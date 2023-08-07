Death In The Water 2 on PS5: Is there a release date yet for PlayStation 5?

Death in the Water 2 is an underwater survival game that arrived on Steam earlier this year to terrify gamers. The reception has been largely positive as players explore sandbox environments hunting hostile marine life. As such, the game has been garnering much attention, especially for its immersive visuals. With a renewed interest recently, fans wonder when the game will come to PS5.

Unexpectedly, Sony's current-gen machine is proving very popular among gamers for various games. Is there any chance this one could make it to the PS5 too?

When does Death In The Water 2 release on PS5?

Ed - GameDev 🦈 @SniperED007 @MikeJo98 no PS5 news at this time, will double down on trying to get Sony onboard once this update is out.

While the developers have confirmed that a console rendition is in the works, there is no concrete release date. A week ago, one of the studio members verified that they are still talking with Sony to bring the game to the PS5. On the other hand, they will soon begin development for the Xbox ecosystem.

Putting two and two together, it is likely that Xbox Series X|S versions will arrive before PS5. In other words, PlayStation users have no choice but to wait for further confirmation. This isn't very pleasant for fans waiting for a current-gen port since the game's debut launch trailer last year.

Hopefully, the studio will be greenlit for a PS5 launch sooner than later. In the meantime, there are a few underwater survival games to tide PlayStation fans over. These include Beam Team's Stranded Deep and Unknown World Entertainment's Subnautica games.

Who made Death In The Water 2, and what is it about?

Ed - GameDev 🦈 @SniperED007 Death in the Water 2 - In this underwater horror survival game, you'll face off against a mind-controlling Kraken named Death as it uses its powers to control cold-blooded creatures and turn them against you. Are you brave enough to take on the challenge? pic.twitter.com/05Yjpzrir4

Lighthouse Games Studio, a dedicated two-man development team, creates the game. The gameplay is summarized as a wave-based first-person shooter (FPS) in an underwater environment. Players will explore a dynamic marine sandbox as a diver who must seek out treasure while evading Death, a mind-controlling Kraken.

Armed with various weapons, players must be wary at every turn as enemies could appear anywhere. While the most significant threats are sharks and the massive octopus Kraken, there are smaller critters like sea snakes and moray eels to watch out for too. Brand new enemy types like merpeople also make it in, as do weapon upgrades to aid the combat.

Ed - GameDev 🦈 @SniperED007



lots of great new features:

- Added Hammerhead shark

- Added Atlantic Goliath Grouper (passive)

- Added Oriental Sweetlips (small schools of fish)

- New Endless Survival game mode

- New Free Roam option

- New Game+

- Multiple save slots… pic.twitter.com/bhCXkGV130 Death in the Water 2 - ver 1.1.7 out now!lots of great new features:- Added Hammerhead shark- Added Atlantic Goliath Grouper (passive)- Added Oriental Sweetlips (small schools of fish)- New Endless Survival game mode- New Free Roam option- New Game+- Multiple save slots… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Players must collect ample treasures and seek out medkits before Death unleashes hordes of frenzied foes onto the player. Death In The Water 2 is also a sequel to the 2019 original, which was much more simplistic in comparison, almost like a prototype for what came later. The predecessor only featured one environment with constantly spawning sharks, which could get boring quickly.

Comparatively, Death In The Water 2 has more variety to prop up its gameplay, including visual elements. Built on the Unity engine, it boasts surprisingly solid visuals and emulates the look of underwater environments well. The light filtering through the water with a shimmering net pattern onto the seafloor, billowing clouds of blood from foes as players strike them with spears and more accentuate the visuals.

Death In The Water 2 was released on January 26, 2023, and is currently only out on PC via Steam.