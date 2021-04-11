Despite G2’s semi-finals exit, Rekkles wins the 2021 League of Legends LEC Spring Split MVP award

The League of Legends MVP awards for their respective leagues and their splits have been highly contested by professional players over the last couple of seasons.

While Cloud9’s Robert “Blaber” Huang won the MVP for the LCS Spring Split 2021, G2’s Martin “Rekkles” Larsson will take home the award of being the most valuable player in the entirety of the European LEC Spring Split.

Unlike Blaber and Cloud9, who reached the Grand Finals of the League of Legends Mid-Season Showdown, G2 Esports fell at the hands of Rogue last night in the semifinals.

The back-to-back LEC champions missed out on a chance at a grand finals appearance for the first time in two years, so Rekkles winning the MVP award after G2’s exit did come as quite a surprise for fans.

However, Rekkles’ MVP award does come backed up by some stats. Across the 18 games that G2 played during the Spring regular season, Rekkless amassed a whopping 12.6 KDA across the entire split.

For any ADC, having a 12.6 KDA through the entirety of a split is absolutely unheard of, and Rekkles has left every contemporary of his in the dust.

Moreover, he was able to beat every single European ADC in the KDA department by a wide margin, but he was also able to outclass the carriers of other regions.

Additionally, Rekkles boasted a DPM of 574 according to Oracle’s Elixir, which was the highest among every other European League of Legends player in the Spring Split.

Rekkles’ impressive KDA was not enough to help G2 secure a spot in the League of Legends LEC finals

G2 Esports exiting from the semi-finals of the League of Legends LEC Spring Split was indeed the end of an era for the region, who are too used to seeing a G2 vs. Fnatic finals time-and-time again.

G2 and Fnatic were the two most dominant organizations in the LEC ever since 2013, and it was only Alliance back in 2014 who were able to take the Summer Split title away from them both.

The League of Legends LEC Spring and Summer Split championships have gone to either G2 Esports or Fnatic. And in 2021, the LEC sees the emergence of rookie talents who are finally challenging the kings for the throne.

The Grand Finals are all set to take place later today, where MAD Lions and Rogue are ready to make LEC history.