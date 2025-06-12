Deltarune Chapter 3 recruits list and locations

Deltarune Chapter 3 is one of the newest additions to the game that came as part of the last update. It contains a total of eight new recruitable characters, which you can encounter and add to your team throughout your journey. However, it is important to know where to find them, as some of these characters are easily missed during a linear walkthrough.

Having said that, here is a list of all the recruits and their locations in Chapter 3 of Deltarune.

List of all recruits in Deltarune Chapter 3 and their locations

Here are all the recruitable characters in Deltarune Chapter 3, as well as their locations. The following table will also provide a brief guide on how to recruit them.

There are eight possible recruits in Chapter 3 of Deltarune (Image via tobyfox)

Character Description How To Recruit Elnina This character appears like a cloud and can be found towards the end of Chapter 3. Make sure to explore all areas in the chapter as she is difficult to spot. Lanino This character looks like a sun and has rhythmic attacks. Time your Act commands correctly and match their rhythm. Pippins Pippins is located in the factory-style zones towards the end of the chapter. It appears as a nervous enemy. Defense is the key to recruiting this character in the game. Ribbick A frog-like enemy that uses its tongue to attack. Time your Act commands carefully before it escapes. Shadow Guy This is one of the first enemies that you’ll encounter in Chapter 3. It is a dark-cloaked figure and has flashy attacks. Pacify with Act commands and avoid direct damage. Shuttah This is a continuously spinning enemy and almost always appears in packs. You’ll need to coordinate your attacks to spare him without dealing damage. Water Cooler It is literally a sentient watercooler. Sparing it is easy but make sure not to miss it. Zapper This enemy can be found in the tech-style rooms and is a floating enemy with electric sparks coming out of it. Focus your attacks on disarming and avoid direct attacks.

That covers all the new recruitable characters in Chapter 3 of Deltarune, as well as their locations. They are not necessarily difficult to recruit once you have an idea of how to spare them.

