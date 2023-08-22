Delta Force Hawk Ops: Expected release date, price, and, more

A few days after the Delta Force Hawk Ops teaser dropped, fans were recently presented with the full gameplay trailer at Gamescom 2023. The classic shooter franchise is returning with many improvements that live up to modern gaming standards. It will feature a campaign mode and a large-scale "immersive" PvP multiplayer mode, marking a new era for the well-known series.

NovaLogic originally developed the initial game. However, the studio went down and was later acquired by THQ. The upcoming launch is now being developed by TiMi Studio Group and published by Level Infinite, reviving the classic franchise for all.

Unlike the original entries deemed mil-sim, Hawk Ops will take the series to the feature, bringing in hi-tech gadgets and warfare at a scale never before seen in the franchise.

When is Delta Force Hawk Ops releasing?

At the moment, the official release dates for Delta Force Hawk Ops have not been disclosed. However, fans can safely assume the title arrive later this year or early 2024. Being a current-gen game, it will be available for Windows PC (Epic Games and Steam), Xbox, PlayStation, iOS, and Android.

Fans looking forward to the title can pre-register on playdeltaforce.com to stay updated with the latest developments. But there's more to pre-registrations. Upon reaching certain sign-up milestones, players will be rewarded with certain in-game items upon launch.

The current rewards and their milestones are:

100,000 registrations: Portable Med Crate and Enhanced Painkiller.

Portable Med Crate and Enhanced Painkiller. 500,000 registrations: DF Assault Vest and DF Assault Helmet.

DF Assault Vest and DF Assault Helmet. 1,000,000 registrations: Bullet Selection Pack Level 3 and an Assault Rifle.

Bullet Selection Pack Level 3 and an Assault Rifle. 2,000,000 registrations: DF Standard Backpack and DF Universal Chest Rig.

DF Standard Backpack and DF Universal Chest Rig. 5,000,000 registrations: Assault Rifle and Portable Surgical Kit.

Assault Rifle and Portable Surgical Kit. 10,000,000 registrations: Medical Supply Gift Back and Tekniq Alloy.

How much will Delta Force Hawk Ops cost?

Fans looking forward to the title will be glad to know that Delta Force Hawk Ops will be completely free-to-play. Moreover, as it will support crossplay, players on different platforms can come together and play in the lobby. This is undoubtedly a step forward in the direction of inclusivity and integration.

Considering it will be free-to-play, the title offers a superb deal. It will arrive with a Campaign mode and an open-world PvP mode. The single player is inspired by the movie Black Hawk Down. As for the multiplayer, the game will feature combat on air, ground, and sea, bringing a Battlefield-like PvP experience to all at no cost.

However, it is worth noting here that although not confirmed, it is highly probable that microtransactions will be present.

That covers everything that there is to know about Delta Force Hawk Ops. Fans of the first-person shooter series must check the title out when it releases.