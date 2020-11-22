Desi Gamers (Amitbhai) vs SK Sabir Boss: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Content creation and streaming related to Free Fire have emerged as lucrative career options, courtesy of the extensive viewership that the battle royale game enjoys.

Free Fire is one of the most played battle royale games on the mobile platform and was named the Mobile Game of the Year at the Esports Awards 2020.

Desi Gamers and SK Sabir Boss are two of the most popular Free Fire content creators in India. In this article, we compare their stats in the game.

Desi Gamers’ (Amitbhai) Free Fire ID and stats

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID is 206746194.

Lifetime stats

Amitbhai has played 7119 squad matches and has 2026 victories to his name, which translates to a win rate of 28.45%. He has also racked up 18476 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.63.

In 3844 duo matches, the famous YouTuber has a win tally of 688, maintaining a win rate of 17.89%. He has registered over 10000 kills with a K/D ratio of 3.17 in this mode.

Amitbhai has also played 3098 solo games and has won 253 of them, which makes his win rate 8.16%. He has bagged 6789 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.39.

Ranked stats

Amitbhai has played 270 squad games in the ongoing ranked season and has won 51 of them, which translates to a win rate of 18.88%. The YouTuber also has 716 frags at a K/D ratio of 3.27.

He has played 128 duo matches and has emerged victorious in 20 of them, maintaining a win rate of 15.62%. With a K/D ratio of 4.03, he has 435 kills to his name in this mode.

Amitbhai also has 4 Booyahs in 50 solo games with a win rate of 8%. He has 154 frags in this mode with a K/D ratio of 3.35.

SK Sabir Boss’ Free Fire ID and stats

SK Sabir Boss’ Free Fire ID is 55479535.

Lifetime stats

SK Sabir Boss has played a total of 25748 squad matches in the squad mode and has triumphed in 8513, maintaining a win rate of 33.06%. With a K/D ratio of 5.30, he has secured 91397 kills in this mode.

When it comes to the duo mode, he has played 2870 games and has bagged 596 victories, managing a win rate of 20.76%. He has registered 7790 kills and has a K/D ratio of 3.43.

SK Sabir Boss has also played 1575 solo matches and has 141 Booyahs to his name, with a win rate of 8.95%. In the process, he has amassed 3209 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.24.

Ranked stats

SK Sabir Boss has played 616 games in the ongoing ranked season and has 155 victories to his name, translating to a win rate of 25.16%. He has notched 1949 kills and has maintained a K/D ratio of 4.23.

In the duo mode, the YouTuber has played 5 matches and has killed 6 opponents. He also played a single game in the solo mode.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire)

Comparison

Both Desi Gamers and SK Sabir Boss have incredible stats in Garena Free Fire. When we look at their lifetime stats, SK Sabir Boss has the edge in terms of K/D ratio and win rate in the duo and squad modes. Meanwhile, Amitbhai has a higher K/D ratio in the solo mode while SK Sabir Boss has a better win rate.

It is not possible to compare the pair's stats in the solo and duo matches as SK Sabir Boss has only played a few games in these modes. However, in the ranked squad mode, SK Sabir Boss has a better K/D ratio and a higher win rate than Desi Gamers.

