Deceive Inc. Alpha Press Preview: A flashy, groovy heist experience

Deceive Inc. is a game that is still very early in its development, but I, alongside other members of the press, got a chance to try our hands at this upcoming competitive heist game. It has a gorgeous art style with an equally appealing concept, and I’m pretty excited to see where it goes in the future.

My hands-on experience was only for about an hour and a half and featured a few rounds of gameplay in both team and solo modes. But what is Deceive Inc., and how does it work?

Deceive Inc. @PlayDeceiveinc



- IRIS



Alpha signups: Great Deceive Inc. agents, alive or dead, never lose sight of the main objective. We make extra sure of it.- IRISAlpha signups: ow.ly/NOZN50JzmqC Great Deceive Inc. agents, alive or dead, never lose sight of the main objective. We make extra sure of it. - IRISAlpha signups: ow.ly/NOZN50JzmqC https://t.co/QaBmCnZi8D

What exactly is Deceive Inc.?

Sweet Bandits’ upcoming heist game, Deceive Inc., has a pretty neat concept. A group of thieves, sneaks, and spies are all gathered under one company's roof to set out and secure important documents in the form of a heist. Deceive Inc. can be played in teams or in solo mode, with the game's focus remaining the same.

Players will want to pick an agent, sneak around, and change into other costumes while gathering intel and turning off a series of switches. These switches, hidden around the heist area, open the vault where the briefcase is waiting.

From there, it’s a simple matter of snatching the briefcase and getting away without getting killed by other players. A getaway car will need to be hailed in a certain part of the map, and again, one must survive long enough to hop in.

While it still has issues to work through, the game is still in its Alpha phase, so that’s only natural. It’s a game with a very distinctive art style and a series of interesting characters, each with their own weapon style and approach to the game.

At this time, we only had access to one stage, but I imagine there will be other maps to explore in the future, with other designs and goals.

The name of the game is stealth (and style)

Upon dropping into a game, players are given a costume. Through powerful technology, these agents can become someone else: One of the other NPCs on the map. Stealth is key, and players must always keep in mind what they look like.

Some doors require certain amounts of intel or keycards that are also restricted to certain people. An example is that the Green keycard room is for staff like servers. The Blue keycard room is for security, and the Purple is for researchers and scientists.

Players can either find the keycard or simply find computers, phones, and other technology lying around to gather intel. Intel is a resource to open doors, as well as a means to refill health and ammo in certain terminals.

It’s also wise to consider how many of one type of NPC is wandering around. For example, if three players are grouped and dressed as the VIP NPC, that’s incredibly suspicious. Using tactics, strategies, and sneakiness is key in Deceive Inc., which is certainly one of its strengths.

Each of the characters has a difficulty rating and a unique combat style. Whether it’s a golden hand that has a shotgun, a sniper rifle, or even a small pistol, there’s a character style for everyone.

Players won’t want to go running around everywhere, either. None of the NPCs run unless there is a need, so running at top speed will arouse suspicion. Knowing when to walk like an NPC and when to go for the bold run will separate the great spies from the mediocre.

The characters and graphics use a very distinct, retro style

One of the coolest things about the game is its style. It has a very retro art style, with technology that could be from the 70s or perhaps something more modern. It personally reminds me of the popular TV show Archer, where the technology’s design is a blend of old and new.

There are plenty of cool looks and gun skins for characters in the game (Image via Sweet Bandits)

The game features bright colors and a cartoony style. Each character has a unique look and design, making them stand out from the regular NPCs, which is a good thing. The game also has quite a few skins for each character that will likely be up for purchase in some manner later down the line.

Final thoughts on Deceive Inc.

While it’s still early days for the game, I had an absolute blast playing Deceive Inc. It’s normally a style of game I don’t really play as frequently, but I cannot hide the fact that it was an absolute blast to try and be the best spy I could be. Being smart about changing costumes, setting traps for other players, and sniping players down once they’ve blown their cover is a joy.

There are so many little things to love about the game. For example, when you’re in the costume of a security guard, there are spots on the map you can click on to take a position and look just like a regular NPC. It’s a great way to catch someone by surprise and defeat a player for being too greedy.

There is a lot that can be done to improve Decieve Inc., but I like the direction it’s going in. The art style is great, the gameplay is fun and addictive, and I love the various spy tools players have at their disposal too.

It’s quite satisfying to use the scan tool, turn yourself into a trash can, and lay in wait until a player walks past before riddling them with bullet holes. Deceive Inc. gets a lot of things right when it comes to the stealth genre, and I’m looking forward to more.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far