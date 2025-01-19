Delta Force is live on PC right now. You can download the game from Steam and jump into the action. However, Delta Force has its share of issues, just like any other new game. Players have complained about stuttering and frequent frame drops.

Players with the best GPU for Delta Force may still experience these problems. However, there are a few ways to fix them, which this article will discuss.

Disclaimer: These are only general workarounds and may not be effective for everyone. Players are advised to wait for the developers to rectify the problems from their end.

Reason behind Delta Force Stuttering on PC

The game may be stuttering and crashing on your system for a variety of reasons. These may include:

Missing or corrupt game files

Heating up too much

Outdated graphics card drivers

Inaccurate graphics settings

Temporary error or glitch

Potential fixes for stuttering on PC

1) Deactivating the Super Resolution and NVIDIA Reflex

Turn off Super Resolution and NVIDIA Reflex in the game (Image via Team Jade)

While Nvidia Reflex helps to improve system latency on Nvidia GPUs, Super Resolution mode can aid in improving the game's overall visual quality. Both options can enhance your general gameplay, but in this game, they appear to be having the opposite effect. This is because turning off these two has resolved the stuttering issue and FPS drops for certain players.

2) Check if the system is Overheating

Overheating can be one of the major causes of stuttering and FPS drops in a shooter title like Delta Force. This can occur when the components of your system exceed the normal temperature level. It can cause constant crashes, stutter, and frame drops in the game. You can check your system’s temperature by installing temperature monitoring software, as there are plenty of good software available on the internet.

Other steps to prevent system overheating include changing the thermal paste of both CPU and GPU and cleaning your PC.

3) Check for corrupted game files

Check for corrupted game files on Steam (Image via Steam)

Game files may occasionally disappear or become corrupted after being downloaded. This problem can occur to anyone, regardless of the quality of their internet connection. Here are the steps to fix this issue:

Open Steam

Right Click on Delta Force in your Library

Click on 'Properties'

Go to 'Installed Files'

Click on 'Verify Integrity of game files'

Following these steps will replace or repair any kind of corrupt game files that might exist.

4) Re-install the game

It is advised that you reinstall the game if the file verification process is ineffective and you continue to experience stuttering and frame drops. This will resolve any hidden problems in the game files, and a fresh reinstallation will help ensure that the crashing issue won't occur any more.

5) Update the drivers in your Graphics Card

Graphic Driver updates on the NVIDIA app (Image via NVIDIA app)

Sometimes, an outdated GPU driver can be the root cause of all your problems in this regard. It is highly recommended you keep your Graphics Card drivers updated as GPU companies like NVIDIA and AMD constantly roll out new updates, to adhere to the graphic resource needs of the game.

That's all there is to know about possible remedies for Delta Force stuttering on PC. For other Delta Force updates, follow Sportskeeda.

