, he would recommend indie games because of their versatility and their ability to be unaffected by genre-stifling publisher expectations.



Angshuman has interviewed several indie game developers in his career, spoken at many conferences, and contributed to book chapters. In his capacity to create highly accurate content, he thoroughly researches a topic, tracks citations until he finds the original source, and ensures his content doesn't misrepresent, misquote, or appropriate information.



In his spare time, Angshuman enjoys story writing, shooting landscapes and short films, reading, and painting. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.