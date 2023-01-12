Destiny 2 hotfix 6.3.0.3 full patch notes: Stasis Warlock fix, Jade Rabbit, Heist Battlegrounds, and more 

Destiny 2 Hotfix 6.3.0.3 is the newest addition amidst the mid-week after the sixth weekly reset in Season of the Seraph. Players worldwide get access to all available standard mods in the game, excluding the ones available from Raids, Grandmaster Nightfalls, and Master content.

The following article lists all the changes that Bungie has implemented in the game with the recent hotfix. To summarize, players will no longer face crash issues in Heist Battlegrounds, along with Unstoppable Hand Cannons activating more quickly.

All changes and additions with Destiny 2 Hotfix 6.3.0.3 (January 12)

1) ACTIVITIES

I) HEIST BATTLEGROUNDS

Heist Battlegrounds (Image via Destiny 2)

Fixed an issue where the game would crash when depositing an Arc charge while the boss is immune in Heist Battlegrounds.

Players can now join in progress during the boss encounters in the Heist Battlegrounds playlist.

Fixed an issue where the Heist Battlegrounds: Legend node would sometimes display incorrect activity details, such as matchmaking.

II) STRIKES

Devil's Lair boss (Image via Destiny 2)

Fixed an issue where the Devil's Lair strike boss did not count as a Fallen boss for certain objectives.

Fixed an issue where the rank reputation booster modifier icon would not display on activity launch screens.

III) GAMBIT

Gambit vendor (Image via Bungie)

Fixed an issue where the rank reputation booster modifier icon would not display on activity launch screens.

IV) CRUCIBLE

Competitive

Shaxx (Image via Destiny 2)

Fixed an issue that caused Promotion and Relegation series director dialogs to display at the wrong time.

Reduced round score limit in Showdown to 10 from 15.

Adjusted the match score limit for 3v3 Rift and Survival to 3 rounds to win.

Quickplay

Incomplete match message (Image via Destiny 2)

Adjusted the quitter penalty system to be more lenient before triggering the quitter warning message and suspension timer.

Game History

Fixed an issue where Season 19 Competitive Crucible and Iron Banner matches were missing from Bungie.net Game History APIs.

DUNGEONS

Shadebinder (Image via Destiny 2)

Spire of the Watcher: Fixed an issue that allowed the Warlock Stasis Super to activate Arc node circuits without a line of sight.

2) GAMEPLAY AND INVESTMENT

I) ARMOR

Unstoppable Hand Cannon mod (Image via Destiny 2)

Unstoppable Hand Cannon perk now activates more quickly and no longer plays its audio cue when using a non-Hand Cannon weapon.

The Energy Diffusion Substrate mod now correctly stacks up to three times.

The Candescent armor sets now appear correctly in the Appearance Customization screen.

Crown of Tempest will no longer provide ability energy when using a non-Arc subclass.

II) WEAPONS

Revision Zero Sniper mode (Image via Destiny 2)

Fixed an issue where Wish-Ender's additional hits were disabled when the Anti-Barrier Bow mod was equipped.

Fixed an issue where Kill Clip wasn't correctly being refreshed when already active.

Fixed an issue where Revision Zero's weapon glint wasn't consistently visible when in the alternate high-damage mode.

Fixed an issue where Rapid-Fire Shotguns didn't have the intended bonus reserves.

Fixed an issue where Jade Rabbit's Exotic perk applied its damage buff to all outgoing damage.

Fixed an issue where the lights on Witherhoard's Exotic ornament Drowned in Strife operated in reverse (they were lighting up when the weapon was empty, but now they light up when it's full).

III) ABILITIES

Spark of Frequency (Image via Destiny 2)

Fixed an issue where Spark of Frequency was not consistently granting its reload speed bonus on melee hits when paired with some Arc melee abilities.

IV) BOUNTIES AND PURSUITS

Fixed an issue preventing players from progressing the intro mission for Season of the Seraph on characters that had not completed the intro for The Witch Queen. To access Season of the Seraph, complete the "Hierarchy" activity on Europa.

Updated the Crucible Threader bounty for capturing Control Points, now requires 15 captures (down from 30).

V) VENDORS

Xûr will now sell the v1.0.3 version of the IKELOS weapons rather than the v1.0.2 versions he sold before.

3) GENERAL

UI loader has been optimized to improve snappiness when switching between multiple screens quickly.

