December's Ignite and Fight challenge in Clash of Clans: Information and more

Clash of Clans' troop challenges allow players to test different army compositions and earn exclusive rewards like magic items, elixirs, gold, and experience points.

The newest troop challenge in the game is called Ignite and Fight. It requires players to use Super Dragons in their army composition and win 10 multiplayer battles. Those who succeed in doing so by December 15, 2022, will win exclusive rewards.

In this article, we will take a look at the Ignite and Fight challenge in Clash of Clans, its rewards, and the best attacking strategies for completing it.

In-game description and other details about the Ignite and Fight challenge in Clash of Clans

The Ignite and Fight challenge in Clash of Clans is officially described as follows:

"Take to the skies and light up the night as Super Dragons decimate your enemies."

The Dragon troop in the game can be upgraded to the Super Dragon once it reaches level 7. It takes a Super Potion or 25,000 Dark Elixir to give the Dragon a three-day boost. The elixir Dragon level is equivalent to the Super Dragon level.

Super Dragons spew flames in short bursts. Their capacity for damage and hitpoints is massive. Each of its 10 flame explosions causes significant damage to the neighborhood and demolishes nearby structures. Players must reach Town Hall level 12 to obtain a Super Dragon.

For the progress bar to move forward in multiplayer combat, players must use the minimum required number of Super Dragons. The town hall level determines how many Super Dragons should be utilized. Town Hall 13 players must employ at least one Super Dragon.

Clash of Clans @ClashofClans We've also introduced new levels, cost reductions, and increased the rewards for each League's Star Bonus!



Stay tuned for cool new challenges coming soon, & some sweet Clashmas goodies a bit later in the month! ☃️ The Super Dragon and Flame Flinger have arrived!We've also introduced new levels, cost reductions, and increased the rewards for each League's Star Bonus!Stay tuned for cool new challenges coming soon, & some sweet Clashmas goodies a bit later in the month! ☃️ The Super Dragon and Flame Flinger have arrived! 🔥 We've also introduced new levels, cost reductions, and increased the rewards for each League's Star Bonus! Stay tuned for cool new challenges coming soon, & some sweet Clashmas goodies a bit later in the month! ☃️ ❄️ https://t.co/L4qvjGOIvP

To add a battle to the challenge's progress bar, players must at least earn a star. Therefore, they must build a powerful army composition and employ the most effective air assault strategies. DragLoon, LavaLoon, Queen Charge LavaLoon, and Queen Walk DragLoon are some of the best air attack techniques one can use.

To complete the challenge's requirements and receive rewards, players can swap out a few Dragons, Balloons, and Lava Hounds for Super Dragons. Super Dragons can be used with spells like Lightning, Rage, and Freeze.

Rewards for completing the Ignite and Fight challenge in Clash of Clans

Clash of Clans @ClashofClans , and what good strategies have you come up with! If you've had the chance to try the Super Dragon, let us know your thoughts on this winged whirlwind of flame, and what good strategies have you come up with! If you've had the chance to try the Super Dragon, let us know your thoughts on this winged whirlwind of flame 🔥, and what good strategies have you come up with! https://t.co/j7JnklD4V0

When players win 10 multiplayer fights using Super Dragons, the Clash of Clans developers will provide them with the rewards of the Ignite and Fight challenge.

Listed below are all the rewards players will get once they have finished the challenge:

Players who win their 10th challenge battle using Super Dragons will earn 400 experience points.

Players will also unlock a Hero Potion that helps boost the heroes by five levels for an hour.

The Ignite and Fight challenge in Clash of Clans is one of the best ways to earn rewards like magic items, experience points, gems, and resources. As mentioned earlier, players must complete the challenge by December 15, 2022, to win all the rewards.

Poll : 0 votes