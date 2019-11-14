Death Stranding is the biggest new IP launch of this generation in Japan

Death Stranding

Hideo Kojima's first post-Konami game, Death Stranding, has been garnishing quite the attention lately, both positive and negative.

Where the game debuted at No. 2 in UK Charts, dominated by none other than this year's Call of Duty Modern Warfare, it performed astonishingly well in the developer's home country.

Death Stranding has sold 185,909 units since its launch, making it the biggest IP launch of this entire gaming generation in Japan. The above information was listed out by Game Data Library's Twitter account.

Launch sales of Death Stranding is the biggest IP launch we've seen this generation yet (Knack doesn't count).



I checked quickly and seems like it's the biggest new IP launch since the original Dark Souls, and if you don' want to count that either, then the original Wii Fit. pic.twitter.com/qPmhlmTLuJ — Game Data Library (@GameDataLibrary) November 13, 2019

Trailing Death Stranding is Sega's Judgment with a retail sale of 153,577 and From Software's Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice and Bloodborne (which we listed as our #1 PS4 game of all time. Check that list out here.)

The above tweet also mentions that Japan is fairly skeptical when it comes to new IP launches and hence, Death Stranding's impressive sales figures make it even more of a bigger deal than it might seem.

On the other hand, we are still playing Death Stranding and even though the narrative has been nearly absent in the first 25 hours or so, the simple but precise gameplay loop is quite addictive and enough for the game to stand on its own. Check back later this month for the full-fledged review of the game.

