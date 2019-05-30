×
Death Stranding: 3 Promising Theories you need to know about after the Latest Trailer

Shrey Katsura
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
15   //    30 May 2019, 16:58 IST

Death Stranding
Death Stranding

Death Stranding received a brand new 8 minutes long enigmatic trailer which sure took everyone by surprise, considering the fact that Hideo Kojima actually didn't release another one of those cryptic teases where would fans be left all high and dry asking for more.

Even though this new trailer reveals quite some juicy information about the game as well as release date which I don't many of us were expecting to be honest. It also led to some interesting revelations about the game's story about which we still know so little.

Here are 3 theories I formed after scrutinizing last night's Death Stranding trailer:-


#1. The baby everyone carries around is their own younger self:-


Death Stranding
Death Stranding

Yes alright, it may sound crazy but think about it. Everybody's really careful with the baby. Its as if the baby dies the real self dies. Maybe it's because of the baby there's no game over screen in the game. Because the person can't die until the fetus has been killed. What supports this revelation of mine is how Madd's Mikkelsen's character Cliff behaves at the beginning of the trailer. He seems to be talking to a baby. Presumably, his own younger self. This also explains the meaning of strands. The people are connected to their past, their younger self via that baby. This also explains why Sam is wearing a dream catcher when drowning in the void. Because dream catchers are used to protect babies and here Same wants to protect the baby so that he doesn't die permanently.

#2. The upside down world is Hades- The World War setting:-


Death Stranding
Death Stranding

This is something which many people must have figured it out. When Sam dies, he's sucked into this world war era, it actually repesent hell or hades as mentioned in the trailer. Madds Mikkelsen's other character(seems to be having a dual role in the game), the one found in the hades is probably the king of the upside down and can thus control the dead soldiers. He's also somewhat stuck in hades as the trailer suggests. My assumption is that most of the combat encounters will take place in this area of the game. And since ranged weapons seems to be fairly limited in this game, the encounters in here will be extremely tough and hence why players should avoid getting killed.

#3. Every time you die and comeback, the baby needs to be recovered in something called "Activation Recovery System":-


Death Stranding
Death Stranding

This actually backs up my first statement as well. Five minutes into the trailer, the above shots comes up which indicates that Sam is healing/recovering the baby so that it can be used for future endveaours into the world of hades?

That's it for now. I'll try and come up with more Death Stranding theories soon. Tell me in the comments about your own theories and opinions regarding the game.

For more such Video Games News, stick to Sportskeeda.

Also read:

Death Stranding: Pre-order bonuses; Special editions; Collector's editions, release date revealed



Tags:
PlayStation 4 (PS4) PlayStation
