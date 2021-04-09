LEC releases a new 8-bit-animated video ahead of the Spring 2021 finals

League of Legends LEC Spring 2021's third and final round is right around the corner and officials have released an 8-bit-animated promotional video yet again before the mega-weekend.

LEC playoff's final round will be played in two parts. The semifinal will be played between G2 Esports and Rogue on 10 April, Saturday. The winner will face MAD Lions in the final the following day to secure the European region's League of Legends title.

The 75-second video named “The Final Stage" featured the top 6 teams clashing on the road to the final stage of the LEC 2021 Spring split.

LEC released a similar 8-bit video at the start of the season where all the 10 teams searched their way to begin the trophy hunt. The video is called "Press Start!" and it gained popularity and praise all over social media.

LEC 2021 Spring is geared up for its "Final Stage"

Screengrab from LEC promotional video

"The Final Stage" video is a humorous animated representation of the LEC 2021 playthrough. The first and second stages of the tournament are set in a desert and the three finalists move ahead inside a closed castle where people are waiting to watch the showdown.

Fnatic knocking out SK Gaming (Screengrab from LEC promotional video)

Schalke knocking out Fnatic (Screengrab from LEC promotional video)

At first, a Fnatic character fights to defeat an SK Gaming character, only to be knocked out by a Schalke 04 character coming from behind. The animated scene represented LEC's losers bracket clashes where SK Gaming lost 3-1 to Fnatic followed by Fnatic losing 3-0 to Schalke.

Rogue knocking out Schalke (Screengrab from LEC promotional video)

As the video proceeds, a Rogue character is seen making a fool out of Schalke's character to knock him out, which is a funny representation of the 3-1 scoreline of LEC's round 2.

Rogue and G2 running into the castle for the final round (Screengrab from LEC promotional video)

This was followed by a G2 Esports falling from the sky supposedly from the upper bracket after losing 3-1 to MAD Lions. The G2 and Rogue characters are then seen running into the Finale-castle where a MAD Lions character waits for the final battle.

MAD Lions wait at the "Final Stage" (Screengrab from LEC promotional video)

Here's the schedule for LEC's round 3 - The Final Showdown:

G2 Esports VS Rogue (Semifinal - 10th April, Saturday)

MAD Lions VS Winner of Semifinal (Final - 11th April, Sunday)