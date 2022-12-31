December's latest Pocket Rocket challenge in Clash of Clans: Information, rewards, and more

Pocket Rocket is the latest super troop challenge in Clash of Clans. To complete the challenge and receive the rewards associated with it, players must win multiplayer matches with a team composition featuring Rocket Balloons.

Troop challenges, which require players to utilize a certain unit to win multiplayer battles, are an essential component of Clash of Clans. Every week, the developers add new troop challenges to help players gather more resources and magic items to advance through the game more swiftly.

This article takes a look at the Pocket Rocket challenge, its rewards, and the best attacking strategies to use when taking it on in Clash of Clans.

In-game description and more information about the Pocket Rocket challenge in Clash of Clans

Clash of Clans @ClashofClans The newest unit added to the growing roster of Super Troops: meet the Rocket Balloon! Retrofitted with two carefully safety-inspected booster rockets, the Rocket Balloon gets a flying start to every battle, with increased movement speed for the first 4 seconds! The newest unit added to the growing roster of Super Troops: meet the Rocket Balloon! Retrofitted with two carefully safety-inspected booster rockets, the Rocket Balloon gets a flying start to every battle, with increased movement speed for the first 4 seconds! https://t.co/i10E2iH1Uk

As mentioned earlier, players must use Rocket Balloons to complete the Pocket Rocket challenge in Clash of Clans. They have to win 10 multiplayer battles using a team made up of at least one of these units to obtain rewards.

The Pocket Rocket challenge is described as follows in the game:

"Jet-power your way to victory with Rocket Balloons during this super troop event and win some explosive rewards!"

Rocket Balloons are one of the best air super troops in Clash of Clans. When deployed, the ordinary Balloon troop's supercharged variant will assault defenses directly while traveling faster (for the first four seconds).

Balloon troops can be boosted to unlock the Rocket Balloons after they reach level 9. After being charged with a Super Potion or 25,000 Dark Elixir, these units will be usable for three days. To access the super troops, players must click on the boost barrel on the base's left side.

Clash of Clans @ClashofClans Learn more about this new Super Troop here: Rocket to victory!Learn more about this new Super Troop here: forum.supercell.com/showthread.php… Rocket to victory! 🚀 Learn more about this new Super Troop here: forum.supercell.com/showthread.php…

In multiplayer battles, players must employ the allotted number of Rocket Balloons. They have to use a minimum number of the specified units, which varies depending on the Town Hall level. For instance, players with Town Hall 13 are required to use at least one Rocket Balloon.

Players who utilize different air-attacking strategies, such as Electro DragLoon, LavaLoon, Mass Dragon, DragLoon, and others, can deploy Rocket Balloons. In cooperative battles, combining Baby Dragons and Rocket Balloons results in a powerful army composition.

Exclusive rewards for completing the December Month's Pocket Rocket Challenge

Completing the Pocket Rocket challenge is a great way to level up and advance in Clash of Clans more rapidly. It is also one of the best ways to get a Super Potion. The rewards for completing the challenge include magic goods and extra resources.

Listed below are all the rewards players can get along with the requirements:

Players will gain 400 experience stars in multiplayer after winning 10 games.

Players will earn two Training Potions after completing the Pocket Rocket challenge, enabling them to increase the training speed of barracks and spell factories for an hour.

Completing challenges in Clash of Clans is a terrific way to get resources, experience points, and magic items.

To obtain all the rewards of the Pocket Rocket challenge, players must complete it before January 3, 2023.

