Despite being rated just 7.6 on Metacritic, this zombie game sold over 2,000,000 copies within a month of launch

Zombie games have a huge fan following. Defeating the undead using bludgeoning weapons or firearms is something that almost every gamer enjoys doing. Although it's not surprising, a zombie game that was rated 7.6 on Metacritic ended up selling more than 2,000,000 within a month of going live. While the rating isn't that low, for a title to have sold so many copies, one would expect it to have a higher rating.

The zombie game in question is Dead Island 2, which went live earlier this year. Despite being a zombie survival game, the title isn't as grim and eerie as others in the genre.

Dead Island 2 could be one of the best zombie games of 2023

2023 has seen the release of some really interesting zombie games. Dead Island 2 was initially set to release in 2020, but after several delays in terms of development, it finally hit the shelves earlier this year in the month of April. The title has elements of an RPG and a zombie survival game.

While it has no specific skill tree, Dead Island 2 follows a deck builder format, where players use cards to gain access to specific abilities. It also features an elaborate weapon system based on rarities. The rarer the weapon, the more powerful it is. The title also offers players the freedom to choose the playstyle that they want to adapt to.

Shooting and crushing enemies in Dead Island 2 is definitely one way to go about things, but players can also use their environment to their advantage. In short, disposing enemies in this zombie game is all about getting creative. The weapons degrade upon use, but players can repair them at workbenches.

This is one of the primary reasons why players need to pay attention to the environment. Shooting enemies is fun, but using the environment to clear out large swathes of zombies is a smart and quick way to progress through the game.

There's also an elaborate storyline that takes place 14 years after the incidents of the original Dead Island game. While the title had its issues and saw a few bugs, the sales numbers indicate that it was quite popular, despite the mixed reviews it received.

Considering that the storyline in Dead Island 2 has an open ending, a third iteration of the franchise is expected to go live. However, considering that Dead Island 1 and 2 had a gap of around 10 years, it could take another decade for a sequel to be released.