Destiny 2 downtime today (18th May): How long will the downtime last?

Destiny 2 is scheduled to receive its first hotfix for Season of the Splicer. There will be a small downtime for this hotfix. Guardians who are curious about Destiny 2 downtime today need not worry because the downtime shouldn't last for more than 15 minutes.

From the looks of it, Destiny 2's maintenance today may include minor bug fixes and weapon adjustments.

When will Destiny 2 servers be back online?

Today (May 18) at 9 AM PDT (1600 UTC), Destiny 2 will undergo maintenance for Update 3.2.0.1.



Players will be removed from activities at 9:45 AM (1645 UTC) and be unable to log in until 10 AM (1700 UTC).



According to the Bungie help page, Destiny 2's downtime begins at 9:45 AM PDT (1645 UTC). The servers are expected to be back up at 10:00 AM PDT (1700 UTC).

Once the servers are live, the update will be rolled out across all platforms and will be available for download. Maintenance is expected to conclude by 11:00 AM PDT (1800 UTC). According to the Bungie help page, Guardians may experience some difficulty if they try to log in between 10:00 AM PDT and 11:00 AM PDT because the servers will still be under maintenance. However, once the Destiny 2 maintenance today is complete, Guardians are requested to report to the help forum if they have issues signing in.

Although what 3.2.0.1 hotfix will bring is unknown, one can easily assume that the Destiny 2 maintenance today will fix the issue with the Telesto, a fusion rifle in the game. There's a specific mod in the Season of the Splicer that doubles the damage output of the weapon, literally breaking it.

While most players don't have access to the mod or the weapon yet, it gives an advantage to those who have the weapon. When it comes to game modes like the Trials of Osiris, such over powered weapons make the matches really unfair.

So once the Destiny 2 downtime ends, there's a high chance that this issue might be fixed. There's an equal chance of this weapon being disabled by Bungie for the time being, until they address the bug.

Having said that, Destiny 2 downtime ends at 1700 UTC and will bring in the Destiny 2 weekly reset as well.